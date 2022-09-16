ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football looks good, but is it real?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday afternoon saw more of the same from Michigan football’s team this season. A first-half shutout. A blowout victory. Fifty-plus points on offense. It’s been a start the program has never experienced before, even when you harken back to the early days of college football when Michigan dominated.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan is Getting a New Restaurant All About Chicken

Here in Michigan, we adore our chicken. I mean, it would be difficult to head to any Michigan town and not find at least one chicken restaurant on every corner. Chicken is one of our favorite dishes. Now, Michigan is getting a new chicken restaurant, and it’s a first for...
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3

Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season

No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sporting News

Why did Arizona State fire Herm Edwards? Shocking loss to Eastern Michigan, NCAA investigation led to Sun Devils dismissal

Arizona State fired Herm Edwards on Sunday, a day after Sun Devils fell 30-21 to 20.5-point underdogs Eastern Michigan at home. The shock upset represented a new low point for Edwards in Tempe. ASU was thoroughly outplayed, giving up over 300 rushing yards — 258 of which came from Samson Evans, a player who had entered Saturday's clash having never surpassed the century mark on the ground.
TEMPE, AZ
whtc.com

Hope Falls on Road while GVSU Cruise at Home; Lions Home on Sunday

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 17, 2022) – Josh Taylor threw for two touchdowns and Cornell Beacham ran for two more as the Mt. St. Joseph Lions upended visiting Hope in suburban Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon, 33-28. The Flying Dutchmen battle the Northwestern Eagles in St. Paul, Minnesota next Saturday, with broadcast time at 12:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
HOLLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

University of Michigan to pay $490M to Anderson survivors

DETROIT – The terms were laid out in Jan. 2022 but only now have 98% of those with a claim against the University of Michigan signed off on the $490 million settlement slated for 1,000 victims of Dr. Robert Anderson. In a statement, Paul Brown, the Chairman of the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
whtc.com

Tigers Lose, Lions Win on Sunday

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 18, 2022) – Andrew Vaughn cracked a fifth inning grand slam, while Eloy Jimenez added a homer with three RBI, as the White Sox topped the Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday, 11-5. Detroit begins a three-game series in Baltimore against the Orioles on Monday night, with coverage from Dan Dickerson starting at 6:45 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC. Chicago opens a three-game series against the visiting Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday evening.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price

The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, Thornapple Kellogg cancel football game due to safety concerns, squaring off Sept. 17

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Friday night lights stayed off at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids after a high school football game was canceled due to safety concerns. Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Ottawa Hills High School varsity team was set to square off against Thornapple Kellogg on Friday, Sept. 16, but the game was called off and rescheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Houseman Field, 162 Houseman Ave NE.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Cars 108

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...

