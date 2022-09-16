Read full article on original website
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
WRAL
Fiesta Del Pueblo returns to in-person celebration in Raleigh
It is Hispanic Heritage Month and people all across the country are celebrating their roots - including in Raleigh for the annual Fiesta Del Pueblo. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
WRAL
N.C. State Fair to host special beer night
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair will host a special beer night on Friday, Oct. 14. The event, which will take place the first full day of fair, will include a question and answer session with a panel of brewers at the fair's NC Public House. Representatives...
WRAL
New namesake for North Carolina Basnight Cancer Hospital honors longtime supporter
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The name has changed, but the mission is the same for the North Carolina Cancer Hospital in Chapel Hill. On Monday, state leaders and hospital officials unveiled the North Carolina Basnight Cancer Hospital. Before his death in 2020, democrat Marc Basnight served eight terms as...
WRAL
Bodies of 2 NC teens reported missing over the weekend found in Orange County
MEBANE, N.C. — The bodies of two Orange County teenagers reported missing over the weekend were found, according to both the sheriff's office. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two men riding four-wheelers in western Orange County discovered the bodies at the intersection of Buckhorn and Yarbrough roads. Family...
WRAL
Dozens gather in memory of Alamance County teen found dead
MEBANE, N.C. — One of two teens found shot and killed along an Orange County four-wheeler track was remembered Monday with a balloon release at his school. The Orange County Sheriff's Office called deaths of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark homicide but has offered little information about who might be responsible.
WRAL
Reports: Teens found dead on trail may have been in car with a third person
MEBANE, N.C. — Family members of two teens found shot dead Sunday afternoon say they got into a car with one other person in the hours before their disappearance. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were friends, their families said. Both were reported missing over the weekend. On Sunday afternoon, two men riding four-wheelers in western Orange County discovered their bodies near the intersection of Buckhorn and Yarbrough roads and called the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
WRAL
20-year-old Jacksonville man killed in crash on US-70
PRINCETON, N.C. — A driver was killed in a crash early Sunday morning while driving on U.S. Highway 70 through a small Johnston County town. Authorities said at around 3 a.m., the driver drifted off to the right side of the road and struck a drain in a driveway. That caused his car to flip.
WRAL
Balloons released in memory of teen found dead in Orange County
It was a somber scene at Eastern Alamance High School as people gathered to remember Devin Clark. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Brad SimmonsWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
WRAL
Man shot, killed at El Rey nightclub in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — One man was shot and killed at El Rey nightclub and bar in Durham early Sunday morning. The nightclub is in a popular area of Durham on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, near the restaurant and bar Namu and Sister Lui's Kitchen. Video sent to WRAL News shows...
WRAL
Robinson joins Trump on stage at Selma rally
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson addresses a raucous crowd at an April 9 rally held by former President Donald Trump in Selma. (photo by Bryan Anderson)
WRAL
WRAL
Mother of 1-year-old found dead in bathtub charged with neglect, her boyfriend with murder, Rocky Mount police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A mother was charged with neglect and her boyfriend was charged with murder Sunday after the Rocky Mount police found a 1-year-old dead in a bathtub. The child was found unresponsive at a home on the 600 block of Paul Street in Rocky Mount, according to the police.
WRAL
Siler City, the town where Mayberry's 'Aunt Bee' lived out her retirement
Actress Frances Bavier retired to Siler City after the series ended and became friends with a man in town whose daughter has written a book about that special friendship. Today, people leave pickles on Aunt Bee's gravestone in Siler City in honor of a particularly favorite episode from the show.
WRAL
No. 16 Rolesville cruises at Broughton
Raleigh, N.C. — The Rolesville Rams picked up a road victory, winning 55-10 at the Broughton Capitals on Friday. Rolesville (3-2) was looking to bounce back from a road loss at Hillside, and the Rams did just that, recording a season-high points total. Broughton, now 2-3, has lost three...
WRAL
No. 2 Hillside stays perfect, gets road shutout at South Granville
Creedmoor, N.C. — The Hillside Hornets (HSOT East No. 2) remained perfect on the year and improved to 5-0 with a 43-0 win at South Granville. The Hornets have now scored 43-plus points in four games this season. With the loss, South Granville is now 1-4. Looking ahead, Hillside is off next week and travels to Jordan on Sept. 30. South Granville is also off before traveling to Southern Durham on Sept. 30.
WRAL
HSOT East no. 7 Wake Forest impresses in 49-7 win over No. 3 Leesville Road
Wake Forest, N.C. — Wake Forest (HSOT East No. 7) bounced back from its first loss of the season in a major way on Friday, winning 49-7 at home against Leesville Road (HSOT East No. 3). Senior Nigel Lucas had a big night for the Cougars, hauling in two...
WRAL
Sumo-Karngbaye: He [Doeren] really had my back because he let me go back out there again
NC State running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye had 147 total yards of offense scoring one rushing touchdown and one receiving score. Sumo could've had three, but he fumbled near the goal line. Demie spoke about the confidence Doeren had in him to send him back out.
