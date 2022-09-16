LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Get ready for a roller-coaster of temperatures over the next several days! Extremely hot and near-record to record breaking heat is expected for some areas on Tuesday and then a cold front will swing through and plummet high temperatures 20 to 30 degrees on Wednesday. Dry conditions are expected for Tuesday and then scattered rain and storm chances return to the forecast Wednesday.

