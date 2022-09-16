ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kitchn

Creamy Chicken Potato Soup

One sip of this soup is like getting wrapped in your warmest, coziest sweater. Between the thick chunks of vegetables, tender cubes of potato, juicy shreds of chicken (take your pick of boneless breasts or thighs), and thick, creamy broth, it truly doesn’t get more comforting than chicken potato soup.
The Kitchn

Weeknight Sausage Pasta with Spinach

Pasta is a weeknight dinner staple in our house, for good reason — it’s quick, versatile, and comforting. This Italian sausage-packed iteration checks off all of those boxes and more. Sure, it’s meaty, but it’s also filled with over half a clamshell of baby spinach, which is wilted right into the garlicky tomato sauce for color and wholesomeness. It’s a satisfying 35-minute meal that’s sure to become a standby.
thecountrycook.net

Sweetened Condensed Milk Cookies - Weekend Potluck #548

Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck were these Sweetened Condensed Milk Cookies from Cooking with Carlee. Our other featured recipes include: Buffalo Chicken Tater Tot Casserole from Butter & Baggage, Caramel Apple Cheesecake Squares from The Kitchen is my Playground and Mary is sharing her new recipe for Pumpkin Crazy Cake!
Thrillist

22,000 Pounds of Healthy Choice Meals Have Been Recalled

A recall from Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition might not prompt vivid memories of picking up frozen meals at the grocery store. But the recall is on Healthy Choice meals, a much more familiar name, produced by that company. The recall, shared by the US Department of Agriculture, is on...
Allrecipes.com

Why Is Wendy's Chili So Good?

Ordering chili at a fast food restaurant may seem like a strange occurrence, but there's one restaurant that has been ruling the fast-food chili game for more than 50 years: Wendy's. In fact, Wendy's chili is so beloved that in just 2020 alone, the restaurant sold more than 83 million servings of this fan-favorite food.
Gin Lee

Pork stew

If you enjoy the creaminess of thick gravy paired with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chunks of pork, you might just fall for my pork stew. A couple of days ago, I prepared a pork shoulder roast in my crock-pot. If you haven't read that article, please do. For this recipe, I used part of that pork shoulder and I also saved the pork broth to use as an ingredient for the pork stew. That's right! Let nothing go to waste!
Bon Appétit

Spiced Beef and Refried Bean Tostadas

Warmed crispy store-bought tostadas and canned refried beans make this beef tostada recipe quick to pull together for any weeknight. The only real effort—aside from chopping up a fresh pico de gallo for topping each tostada—is preparing the spiced ground beef, which gets its savory flavor from a medley of spice cabinet staples and a few tablespoons of tomato paste. When finished with an array of favorite toppings such as avocado or guacamole, diced onion, crumbled Cotija cheese or queso fresco, and hot sauce, it makes a fully-loaded meal.
pawesome.net

Can Dogs Eat Lunch Meat?

Anything that’s made from grinding or chopping different parts of an animal is considered to be lunch meat. Usually, you will find that lunch meat is made of poultry, fish, lamb, beef or pork. Sometimes, there is bone or blood added to them too. Doesn’t this make for a...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Diabetes: Free Foods

Eating with diabetes is often thought to be one of the hardest parts about having the condition. Not only do you need to pay attention to carbohydrates, portions, and timing, but it can seem like everything you eat affects your blood sugars. (And eating is just part of what you need to do to take care of yourself — there’s checking blood sugar, taking medication, staying active, checking your feet, and keeping up with all of your diabetes-related appointments, too!). There’s a lot to learn when it comes to meal planning; part of the learning process is to find out how different foods affect your blood sugar and how you can keep everything “balanced” so that you stay in your target range as often as possible.
One Green Planet

15-Minute Pasta Salad with Almond Pesto [Vegan]

1 box (375g) pasta of choice, such as fusilli, rotini or macaroni. 1/2 cup sundried tomatoes in oil, drained and chopped. Nutritional yeast, for topping (or use vegan parmesan) Almond Butter Pesto. 2 cups basil leaves. 2 medium garlic cloves. 2 tablespoons lemon juice, about 1 lemon. 2 tablespoons almond...
thesouthernladycooks.com

NO BAKE AVALANCHE TREATS

These simple no bake avalanche treats are SO addictive. Seriously, if you make these delicious cookies, be warned…they disappear quickly! My husband absolutely loves them. These treats are requested every year for his annual hunting trip. I never mind making them because they are only four simple ingredients and take about five minutes to throw together. They are perfect for the holidays and make a wonderful hostess gift.
Mashed

Fried Green Tomatoes Recipe

Fried green tomatoes are seen as a southern institution despite the fact that the original recipe may have originated in Chicago. Nevertheless, once the dish became the name of a popular '90s tearjerker movie set in Alabama, it was soon established as what recipe developer Erin Johnson calls "a southern summer staple." The problem with green tomatoes is that they aren't always available from the supermarket, so you may need to grow your own or try begging a few from a generous tomato-growing neighbor.
Gin Lee

Ham and cheese casserole

It's almost fall y'all, and that means it's time to cozy up with some comfort food. Are you ready? Today, I am preparing a delightful ham and cheese casserole that you'll fall for.
therecipecritic.com

Homemade Pita Bread

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This homemade pita bread is soft, fluffy, and full of authentic flavor! Yes, you can buy pita bread at the store, but a freshly baked pita tastes so much better and will make your home smell absolutely delicious. Everyone will want to know what you are making!
thecountrycook.net

Air Fryer Apple Hand Pies

Simple, delicious and only a handful of ingredients, these Air Fryer Apple Hand Pies are bursting with fall flavor and are fairly quick to prepare!. Fall is in the air and when that happens, I start busting out all my fall recipes. I have a lovely green apple tree in my backyard that has finally stared producing fruit. So, of course, I love to come up with fun new ways to use them. These Air Fryer Apple Hand Pies are quickly becoming one of my favorites. I don't even have to turn on the oven! These Hand Pies are filled with a sweet and tart homemade apple filling then they are covered with a simple cinnamon powdered sugar glaze. If you are looking for some amazing Fall treats and want to utilize your air fryer, then you have to make this Air Fryer Hand Pie recipe!
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)

This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
fitfoodiefinds.com

Spaghetti Squash Mac and Cheese

This spaghetti squash mac and cheese comes complete with a homemade cheese sauce and breadcrumb topping. Bake it to perfection in under an hour!. Is there a better combination in the fall than savory squash and a homemade cheese sauce!? We think not!. You’re going to love this ultimate fall...
