Damariscotta, ME

Joseph F. Wilkey

Joseph F. Wilkey, 80, of Auburn, formerly of Boothbay, passed away peacefully at CMMC in Lewiston in the early hours of Sept. 7, 2022 with his loving wife of 35 years by his side. He was born in S. Dennis, Mass., the youngest of the five children of Reginald O....
AUBURN, ME
Shirley Ann Main

Shirley Ann Main, 86, of Wiscasset, passed away on the morning of Sept. 14, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village in Boothbay after a period of declining health. Shirley was born in Worcester, Mass. on Dec. 11, 1935. She grew up in Avon, Mass. where she attended local schools and...
WISCASSET, ME
Sally Anne Morton Leeman

Sally Anne Morton Leeman, of South Bristol, passed away peacefully with her husband holding her hand, on the evening of her 80th birthday, Sept. 15, 2022. She was born in Newcastle on Sept. 15, 1942 to Harold and Edith (Wellman) Morton. She lived in New Harbor until the age of...
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME
Damariscotta Artist Exhibits at Salt Pond Studio

Salt Pond Studio in Friendship is proud to present the extraordinary work of internationally recognized pastel artist Lyn Asselta. A Maine native who now calls Damariscotta home, Asselta focuses her current work on the everchanging and dramatic Maine coast line. Her brilliant pastel paintings are rich in texture and atmosphere, capturing the fortitude and often quiet strength of the landscape with expertise.
FRIENDSHIP, ME
New District Ranger Named for Damariscotta Area

Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Maine Forest Service announced Ranger Scott Maddox has accepted the District Forest Ranger position in the Damariscotta District. Maddox assumed his new role on Sept. 4. Maddox is a 22-year veteran with 17 wildland fire mobilizations across the U.S. and training qualifications,...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Drive-Up Flu Vaccine Clinic Schedule

LincolnHealth’s drive-up flu clinics begin later this month and extend until Saturday, Oct. 22. All clinics are being offered on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with Lincoln Medical Partners locations in Damariscotta, Boothbay Harbor, and Wiscasset participating. The vaccination process begins with participants driving up to register...
WISCASSET, ME
Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Sept. 12-18: Jain Bahulkailashchandra, San Jose, Calif., speeding, Route 1, Sept. 13. Sept. 12: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, conducted a pedestrian check on Biscay Road, and conducted traffic enforcement on Belvedere Road.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Eagles rob Panther den for 2-1 win

Lincoln Academy boys soccer team robbed the Panther den for a 2-1 win in Medomak Valley’s Homecoming game on Sept. 17. Medomak jumped out to a 1-0 lead midway through the first half on a Luke Cheesman shot. Pablo Duran headed in a. rebounded Oliver McNamara shot with under...
NEWCASTLE, ME
Medomak Girls Soccer Pick Up First Win in Homecoming Thriller

Medomak Valley girls soccer team defeated Lincoln Academy 3-2 in the Panthers Homecoming game on Sept. 17 in Waldoboro. Medomak scored two late first half goals, then netted their third goal a minute and half into the second half to take a 3-0 lead. Kytana Williamson headed in a blocked Scarlett Flint shot with nine minutes to play in the half. Flint scored four and a half minutes later. Haley Puchalski scored on a direct kick early in the second half. Cat Johnson converted a penalty kick mid-way through the second half, called after she was tripped in the penalty area. Johnson scored Lincoln’s second goal five minutes later when she scored on a Marley LeBel direct kick.
WALDOBORO, ME

