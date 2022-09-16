Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Man arrested in 8-year murder of Texas family
An 8-year-old Texas murder mystery is closer to being solved after investigators charged a man flying back from China with capital murder.
Street racer sentenced to 20 years following crash that killed 4 Texans
A street racer who pled guilty to four counts of racing on a highway causing serious injury or death in connection with a 2018 crash that left four dead was sentenced in court Thursday.
North Texas anaesthesiologist charged in connection with co-workers death
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - John Kaspar watched his wife of 30 years suffer a heart attack at home in June. They'd both been sick and Dr. Melanie Kaspar was treating her dehydration with an IV bag she's grabbed from the surgery center where she worked as an anaesthesiologist. "I grappled with the fact that she'd had a heart attack because she was a very healthy woman, could sit on her bicycle trainer for hours and not have any issues," John said.It was two months later he learned her death wasn't natural. "It's just been a difficult… difficult summer and this new information stirs up...
stupiddope.com
goodblend Announces “Ride For Your Rights” CannaBus Tour Across Texas
Goodblend , a subsidiary of the parent company, Parallel, and one of only three medical cannabis operators licensed to operate in Texas, is proud to announce the “Ride For Your Rights” CannaBus Tour. This first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary will hit the road on an educational tour across the state of Texas.
KCBD
Missing Hockley Co. man found safe in New Mexico
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Hockley County man Blue Wade Dorman has been found safe in New Mexico. Local law enforcement confirmed the finding and his family has been contacted, according to a release. Dorman was reported missing to the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday afternoon. Dorman’s family...
WEEKEND READ: Central Texas school threats, responses
Over the course of this week, several schools across Texas responded to threats made against the districts and students.
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
KCBD
Lubbock hosts specialized training for Police Chiefs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police Chiefs throughout Texas attended ALERRT training in Lubbock. The training began on Monday at the Overton Hotel and ended today. ALERRT stands for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training. It was created in 2002 in order to train law enforcement on how to handle active shooter situations. ALERRT partnered with the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA) and the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas (LEMIT) to develop mandatory training for police chiefs across the state.
Here Are The 9 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas Two West Texas Cities Made The Top Five
Don't Get Caught In These Texas Cities After Dark! They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. My Grandpa used to always say the only thing out after midnight was the law and the outlaw. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
Ghost towns of the Concho Valley: Reagan and Menard County
Reagan County is home to "the town with the Best name in the world and the Worst reputation."
Texan on a mission to do everything on her bucket list after receiving ALS diagnosis
AUSTIN, Texas — ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive and terminal neuromuscular disease. It affects as many as 30,000 people in the U.S., according to John Hopkins Medical Center. Thirty-seven-year-old mom, Sara Wheeler, is one of the few who has the rare disease. Her journey...
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Forever Family: Benito
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 12-year-old Benito. He’s a bright young boy with a big appetite for pancakes!. Benito enjoys using technology like tablets and computers because they help him learn things. He does have special needs and has been making big strides in learning how to read....
kciiradio.com
Wanted Felon in Texas Arrested in Washington
The Washington Police Department arrested fifty-nine-year-old Scott Anthony Wagg of Washington for a felony warrant out of Texas for Possession of a Controlled Substance Second-Degree Felony. According to Texas law, a second-degree felony conviction can result in imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of up to $10,000.
Someone bought a winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket. Was it you?
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Someone bought a jackpot-winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket from the Sept.17 drawing. The new multi-millionaire has six months to claim it. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. The ticket was bought at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road, in Willis.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes. "We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," said Grief.
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Police: 3 Texas children found within 'deplorable' living conditions
Three Texas children, including a 10-month-old infant, were discovered within "deplorable" living conditions inside a Brownsville residence. Police said the floor was covered with animal feces.
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History
Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
Trans Kids Finally Scored a Victory in Texas
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Transgender kids in Texas have dealt with a lot of BS over the past several months. Back in February, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state’s child welfare agency to consider sending children to foster care if their parents had ever let a doctor give them puberty blockers or hormone therapy—medical care that the governor equated with “child abuse.” Since then, many trans kids and their parents have fled the state. The ones who stayed have lived in constant fear that they might be separated.
'Mum Queen': Texas mom turns elaborate homecoming mums into big money-makers
SPRING, Texas — It’s football season and here in Texas that means it’s mum season too. The treasured Texas tradition dates back to the 1930s. Through the years, the mums just keep getting bigger, flashier and more expensive. One woman in Spring has been making the homecoming...
MSNBC
Family of transgender child in Texas speak out on Gov. Abbott’s attacks: ‘It’s a campaign of terror’
Amber and Adam Briggle, parents of a transgender child in Texas, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the hardship their family has endured under the policies of Greg Abbott, including being investigated by the DFPS, and their message to parents and the public about how to support transgender children.Sept. 17, 2022.
