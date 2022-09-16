Noticed the outpouring of opposition to the proposed mega warehouse at exit 70, I-84 in Willington. Certainly would have welcomed this level of opposition to the Love’s truck stop at exit 71, (where were you when we needed you?). We lost that battle, the subsequent mess is a small fraction of what the mega warehouse will generate. Ultimately your opposition will be futile. The local and state government agencies are ecologically blind and tax revenue will always trump local concerns.

WILLINGTON, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO