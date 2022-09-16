ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL

N.C. State Fair to host special beer night

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair will host a special beer night on Friday, Oct. 14. The event, which will take place the first full day of fair, will include a question and answer session with a panel of brewers at the fair's NC Public House. Representatives...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh, NC
WRAL

Dozens gather in memory of Alamance County teen found dead

MEBANE, N.C. — One of two teens found shot and killed along an Orange County four-wheeler track was remembered Monday with a balloon release at his school. The Orange County Sheriff's Office called deaths of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark homicide but has offered little information about who might be responsible.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Reports: Teens found dead on trail may have been in car with a third person

MEBANE, N.C. — Family members of two teens found shot dead Sunday afternoon say they got into a car with one other person in the hours before their disappearance. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were friends, their families said. Both were reported missing over the weekend. On Sunday afternoon, two men riding four-wheelers in western Orange County discovered their bodies near the intersection of Buckhorn and Yarbrough roads and called the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

20-year-old Jacksonville man killed in crash on US-70

PRINCETON, N.C. — A driver was killed in a crash early Sunday morning while driving on U.S. Highway 70 through a small Johnston County town. Authorities said at around 3 a.m., the driver drifted off to the right side of the road and struck a drain in a driveway. That caused his car to flip.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WRAL

Man shot, killed at El Rey nightclub in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — One man was shot and killed at El Rey nightclub and bar in Durham early Sunday morning. The nightclub is in a popular area of Durham on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, near the restaurant and bar Namu and Sister Lui's Kitchen. Video sent to WRAL News shows...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

No. 16 Rolesville cruises at Broughton

Raleigh, N.C. — The Rolesville Rams picked up a road victory, winning 55-10 at the Broughton Capitals on Friday. Rolesville (3-2) was looking to bounce back from a road loss at Hillside, and the Rams did just that, recording a season-high points total. Broughton, now 2-3, has lost three...
ROLESVILLE, NC
WRAL

No. 2 Hillside stays perfect, gets road shutout at South Granville

Creedmoor, N.C. — The Hillside Hornets (HSOT East No. 2) remained perfect on the year and improved to 5-0 with a 43-0 win at South Granville. The Hornets have now scored 43-plus points in four games this season. With the loss, South Granville is now 1-4. Looking ahead, Hillside is off next week and travels to Jordan on Sept. 30. South Granville is also off before traveling to Southern Durham on Sept. 30.
CREEDMOOR, NC
