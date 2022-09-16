Read full article on original website
Here are 3 Oversold Tech Stocks with Solid Upside Potential
Numerous technology stocks with secular growth prospects are oversold. Now may be the opportunity to pick them up while they’re still relatively undervalued. The atmosphere today is much different than it was a year ago when technology stocks were peaking. Fortunately, the stock market has two ends to it, meaning that 2022’s bear market won’t last forever and presents numerous oversold stocks. Using a combination of both methods mentioned below, I discovered the following three oversold tech stocks — SNAP, ORCL, and NVDA — that I’m bullish on.
Here’s Why Analysts are Unhappy About Adobe’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) Figma Deal
Wall Street analysts seem to be miffed with Adobe’s recent announcement of acquiring Figma. The news was received with much pessimism, followed by a series of downgrades and price target cuts. Software giant Adobe Inc. (ADBE) jolted investors and analysts with the announcement of the $20 billion Figma buyout...
CFG, PNC, HBAN: Should You Buy the Dip in These Banking Stocks?
Robert W. Baird analyst David George suggests buying the dip in CFG, PNC, and HBAN stocks on the back of improved NII and stable credit quality. The weak macro environment has led to a correction in the shares of top regional banks in the U.S. However, improved NII (net interest income) trends, due to a rise in loans and deposits, and rising interest rates imply that better days are ahead for regional banks. Meanwhile, stable credit quality and operating leverage are positives. Against this background, Robert W. Baird analyst David George suggests buying the dip in the shares of Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG), PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC), and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).
These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Say Analysts
What do you get when you combine beaten-down stock prices with an economic and technological niche poised to gain as it becomes ever more essential? You get stocks with a low cost of entry – plus high upside potential and approval from Wall Street’s analysts. The niche we’re...
Here’s Why NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Can Add Power to Your Portfolio
NIO’s expanding portfolio offerings and encouraging guidance for the third quarter of 2022 can instill optimism among investors. Furthermore, the company is making efforts to improve the supply channels and scale up production. Popular electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO (NYSE:NIO) has the potential to turn around its dismal performance...
2 Defensive Stocks That Can Weather the Market Volatility
We’re caught up in something of a market storm these days, faced with downward trends and high volatility. It’s time for investors to start taking defensive postures with their portfolio additions. The classic defensive plays, of course, are the dividend stocks – but there are other protective plays...
SPAC-ulation: How Retail Investors Lost after the SPAC Bubble Burst
The SPAC revolution was in full effect – until it imploded and destroyed the accounts of unsuspecting investors. The tragic story of last year’s blank-check shooting stars offers little more than pain for ill-timed traders, and valuable lessons for those willing to learn them. In hindsight, the bursting...
Investors are Liking Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock. Here’s Why.
Semiconductor company Applied Materials seems to have all the right ingredients in place to attract prospective investors. California-based Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is a pioneer in making equipment and software required for the fabrication of integrated circuits or chips. The company also manufactures organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays. With solid growth prospects in place, the company has attracted investors’ attention.
Upstart vs. Affirm: Which Beaten-Down IPO is Most Likely to Resurrect?
Following last year’s IPO craze, numerous equities have suffered massive losses from their past highs, including shares of Upstart & Affirm. Upstart’s business model matches the current environment somewhat better, while its profitability prospects offer a wider margin of safety. For reasons mentioned below, I believe Upstart stock has a much higher chance of recovering compared to Affirm.
How the IPO Bubble Burst, and Where Do We Go from Here?
IPOs were hot in 2020 and 2021 due to easy monetary conditions. However, in 2022, things are much different, and the near-term outlook for IPOs doesn’t look great. In the last few months, there has been a repeating theme in the headlines that mention “IPO drought.” According to Renaissance Capital, the number of U.S. IPOs is down 80% this year versus the same period in 2021. What’s more, the companies that went public in 2022 raised about 5% of the proceeds from the same date last year. Although forecasts speak of about 25 to 45 more IPOs to be carried out until year-end, 2022 is still expected to be the weakest in terms of IPO proceeds in more than 30 years.
3 ASX specialty retail shares offering over 40% upside potential
Shopping for good value ASX shares? Don’t look past the retail sector. According to TipRanks insights, niche market retail stocks Adairs (ADH), City Chic Collective (CCX), Michael Hill (MHJ) offer significant upside potential. Investors shopping for good value ASX shares, should browse the retail sector. Many retail shares have...
This Insider Loaded Up On Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Worth $3.76M
A corporate insider bought FRSH stock worth $3.76 million. A majority shareholder buying more of a company’s stock always means there is good news ahead for the stock. Sameer Gandhi, Director and owner of more than 10% of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH), purchased an additional 253,482 shares of the Software-as-a-Service company. The total consideration of the purchases stood at $3,765,323.
KO, PEP: Too Late to Buy These Recession-Resilient Stocks?
The consumer staples sector contains many quality companies that have historically generated strong sales even during the most turbulent times. The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo are two such names, with their most recent results displaying their ability to price resilient and growing results in a tough market environment. Nonetheless, their valuations are worth considering before buying.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Catches Starboard Value’s Attention
Activist hedge fund Starboard Value has increased its stake in Wix.com to about 9%. The hedge fund has full belief in Wix.com’s turnaround strategy and profitability potential. American hedge fund Starboard Value LP has taken an approximately 9% stake in Israel-based software company Wix.com Ltd. (WIX). The Jeffrey Smith-led...
Stock Trading: Last Week’s Biggest Gainers and Losers
Stock traders continue to trade, no matter which way the economic winds blow. Which stocks were investors actively trading last week?
Ex-Dividend Date is Just Around the Corner for These 10 Stocks
Dividends are in store for these stocks, but interested investors have just a bit of time left to nab them before they reach their ex-dividend date. As a bonus, each of these stocks is near its 52-week low, so you can buy them at a bargain price. Here’s the full...
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Gains after JMP Securities Sees ~400% Upside
Shares of clinical-stage biotechnology company Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) are moving northward today after JMP Securities’ Jonathan Wolleben reiterated a Buy rating on the stock alongside a $16 price target today. Is LRMR Stock Worth Buying?. This price target implies a massive 389.30% potential upside for the stock. Overall, the...
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) to Snap Up Rx Savings for $875M
Healthcare services provider McKesson (NYSE:MCK) has agreed to acquire prescription price transparency and benefit analytics provider Rx Savings Solutions in a deal valued at $875 million. This includes an upfront payment of $600 million and a maximum contingent payment of $275 million. The move boosts MCK’s position in access and...
Why Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Faces a Dull Near-Term Outlook
Low steel prices, dwindling demand, and persistent supply shortages just scratch the surface. There are deeper concerns looming over Nucor’s neat-term prospects that are keeping Wall Street on the sidelines. Leading steel producer Nucor (NYSE: NUE) recently warned of accelerated market headwinds that lead to lower shipment volumes and...
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday September 19: What You Need to Know
The ASX closes the day lower, as interest rate fears linger. Looming interest rate rises continue to set the tone for the Australian share market, which closed lower again today. The S&P/ASX200 dropped 19.20 points, or 0.28% to 6719.90, hitting a two month low. Link Administration Holdings (ASX:LNK) saw its...
