Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Pitt standout Dane Jackson taken off field in ambulance after injury
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pitt Panther Dane Jackson was taken off the field in an ambulance after an injury.The current Buffalo Bills cornerback suffered an injury after being inadvertently hit by a teammate while making a tackle during Monday's home game against the Tennesee Titans. Jackson was placed on a backboard and gurney with his neck immobilized, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Twitter.According to Bills PR, Jackson, who has full movement in his extremities, is being taken to a local hospital for "evaluation of a neck injury." The Bills added that Jackson will get a CT scan and an X-ray. Jackson is a Coraopolis native who was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round of the 2020 draft. He played high school football at Quaker Valley High for his final three prep years.Former Steeler Ryan Shazier said on Twitter that he is praying for Jackson. Shazier retired in 2020 after suffering a spinal cord injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4, 2017. He underwent spinal stabilization surgery two days later and has since learned to walk again.
Bills’ Dane Jackson sustains neck injury, exits in ambulance
Buffalo cornerback Dane Jackson was removed from the field by an ambulance due to neck injury during the second quarter
Tigers Alexander has no-hitter vs Orioles after 6 innings
BALTIMORE (AP) — Detroit Tigers left-hander Tyler Alexander has pitched six no-hit innings against the Baltimore Orioles. The Tigers lead 8-0 at Camden Yards on Monday night. Alexander has allowed only two runners, walking Ryan Mountcastle in the fourth inning and Austin Hays in the sixth. The closest the Orioles have come to getting a hit was in the sixth, when Adley Rutschman hit a two0out grounder down the line that third baseman Ryan Kreidler snagged before throwing to first.
NBA 'One-and-Done' rule likely to remain for several years
The “One-and-Done” rule will likely remain intact for several years, even if changes are made in the next Collective Bargaining Agreement, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports in a Twitter thread. Lowering the current 19-and-over draft age is a significant part of NBA/NBPA CBA discussions — which have already...
NBA・
Comments / 0