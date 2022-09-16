Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Orlando church response team to help Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
ORLANDO, Fla. — Five years after the anniversary of Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico is facing catastrophic flooding from yet another hurricane. Hurricane Fiona is the first hurricane to make landfall this season, bringing in strong winds and torrential rain. Once the news hit the Orlando community, people were already preparing to help those on the island.
Bay News 9
Orlando trucker inducted into Truck Driver Hall of Fame
TAMPA, Fla. — The International Food Service Distribution Association just wrapped up a conference in Tampa, where some of the industry’s best drivers were inducted into the Truck Driver Hall of Fame. Barry Thomas became a truck driver in a round-about way. What You Need To Know. The...
Bay News 9
Crowds greet Orlando vets returning home from whirlwind trip to D.C.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Veterans flying back into Orlando were greeted with a big crowd after an even bigger trip. This all came after a whirlwind trip to Washington D.C. Honor Flight takes veterans to D.C. for all-expenses-paid trips. Vets are able to visit several memorial sites honoring their fallen...
Bay News 9
Drivers still faced with backups at busy Melbourne intersection, despite road project
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A relatively new road project in Melbourne has drivers frustrated that it hasn’t relieved backups as intended. Congestion develops for westbound U.S. 192 drivers wanting to continue straight at U.S. 1. FDOT added a second right turn lane on U.S. 192 westbound for U.S. 1...
Bay News 9
Asylum seeker continues community service in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Every year, hundreds of thousands of immigrants apply for asylum, and every year the United States grants asylum to only tens of thousands of applicants. He fled Colombia after his life was threatened for his role as a community leader. Now he seeks to help others...
Bay News 9
Volusia Remembers Coalition hosts ceremony to honor victims of lynching
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Sept. 17 marks 126 years since two Black men were wrongfully murdered in Volusia County. The Volusia Remembers Coalition held a special ceremony in Osteen on Saturday to remember and honor the lives of lynching victims. What You Need To Know. Sept. 17 marks 126...
Bay News 9
Boil water notice lifted for parts of Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — A boil water notice has been lifted for a portion of Sanford residents. The city sent out a statement Saturday advising residents south of 25th Street (SR 46), east of Old Lake Mary Road and east of Beardall Avenue to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes, to avoid any contaminates.
Bay News 9
Orlando Science Center bringing back Kids Night
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Science Center this month will host its popular Kids Night — an evening event filled with hands-on activities for children ages 5-12. What You Need To Know. Orlando Science Center to host Kids Night. The event is set for Sept. 24 from 6 p.m....
Bay News 9
5 things to know about 'A Nightmare on Church Street'
Downtown Orlando is about to snap back to its Halloween heyday, but for one night only. This weekend, we're On The Town with an early look inside a Church Street landmark. Orlando's “famous” Halloween costume party returns. After 20 years, "A Nightmare on Church Street" comes back to life in Downtown's Historic Cheyenne Saloon.
