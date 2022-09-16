Read full article on original website
Michigan football looks good, but is it real?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday afternoon saw more of the same from Michigan football’s team this season. A first-half shutout. A blowout victory. Fifty-plus points on offense. It’s been a start the program has never experienced before, even when you harken back to the early days of college football when Michigan dominated.
Michigan State Has Serious Problems, And Not Just Scottie Hazleton
It wasn't even halftime of Michigan State's third game of 2022 before many Spartan fans began calling for the firing of defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton. MSU found itself down 29-8 before the intermission as a result of its complete lack of answers for Michael Penix, whose ability to abuse State's defense transferred with him from Indiana to Washington.
Detroit News
Michigan's brain drain: Which colleges lose the most graduates and why they leave
Four months after Neil Gurnani graduated from the University of Michigan's school of engineering with a degree in computer science, he moved in August to the San Francisco Bay area to work for Amazon. Gurnani said he listed San Francisco, Seattle and New York as his top three locations to...
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
Michigan Daily
‘You never know’: An in-depth look into the Michigan students who stuck it out
Picture this: It’s over 80 degrees, it’s sweltering and the scoreboard reads 52-0, Michigan. Realistically, the game’s outcome has been decided for over two hours. Nearly the entire student section is cleared out — except for a select few. This is their story. ***. Pundits of...
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Washington
SEATTLE — Michigan State’s regular-season West Coast woes continued Saturday night, as the 11th-ranked Spartans got bullied by Washington in a hostile Husky Stadium. Mel Tucker’s crew suffered breakdowns in all three phases, adding up to a 39-28 loss in the final non-conference game of the season.
wcsx.com
Michigan is Getting a New Restaurant All About Chicken
Here in Michigan, we adore our chicken. I mean, it would be difficult to head to any Michigan town and not find at least one chicken restaurant on every corner. Chicken is one of our favorite dishes. Now, Michigan is getting a new chicken restaurant, and it’s a first for...
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3
Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season
No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
Sporting News
Why did Arizona State fire Herm Edwards? Shocking loss to Eastern Michigan, NCAA investigation led to Sun Devils dismissal
Arizona State fired Herm Edwards on Sunday, a day after Sun Devils fell 30-21 to 20.5-point underdogs Eastern Michigan at home. The shock upset represented a new low point for Edwards in Tempe. ASU was thoroughly outplayed, giving up over 300 rushing yards — 258 of which came from Samson Evans, a player who had entered Saturday's clash having never surpassed the century mark on the ground.
whtc.com
Hope Falls on Road while GVSU Cruise at Home; Lions Home on Sunday
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 17, 2022) – Josh Taylor threw for two touchdowns and Cornell Beacham ran for two more as the Mt. St. Joseph Lions upended visiting Hope in suburban Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon, 33-28. The Flying Dutchmen battle the Northwestern Eagles in St. Paul, Minnesota next Saturday, with broadcast time at 12:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
MLive.com
Here is how the Top 50 did in Week 4 of the high school football season
Here is how the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 4 games around the state of Michigan. 1. Belleville - beat Wayne Memorial 71-0; will host Dearborn Fordson in Week 5.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara injury: Jim Harbaugh updates status for Michigan QB following UConn game
Cade McNamara exited Michigan’s blowout win over UConn with what appeared to be a leg injury following a sack. Jim Harbaugh spoke on McNamara’s status postgame, stating that the backup quarterback will miss at least “a few weeks” following the injury. Harbaugh named JJ McCarthy the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan to pay $490M to Anderson survivors
DETROIT – The terms were laid out in Jan. 2022 but only now have 98% of those with a claim against the University of Michigan signed off on the $490 million settlement slated for 1,000 victims of Dr. Robert Anderson. In a statement, Paul Brown, the Chairman of the...
Michigan Marching Band plays ‘Mr. Brightside’ while fans belt out lyrics at Big House [Video]
If you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, it has been a pretty fun day so far at the Big House as they currently lead Connecticut 59-0 with about 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter. During halftime of today’s game, the Michigan Marching Band got the fans fired...
whtc.com
Tigers Lose, Lions Win on Sunday
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 18, 2022) – Andrew Vaughn cracked a fifth inning grand slam, while Eloy Jimenez added a homer with three RBI, as the White Sox topped the Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday, 11-5. Detroit begins a three-game series in Baltimore against the Orioles on Monday night, with coverage from Dan Dickerson starting at 6:45 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC. Chicago opens a three-game series against the visiting Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday evening.
As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price
The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Grand Rapids, Thornapple Kellogg cancel football game due to safety concerns, squaring off Sept. 17
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Friday night lights stayed off at Houseman Field in Grand Rapids after a high school football game was canceled due to safety concerns. Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Ottawa Hills High School varsity team was set to square off against Thornapple Kellogg on Friday, Sept. 16, but the game was called off and rescheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Houseman Field, 162 Houseman Ave NE.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Michigan
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
