Eating with diabetes is often thought to be one of the hardest parts about having the condition. Not only do you need to pay attention to carbohydrates, portions, and timing, but it can seem like everything you eat affects your blood sugars. (And eating is just part of what you need to do to take care of yourself — there’s checking blood sugar, taking medication, staying active, checking your feet, and keeping up with all of your diabetes-related appointments, too!). There’s a lot to learn when it comes to meal planning; part of the learning process is to find out how different foods affect your blood sugar and how you can keep everything “balanced” so that you stay in your target range as often as possible.

NUTRITION ・ 7 DAYS AGO