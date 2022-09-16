Read full article on original website
Warriors Slow Down Potent Tiger Attack, Move to 5-0
Two teams that can put up major points ended in just one squad continuing that trend on Friday when the No. 2 WACO football team marched their way past Iowa Valley 54-26 in Marengo. Averaging 63 points a game and having a quarterback that led the entire state with 30...
Wildcats Sweep Ravens For First Conference Win
The Columbus Wildcat volleyball team found their way to the win column for the first time in the Southeast Iowa Superconference season Thursday with a clean sweep of the Hillcrest Ravens in Kalona Thursday. The ‘Cats took the contest by scores of 25-13, 25-20, 25-21. They were led in the win by 10 assists from Sara Vela, Aracely Garza’s seven digs and four kills each from Garza, Jessica Del Rio and Kennedy Woepking. After the match, Columbus seniors Sara Vela and Isabelle Lagunas spoke about the win. “We played really well by staying down and our serve percentage was good. Team-wise we had energy tonight. We played really well together as a team. We played our game and stuck with it.”
WACO Volleyball Goes Unbeaten at Cardinal Tournament
WACO Warriors volleyball kept up their torrid pace with a perfect Saturday at the Cardinal Tournament in Eldon. After being pushed to the full three sets against Danville but still winning the decisive set 15-11, WACO swept Highland, Twin Cedars, and the host Cardinal Comets in straight sets. Senior hitter Ellah Kissell finished with a team-high 36 kills and 24 digs during the course of the tournament. Along with handing out 66 assists, senior setter Grace Coble seemed to cover every inch of the court, adding 10 kills, six aces, 19 digs, and two blocks.
Cobras Open District With ‘W’
The Sigourney-Keota Cobra football team made it two wins in a row Friday, taking down Pleasantville to open play in Class 1A District Six 35-13. The two teams were tied after the first 12 minutes, seven all, before SK put up a 20-spot in the second quarter to take a 27-13 lead into the half. Out of the break the Cobra defense dug in, not allowing the Trojans on the board again the rest of the night, while the SK offense added an insurance touchdown in the third quarter. Cobra leaders on the night included Cole Clarahan on the ground with 19 carries for 168 yards and an 18-yard touchdown. Cole Kindred had a five yard scoring run and Isaac Bruns reached paydirt from two yards out. Bruns was also electric on special teams, returning a kickoff 90-yards for a touchdown. Sawyer Stout was four of six through the air with a touchdown connection to Aidan Anderson of 10 yards. Kale Clarahan led the SK defense with four and a half tackles. Aiden McGuire and Karson Weber each had one and a half sacks. Jack Clarahan recovered a fumble while Kale Clarahan and Cole Kindred each picked off a pass. SK is now 2-2 on the year, 1-0 in district play. They will host No. 2 Pella Christian Friday.
Wildcats at 4-0 After Dominant First Half vs Lisbon
The perfect season rolled on for the Columbus Community Wildcat football team with a 49-20 win over Lisbon Friday night. Columbus raced out to a 27-0 halftime lead and never looked back. The ground attack led the way again, as the Wildcats ran for 385 yards and better than 10 yards per carry.
Wolves Run Away From Warriors
The Winfield-Mt. Union football team were victors, in Victor, Friday, taking down the HLV Warriors on the road 52-12. The contest was tight early, each team putting up six in the first quarter, but a big second frame for the Wolves at 24-0 allowed them to build a 30-6 halftime advantage. WMU would go on to outscore the Warriors 22-6 after the break to put the game away. The Wolves rolled up 415 total yards including 266 on the ground. Cole Milks was seven for 13 through the air for 149 yards and three touchdowns. He threw one touchdown each to Abram Edwards, Caleb Giese and Cam Buffington. In the ground game, Buffington had 13 carries, 129 yards and a pair of touchdown runs. Giese and Edwards each had a rushing score. Defensively, Cam Buffington had 15 tackles and a pick six. Cooper Buffington also had a pick. The Wolves are now 3-2 this season and host Lone Tree in their annual Homecoming game Friday.
Hawkeye fan gets tickets to Saturday’s game thanks to Spencer Petras
IOWA CITY, Iowa — One Hawkeye fan got to attend Saturday's game thank to quarterback Spencer Petras. Jasemine Bybee is a huge Hawkeye fan who posted a tweet about wanting to go to a home game in January. That's when Petras reached out to her, saying he'd get her...
Photo Gallery: Recruits at Iowa-Nevada Game
Prospects Check Out Stormy Kinnick Stadium Saturday Night
Kickoff Time Announced For Michigan's Game At Iowa
Michigan's first road test is less than two weeks away and now we all know when the game will start in Iowa City.
Superintendent Willie Stone says that Powderpuff Game will Require Yearly Review
At the September 14th Washington Community School Board meeting, the board unanimously approved the reinstallation of a powderpuff football game for the upcoming homecoming celebrations after hearing an appeal from a group of students. To read more about the appeal given by the students, you can find the article online at KCIIradio.com.
Coss: Iowa's football season has been bizarre so far
IOWA CITY — The first quarter of Iowa's 2022 football season could be an episode of Strangest Things. Iowa won its season opener with two safeties, a field goal and no touchdowns. It lost the Cy-Hawk game despite blocking two punts and getting three takeaways as its quarterback was booed repeatedly in his home stadium.
Highlights: Muscatine vs. Pleasant Valley
See the highlights from Pleasant Valley’s 49-9 win over Muscatine in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
Highlights: Moline at Rock Island
See the highlights from Moline’s 49-24 win at Rock Island in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
Jane M. Gatlin
A graveside service for 68-year-old Jane M. Gatlin will be Wednesday, September 21st at 11:30a.m. at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Richmond. Family will greet friends from 9-11a.m. Wednesday, September 21st at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Red Flag Horseless Carriage Tour Comes to Southeast Iowa
Before 1896 the rule for driving a light locomotive, which is what cars were called back then, was a speed limit of 4 miles per hour and there was a requirement to have a person walk in front of the vehicle with a red flag. The flag waver’s job was to let people know that the dangerous vehicle was coming. In 1896, the speed limit was raised to 14 mph and the need for a flag waver was abolished.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
A Davenport bar and breakfast spot beats the odds of closing down twice
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Chuck's Tap reopened its doors Monday morning after rebuilding from a fire that struck in February. According to the Small Business Administration, more than seven thousand small businesses in Iowa closed during the height of the pandemic, but the restaurant survived these odds and stayed open throughout 2020.
Anyway, You Slice it, Happy Joe’s Bankruptcy Filing is Sad to See
I called Happy Joe's Pizza this past Tuesday to place a pickup order at their East Dubuque store. I hoped to enjoy their longtime family night special and a legendary Taco Pizza. So I was a little taken aback when told my pizza would be ready for pickup at the University Avenue, Dubuque store in twenty minutes.
Police: Student hit by school bus in Bettendorf Monday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A student was hit by a bus Monday at Bettendorf Middle School, police said the student had minor injuries and is attending class. Bettendorf police responded to the Bettendorf Middle School about 7:30 a.m. Monday to a report of a student being hit by a bus.
