Prosecutors don’t appeal; man acquitted in East Hartford home robbery
A man who was convicted by a jury of breaking into the house of a neighbor in East Hartford and robbing the woman at knifepoint — but had his conviction reversed by the state Appellate Court — has been acquitted of the charges. DEFENDANT: Edwin Glass, 41, who...
Annual 5K to support officer mental health
EAST HARTFORD — Believe 208 will host its eighth annual Run for the Brave and Finest 5K race on Sunday to support mental health initiatives for police officers. The yearly event began after the suicide of former East Hartford police officer Paul Buchanan in 2013. “Since that tragic day,...
Ex-lawyer from Bolton gets 3¾ years
A former lawyer from Bolton was sentenced Thursday to 3¾ years in federal prison due to his third federal felony conviction, all of which stemmed from his fraught business relationship with the late Kevin Sisti, the son of Benjamin Sisti, a co-owner of the notoriously fraudulent Colonial Realty Co.
East Hartford man charged in parking lot stabbing
An East Hartford man is accused of stabbing a woman as she sat in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant Thursday on Spencer Street in Manchester. Police tracked down and arrested the man, Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, after he fled the scene. He was held in lieu of $1 million bond and was to appear for arraignment in Manchester Superior Court today.
Journal Inquirer
CT parents, students call for school anti-racism policies
During one day in May, Mekhi Watson, a biracial senior at Coginchaug Regional High School in Durham, heard two students use the n-word while he walked the halls. At his junior high school, it wouldn’t have been tolerated. The consequences would have been swift. But it’s different at Coginchaug, he said.
Journal Inquirer
Gun violence with urban poor shouldn't be such a mystery
If distributing more money was the solution to the state's serious social problems, Connecticut would have solved them long ago. Instead state government now has another commission, the Commission on Community Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention, which met for the first time last month and is to advise the state Public Health Department about awarding another $2.9 million in grants to "community-based violence-intervention organizations."
Journal Inquirer
As CT opioid overdose deaths rise, settlement funds begin arriving
Thirty years after Trisha Rios began using opioids, her life has come full circle. Rios’s journey included multiple treatment attempts, losing custody of her three older children, and an overdose that required the administration of naloxone. But today, she is in remission and has built a career dedicated to helping others dealing with addiction.
Vacant school task force near end of info gathering
MANCHESTER — The town’s School Repurpose Task Force is nearly done gathering information and input from residents, with plans to present its recommendations by the end of the year. The group, formed in February, is a subcommittee of three Board of Directors: Republican Zachary Reichelt and Democrats Tim...
Journal Inquirer
Coventry farmer in corn field file
Ben covers Vernon and Stafford for the Journal Inquirer. He joined the JI in September 2021 and graduated from UConn. In addition to reporting, he is an avid hiker and guitarist, with his prized possession being his Fender Jazzmaster.
Journal Inquirer
Enfield woman killed, passenger injured in Sunday crash on I-91
An Enfield woman died Sunday afternoon from injuries suffered in a single car accident on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill. State police have identified the woman as Eralda Xhaxha, 32. State police said Xhaxha was driving north on I-91 shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday when her vehicle swerved off the...
Hebron man who tried to steal cruiser gets six months
A Hebron man who attempted to steal a state police cruiser while trying to escape troopers in April has been sentenced to six months in prison. William Patterson-Hatem, 22, could face an additional 38 months in prison if he violates any of his release conditions while on probation, which is set to last three years.
Journal Inquirer
Letter to the editor: More problems for “North” Willington
Noticed the outpouring of opposition to the proposed mega warehouse at exit 70, I-84 in Willington. Certainly would have welcomed this level of opposition to the Love’s truck stop at exit 71, (where were you when we needed you?). We lost that battle, the subsequent mess is a small fraction of what the mega warehouse will generate. Ultimately your opposition will be futile. The local and state government agencies are ecologically blind and tax revenue will always trump local concerns.
Fire department to dredge pond to restore hydrant
STAFFORD — The West Stafford Fire Department is looking for a contractor to help with dredging a pond to restore functionality to a fire hydrant. The pond is next to the driveway leading to the fire station at 144 West Stafford Road and has a dry fire hydrant installed for fire fighting, fire officials said in a request for proposals from contractors.
Journal Inquirer
PERSONALITIES: From PR consultant to artist promoter
MANCHESTER — When Thomas Andrea retired in 2021 at age 62 from a career as a public relations consultant, he decided to pursue his passion for the arts. Not as an artist himself, but as a patron, helping others establish themselves in the community. WHAT HE DOES: Promotes artists...
Coventry names its first teacher of the year
COVENTRY — Jennifer DuBois, a first-grade teacher at Coventry Grammar School, has always been inspired to become an educator. DuBois was recently recognized for her commitment to teaching by being named the town’s first-ever teacher of the year for 2023. When she was in first grade herself, DuBois...
Journal Inquirer
Dogs have a new place to play in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD — Dogs and their owners have a new place to play, as the town now has its own year-round dog park at Nicholas Foran Park. The town hosted a soft opening for the new area on Friday, with Mayor Mike Walsh on hand to pass out tasty treats to the dogs in attendance.
Journal Inquirer
Tolland teacher and administrator contracts approved
TOLLAND — The Board of Education voted Wednesday to accept new contracts with both the Tolland Educators Association and the Tolland Administrative Society. The motion to accept the Educators Association contract passed unanimously, while the motion to accept the Administrative Society Contract passed 7-1, with board member Christine Griffin voting against the motion.
Journal Inquirer
Work scheduled for roads in Vernon
VERNON — Several town roads will be affected by milling and paving work that is scheduled through the rest of the month, town officials announced. Roads to be worked on include Davis and Talcott Avenues, Irene Drive, Pitkin, Kelly, and Richard Roads, and Lydall Street, officials said. The work is expected to continue through Sept. 30, weather permitting.
