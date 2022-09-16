Read full article on original website
Creamy Chicken Potato Soup
One sip of this soup is like getting wrapped in your warmest, coziest sweater. Between the thick chunks of vegetables, tender cubes of potato, juicy shreds of chicken (take your pick of boneless breasts or thighs), and thick, creamy broth, it truly doesn’t get more comforting than chicken potato soup.
Bon Appétit
Trader Joe's Egg Pappardelle Tastes Like Fresh Pasta Without All the Work
Deputy food editor Hana Asbrink has 24 hours in the day and 379 things to get done. In her monthly column, Shortcut to Dinner, she lassos overachieving products to show weeknights who’s boss (it’s Hana). We all know dried pasta is one of the hardest working items in...
Weeknight Sausage Pasta with Spinach
Pasta is a weeknight dinner staple in our house, for good reason — it’s quick, versatile, and comforting. This Italian sausage-packed iteration checks off all of those boxes and more. Sure, it’s meaty, but it’s also filled with over half a clamshell of baby spinach, which is wilted right into the garlicky tomato sauce for color and wholesomeness. It’s a satisfying 35-minute meal that’s sure to become a standby.
thecountrycook.net
Sweetened Condensed Milk Cookies - Weekend Potluck #548
Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck were these Sweetened Condensed Milk Cookies from Cooking with Carlee. Our other featured recipes include: Buffalo Chicken Tater Tot Casserole from Butter & Baggage, Caramel Apple Cheesecake Squares from The Kitchen is my Playground and Mary is sharing her new recipe for Pumpkin Crazy Cake!
marthastewart.com
Stock Up on Breakfast Staples: New Report Says the Price of Eggs, Cereal, and Milk Are on the Rise
If you've been to the grocery story lately and noticed that the price of basic kitchen staples, like eggs, fruit, and cereal, were higher than usual, you're not imaging things. According to the latest monthly Consumer Price Index report, which was released on Tuesday, consumers are paying 11% more for food items than they were last year.
National Cheeseburger Day: Burger King, McDonald's among spots you can score a deal — or freebie
For National Cheeseburger Day on Sunday, Sept. 18, Burger King and McDonald's and many other fast-food chains and restaurants have special deals.
Thrillist
22,000 Pounds of Healthy Choice Meals Have Been Recalled
A recall from Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition might not prompt vivid memories of picking up frozen meals at the grocery store. But the recall is on Healthy Choice meals, a much more familiar name, produced by that company. The recall, shared by the US Department of Agriculture, is on...
Allrecipes.com
Why Is Wendy's Chili So Good?
Ordering chili at a fast food restaurant may seem like a strange occurrence, but there's one restaurant that has been ruling the fast-food chili game for more than 50 years: Wendy's. In fact, Wendy's chili is so beloved that in just 2020 alone, the restaurant sold more than 83 million servings of this fan-favorite food.
Pork stew
If you enjoy the creaminess of thick gravy paired with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chunks of pork, you might just fall for my pork stew. A couple of days ago, I prepared a pork shoulder roast in my crock-pot. If you haven't read that article, please do. For this recipe, I used part of that pork shoulder and I also saved the pork broth to use as an ingredient for the pork stew. That's right! Let nothing go to waste!
Bon Appétit
Spiced Beef and Refried Bean Tostadas
Warmed crispy store-bought tostadas and canned refried beans make this beef tostada recipe quick to pull together for any weeknight. The only real effort—aside from chopping up a fresh pico de gallo for topping each tostada—is preparing the spiced ground beef, which gets its savory flavor from a medley of spice cabinet staples and a few tablespoons of tomato paste. When finished with an array of favorite toppings such as avocado or guacamole, diced onion, crumbled Cotija cheese or queso fresco, and hot sauce, it makes a fully-loaded meal.
pawesome.net
Can Dogs Eat Lunch Meat?
Anything that’s made from grinding or chopping different parts of an animal is considered to be lunch meat. Usually, you will find that lunch meat is made of poultry, fish, lamb, beef or pork. Sometimes, there is bone or blood added to them too. Doesn’t this make for a...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Diabetes: Free Foods
Eating with diabetes is often thought to be one of the hardest parts about having the condition. Not only do you need to pay attention to carbohydrates, portions, and timing, but it can seem like everything you eat affects your blood sugars. (And eating is just part of what you need to do to take care of yourself — there’s checking blood sugar, taking medication, staying active, checking your feet, and keeping up with all of your diabetes-related appointments, too!). There’s a lot to learn when it comes to meal planning; part of the learning process is to find out how different foods affect your blood sugar and how you can keep everything “balanced” so that you stay in your target range as often as possible.
One Green Planet
15-Minute Pasta Salad with Almond Pesto [Vegan]
1 box (375g) pasta of choice, such as fusilli, rotini or macaroni. 1/2 cup sundried tomatoes in oil, drained and chopped. Nutritional yeast, for topping (or use vegan parmesan) Almond Butter Pesto. 2 cups basil leaves. 2 medium garlic cloves. 2 tablespoons lemon juice, about 1 lemon. 2 tablespoons almond...
thesouthernladycooks.com
NO BAKE AVALANCHE TREATS
These simple no bake avalanche treats are SO addictive. Seriously, if you make these delicious cookies, be warned…they disappear quickly! My husband absolutely loves them. These treats are requested every year for his annual hunting trip. I never mind making them because they are only four simple ingredients and take about five minutes to throw together. They are perfect for the holidays and make a wonderful hostess gift.
Fried Green Tomatoes Recipe
Fried green tomatoes are seen as a southern institution despite the fact that the original recipe may have originated in Chicago. Nevertheless, once the dish became the name of a popular '90s tearjerker movie set in Alabama, it was soon established as what recipe developer Erin Johnson calls "a southern summer staple." The problem with green tomatoes is that they aren't always available from the supermarket, so you may need to grow your own or try begging a few from a generous tomato-growing neighbor.
Ham and cheese casserole
It's almost fall y'all, and that means it's time to cozy up with some comfort food. Are you ready? Today, I am preparing a delightful ham and cheese casserole that you'll fall for.
therecipecritic.com
Homemade Pita Bread
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This homemade pita bread is soft, fluffy, and full of authentic flavor! Yes, you can buy pita bread at the store, but a freshly baked pita tastes so much better and will make your home smell absolutely delicious. Everyone will want to know what you are making!
thecountrycook.net
Air Fryer Apple Hand Pies
Simple, delicious and only a handful of ingredients, these Air Fryer Apple Hand Pies are bursting with fall flavor and are fairly quick to prepare!. Fall is in the air and when that happens, I start busting out all my fall recipes. I have a lovely green apple tree in my backyard that has finally stared producing fruit. So, of course, I love to come up with fun new ways to use them. These Air Fryer Apple Hand Pies are quickly becoming one of my favorites. I don't even have to turn on the oven! These Hand Pies are filled with a sweet and tart homemade apple filling then they are covered with a simple cinnamon powdered sugar glaze. If you are looking for some amazing Fall treats and want to utilize your air fryer, then you have to make this Air Fryer Hand Pie recipe!
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)
This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
fitfoodiefinds.com
Spaghetti Squash Mac and Cheese
This spaghetti squash mac and cheese comes complete with a homemade cheese sauce and breadcrumb topping. Bake it to perfection in under an hour!. Is there a better combination in the fall than savory squash and a homemade cheese sauce!? We think not!. You’re going to love this ultimate fall...
