Warriors Slow Down Potent Tiger Attack, Move to 5-0
Two teams that can put up major points ended in just one squad continuing that trend on Friday when the No. 2 WACO football team marched their way past Iowa Valley 54-26 in Marengo. Averaging 63 points a game and having a quarterback that led the entire state with 30...
Wildcats Sweep Ravens For First Conference Win
The Columbus Wildcat volleyball team found their way to the win column for the first time in the Southeast Iowa Superconference season Thursday with a clean sweep of the Hillcrest Ravens in Kalona Thursday. The ‘Cats took the contest by scores of 25-13, 25-20, 25-21. They were led in the win by 10 assists from Sara Vela, Aracely Garza’s seven digs and four kills each from Garza, Jessica Del Rio and Kennedy Woepking. After the match, Columbus seniors Sara Vela and Isabelle Lagunas spoke about the win. “We played really well by staying down and our serve percentage was good. Team-wise we had energy tonight. We played really well together as a team. We played our game and stuck with it.”
WACO Volleyball Goes Unbeaten at Cardinal Tournament
WACO Warriors volleyball kept up their torrid pace with a perfect Saturday at the Cardinal Tournament in Eldon. After being pushed to the full three sets against Danville but still winning the decisive set 15-11, WACO swept Highland, Twin Cedars, and the host Cardinal Comets in straight sets. Senior hitter Ellah Kissell finished with a team-high 36 kills and 24 digs during the course of the tournament. Along with handing out 66 assists, senior setter Grace Coble seemed to cover every inch of the court, adding 10 kills, six aces, 19 digs, and two blocks.
Cobras Open District With ‘W’
The Sigourney-Keota Cobra football team made it two wins in a row Friday, taking down Pleasantville to open play in Class 1A District Six 35-13. The two teams were tied after the first 12 minutes, seven all, before SK put up a 20-spot in the second quarter to take a 27-13 lead into the half. Out of the break the Cobra defense dug in, not allowing the Trojans on the board again the rest of the night, while the SK offense added an insurance touchdown in the third quarter. Cobra leaders on the night included Cole Clarahan on the ground with 19 carries for 168 yards and an 18-yard touchdown. Cole Kindred had a five yard scoring run and Isaac Bruns reached paydirt from two yards out. Bruns was also electric on special teams, returning a kickoff 90-yards for a touchdown. Sawyer Stout was four of six through the air with a touchdown connection to Aidan Anderson of 10 yards. Kale Clarahan led the SK defense with four and a half tackles. Aiden McGuire and Karson Weber each had one and a half sacks. Jack Clarahan recovered a fumble while Kale Clarahan and Cole Kindred each picked off a pass. SK is now 2-2 on the year, 1-0 in district play. They will host No. 2 Pella Christian Friday.
Wildcats at 4-0 After Dominant First Half vs Lisbon
The perfect season rolled on for the Columbus Community Wildcat football team with a 49-20 win over Lisbon Friday night. Columbus raced out to a 27-0 halftime lead and never looked back. The ground attack led the way again, as the Wildcats ran for 385 yards and better than 10 yards per carry.
Sigourney Volleyball Wins Seventh of Last Eight Matches
The Sigourney Savages volleyball team responded from a tie match to knock off Tri-County in four sets Thursday night. Sigourney took the opening set 25-14, but dropped the second 25-20. But the Savages would respond down the stretch, winning the final two sets 25-19 and 25-13. Senior setter Brookelyn Hemsley...
Wolves Run Away From Warriors
The Winfield-Mt. Union football team were victors, in Victor, Friday, taking down the HLV Warriors on the road 52-12. The contest was tight early, each team putting up six in the first quarter, but a big second frame for the Wolves at 24-0 allowed them to build a 30-6 halftime advantage. WMU would go on to outscore the Warriors 22-6 after the break to put the game away. The Wolves rolled up 415 total yards including 266 on the ground. Cole Milks was seven for 13 through the air for 149 yards and three touchdowns. He threw one touchdown each to Abram Edwards, Caleb Giese and Cam Buffington. In the ground game, Buffington had 13 carries, 129 yards and a pair of touchdown runs. Giese and Edwards each had a rushing score. Defensively, Cam Buffington had 15 tackles and a pick six. Cooper Buffington also had a pick. The Wolves are now 3-2 this season and host Lone Tree in their annual Homecoming game Friday.
