WVNews
Jonathon Grant Martini
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Clarksburg man accused of having about a pound of presumed m…
WVNews
WVNews
WVNews
WVNews
Getty Keefer
FRIENDSVILLE — Getty Wayne Keefer, 79, of Friendsville, passed away at his home. He was born Jan. 16, 1943 in Kingwood, W.Va. Getty was the son of the late Getty R. and Nina P. Keefer.
WVNews
Ribbon cutting held for DeNuzzo's Italian Deli in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Monday for new business DeNuzzo's Italian Deli, 126 W. Main St., Bridgeport. Owners Dylan and Alexis DeNuzzo moved from Braxton County to Bridgeport a few years ago with a dream of operating a family-owned business.
WVNews
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, History Museum opens history library
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg History Museum has recently opened a small library with various topic of interest. These include: a newspaper section featuring Harry Powers from the murders to the trial and his execution, and newspaper articles about the Dola and Farmington No. 9 mine disasters; President Clinton's town hall meeting on education in Clarksburg; several of the Apollo flights; the assassination of President Kennedy; the Flood of 1985 and other weather tragedies; different wars; politics including papers from 1860 and 1881; and a miscellaneous file.
WVNews
Heritage Christian sets Little Lambs Closet consignment sale in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heritage Christian School has announced its fall / winter children’s consignment sale will be held from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 in the gymnasium. Little Lambs Closet children’s consignment resale event is a pop-up 2-day event where moms sell and buy gently used...
WVNews
Bonnie Rosalie Phillips
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Bonnie Rosalie Phillips, 84, of Shinnston, WV, gained her angel wings on September 18, 2022, at United Hospital Center-Hospice. She was surrounded by her loving family. Bonnie was born on July 24, 1938 in Oakland, MD, to the late John Hinebaugh and Audra Reams...
WVNews
Comedian Chonda Pierce, others entertain Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center crowd in Clarksburg (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Audiences could laugh, sing and rejoice Sunday during the self-proclaimed "queen of clean comedy" Chonda Pierce tour appearance in Clarksburg. Robinson Grand Performance Arts Center Program Manager said Pierce sold out her concert — more than 950 tickets. The show is the first collaboration with Tennessee-based Awakening Events.
WVNews
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission completes unfinished business Monday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission met for a brief special session Monday to complete unfinished business from last week’s regular meeting. Commissioners voted to approve a one-year contract with Enviroclean for janitorial services in the Harrison County Courthouse as well as the General Services Annex.
WVNews
WVU Medicine Children's gets $50,000 donation from Fairmont Federal Credit Union
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Federal Credit Union presented WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital with a $50,000 check on Monday. The hospital is grateful for the donation, which will support the hospital’s school intervention program, said Mary Fanning, vice president for nursing clinical services and associate chief nursing officer.
WVNews
Linda DeWitt
TERRA ALTA — Linda June “Jake” DeWitt, 72, of Terra Alta died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, with family by her side at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown. A daughter of the late George Baldwin and Kathleen Josephine Holly Fitchett, she was born Feb. 28, 1950 in Terra Alta.
WVNews
Mon Health Heart & Vascular adds Sikanderkhel
MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Saad Sikanderkhel to its dedicated team of physicians. Dr. Sikanderkhel will be practicing at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center locations in Morgantown, Fairmont, Elkins, and McHenry, MD.
WVNews
Suspect in Morgantown, West Virginia, homicide jailed without bond
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The man charged with shooting a man to death on Walnut Street, Morgantown, early Sunday morning is being held without bond. Eric Alastaire Sneed, 34, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree murder by the Morgantown Police Department.
WVNews
West Virginia University to hold bell-ringing ceremony to mark recent passing of 4 students
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University will hold a bell-ringing ceremony, coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity, on Friday in remembrance of Joseph Harim, Robert Hopper, Kristen Kief and Cade Milburn. Harim, a recent sport management...
WVNews
Police: Grant County pair had drugs, about $4,200 in cash during Clarksburg, West Virginia, traffic stop
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Grant County residents are facing drug charges in Harrison County after a traffic stop by Clarksburg police. Ralph Thomas Lloyd, 44, and Tanya Lynn Miller, 43, both of Mount Storm, were charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy by Clarksburg Patrol Officer T.A. Hill.
WVNews
Gov. Justice, county and municipal officials speak out against Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In November, voters will weigh in on four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution. The amendments cover a wide range of topics, from impeachment proceedings to church incorporation to government oversight of education.
