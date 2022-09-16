As London Fashion Week Pauses As A Mark Of Respect To The Queen's Funeral, Fashion Figures Share Their Last Words

Read full article on original website
Why Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Will Include a Lead-Lined Coffin
When her funeral happens, one long-standing trend will end while Queen Elizabeth follows royal family tradition with her coffin.
Queen’s Piper Who Woke Her Every Morning Plays Different Role At Her Funeral
Pipe Major Paul Burns would play under Queen Elizabeth II’s window every morning at all of her British residences.
Why Prince Philip's Body Will Be Moved Next To The Queen After Her Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II, the beloved monarch, has passed away at 96. The royal family's official Twitter account confirmed the sad news, noting she "died peacefully at Balmoral" following extensive reports about Her Majesty's rapidly declining health. Now that Her Majesty's death has been officially announced, a strict set of procedures...
‘Unusually tactile’ Prince William and Kate ‘etched with grief’ ahead of Queen’s funeral, body language pro says
IT'S usually Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who express their love for one another with public displays of affection. And while William, the Prince of Wales, and his wife Catherine rarely indulge in similar displays, they put on an "unusually tactile" appearance at the Army Training Centre Pirbright in Guildford, Surrey, on Friday.
Inside The Personal Touches The Queen Added To Her Funeral
As the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral draws closer, more details are starting to sharpen into focus — details that the queen had a heavy hand in planning herself. According to the BBC, Queen Elizabeth approved the plans for her funeral long before she died last week (September 8).
When and where to watch the queen’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
Princess Charlotte Joins Her Brother Prince George in Black Hat, Long Coat & Ballet Flats at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
Princess Charlotte was accompanied by her older brother Prince George today at Westminster Abbey in London, the sibling duo dressed in formal wear in neutral tones for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The eldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales played a part in the funeral procession, walking just behind the coffin following their parents.
Kate and Camilla Mourn Queen Elizabeth II: In Pictures
Kate Middleton and Camilla have been greeting mourners and supporting the monarchy as Britain prepares to say a final goodbye to its longest reigning monarch. The new Princess of Wales and Queen Consort shared a car as their husbands, Prince Willian and King Charles III, walked in procession behind Queen Elizabeth II's en route o Westminster Hall where it has been lying in state since Wednesday, September 14.
Kate joins King, Queen Consort and William at palace lunch for governors-general
The Princess of Wales joined the King, the Queen Consort and the Prince of Wales for a Buckingham Palace lunch with governors-general from the Commonwealth realms on Saturday. Kate was seen deep in conversation with Camilla during the key diplomatic engagement. The princess, who wore her hair down, was pictured...
Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day
Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said. Among the touches requested by the Queen is the playing of a lament by her piper. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial...
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
‘Frail but smiley’: Photographer recalls taking last official image of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II was “frail” but in “good spirits” when photographer Jane Barlow took the last public pictures of her. The monarch was photographed as she met Liz Truss at Balmoral earlier this week, formally appointing her to her new role as prime minister. While waiting...
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
Sharon Osbourne: ‘Being our prince’ is where Harry belongs
Sharon Osbourne was happy to see Prince Harry reunite with his brother, Prince William, following the death of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. “To see them walking side by side, it just brings back [memories]. I look at Harry and think, ‘This is where you belong. The people really want you to come home, this is where you belong, being our prince,’” Osbourne told Extra in an interview published Thursday.
Prince William Inherits $1 Billion Asset
In the wake of the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, Prince William is set to inherit a Royal asset worth $1 billion. According to ET, William will inherit the private Duchy of Cornwall estate from the newly christened King Charles III, his father. The property was built in 1337 by King Edward III, and — per financial accounts from the past year — has an estimated value of roughly £1 billion ($1.2 billion). ET also noted that The Duchy of Cornwall encircles a vast property that includes roughly 140,000 acres in southwest England.
The Unexpected Car Taking Queen Elizabeth To Her Funeral
Last week, when the Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, most thought that the hearse leading the procession through Scotland would be something quintessentially British, like a Bentley, Range Rover, Jaguar, or Rolls-Royce — marques which have featured multiple times in her own private collection. But the vehicle carrying the coffin though Scotland was from the other side of the English Channel. It's a decidedly German vehicle, in fact, a Mercedes E-Class.
Palace hits back over claim Prince Harry was 'last to know' about Queen's death
Palace aides reacted angrily to claims last night that Prince Harry had been given just five minutes' notice of his grandmother's death before it was made public. A newspaper report said the devastated royal had been the last to know about her passing – and was even told after Prime Minister Liz Truss. The Daily Telegraph suggested this was a further example of the rift between the prince and his family.
Queen Elizabeth II took refuge in Gloucestershire pub during blizzard
A Gloucestershire man has told how the Queen had to take refuge in a pub during a snow storm because his vehicle blocked her route. Phil Rumney said his pick-up truck got stuck in snow on the A46, near Old Sodbury, in 1981. Her Majesty's car pulled up behind Mr...
How the Royal Family Will Divide Queen Elizabeth's Extensive Jewelry Collection
Prince Harry & Prince WIlliam’s Cutest Brother Moments Prince Harry & Prince WIlliam’s Cutest Brother Moments. Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, and while many titles have already changed hands, there are additionally lots of material affects belonging to the late monarch that need to be shared amongst her family. Much of her famous jewelry belongs to the crown and can't be distributed permanently to anybody, but her private jewelry collection is another matter.
Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite tipple sells out in stores following her death
Dubonet, a wine-based aperitif in Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite tipple, is selling out fast as fans are using the beverage to pay tribute to the late monarch.The blends of wine, sold at different stores in the UK and Australia, is known as one of two major parts of the Queen’s go-to cocktail. The second part of it is gin.Over the weekend, sales for Dubonnet at Australia’s larger retailer went up by 465 per cent when compared to a typical seven-day week, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.During an interview with the publication, Tim Caroll, the director of buying...