Superintendent Willie Stone says that Powderpuff Game will Require Yearly Review
At the September 14th Washington Community School Board meeting, the board unanimously approved the reinstallation of a powderpuff football game for the upcoming homecoming celebrations after hearing an appeal from a group of students. To read more about the appeal given by the students, you can find the article online at KCIIradio.com.
Sharon Lou Furgason
Celebration of Life for 70 year old Sharon Lou Furgason – Ellis of Keota will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the West Chester Heritage School. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Keota is caring for Sharon and her family.
Red Flag Horseless Carriage Tour Comes to Southeast Iowa
Before 1896 the rule for driving a light locomotive, which is what cars were called back then, was a speed limit of 4 miles per hour and there was a requirement to have a person walk in front of the vehicle with a red flag. The flag waver’s job was to let people know that the dangerous vehicle was coming. In 1896, the speed limit was raised to 14 mph and the need for a flag waver was abolished.
Jane M. Gatlin
A graveside service for 68-year-old Jane M. Gatlin will be Wednesday, September 21st at 11:30a.m. at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Richmond. Family will greet friends from 9-11a.m. Wednesday, September 21st at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Washington Page Willie Stone
On today’s program, I’m speaking with Willie Stone, the Superintendent of the Washington Community Schools, about some of the changes that could be coming to the district’s early retirement policy. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Changes Coming to Washington Community School District Early Retirement Policy
At the September 14th Washington Community School Board meeting, the board held a discussion talking about possible changes and adjustments that could be made to the early retirement plan. The changes will possibly undergo a vote at the next school board meeting, which will be held on October 12th at 7:00 pm.
Wellman Volunteer Fire Department Adds New Truck To The Fleet
A new fire truck has been added to the Wellman Fire Fleet. After a year of committee deliberation, the Wellman Volunteer Fire Department chose a new Freightliner commercial cab with a rescue body. This new fire truck replaces the previous one, which had been in service since 1994. Fundraising for...
Extreme Drought Impacting Parts of Washington County
According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, over three-quarters of Iowa’s 99 counties are experiencing some drought-like conditions. The southwest portion of Washington County is listed as experiencing a severe and extreme drought. The majority of Johnson and Keokuk counties are experiencing extreme drought-like conditions, too, with Washington, Henry, Louisa, Johnson, and Iowa counties all experiencing severe drought conditions.
Board of Supervisors Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session this week. The board will consider approving an amendment to the number one grant agreement related to the Washington County Dogwood Avenue Flood Mitigation Project. The board will also consider taking action on the secondary roads assessment for 135th Street west of Highway 218 and 140th Street east of Vine Avenue.
Traffic Violation Leads to Arrest in Henry County
On Wednesday at 10:15 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near mile marker 229 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation. It was discovered that 32-year-old Oscar Daniel Leyva Sandoval of Ottumwa currently held a suspended driving status...
Wanted Felon in Washington County Arrested in Keokuk County
A Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy performed a search at a residence in Keokuk County, checking for a subject that was wanted on a Washington County Warrant. Twenty-six-year-old Shawn Michael Gordon of Richland was arrested for violating his probation for his original charge of Sexual Abuse Third-Degree, a Class C Felony.
Main Street Washington Looking for New Executive Director to Advance to Next Level
Sarah Grunewaldt, the long-time Executive Director for Main Street Washington, stepped down in August after ten years at the helm. The original application deadline for the open Executive Director position was August 31st, but it has now been extended to the end of September. Maddie Widmer, the board president of Main Street Washington, said that the deadline extension was to ensure that all candidates got a fair shot at applying.
Retail Spaces Available for Rent in Washington
Washington has opportunities for retailers and home-based businesses to move onto the square, with two locations available for rent. The Village, located at 101 S Marion Ave, is a collection of individually owned boutiques located on the square in Washington. They are dedicated to assuring each shop is unique, and merchandise isn’t duplicated from the other shops at The Village. The shop “Village Gifts” currently has one space available to rent. They would like to keep the current “home décor” theme but are open to other options. They have the option to carry on an already established business. The Village has a second space available for a retailer to move in.
