Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
WACO Volleyball Goes Unbeaten at Cardinal Tournament
WACO Warriors volleyball kept up their torrid pace with a perfect Saturday at the Cardinal Tournament in Eldon. After being pushed to the full three sets against Danville but still winning the decisive set 15-11, WACO swept Highland, Twin Cedars, and the host Cardinal Comets in straight sets. Senior hitter Ellah Kissell finished with a team-high 36 kills and 24 digs during the course of the tournament. Along with handing out 66 assists, senior setter Grace Coble seemed to cover every inch of the court, adding 10 kills, six aces, 19 digs, and two blocks.
kciiradio.com
Mid-Prairie Boys and Girls Compete With Midwest’s Best at Heartland Classic in Pella
The top ten Mid-Prairie boys and girls cross country teams braved the weather conditions Saturday in Pella to turn in stellar performances against the best in the region during the 17th annual Heartland Classic. The No. 2 in Class 2A Mid-Prairie girls finished 18th of 31 teams with their overall score of 398. The Pella Dutch won the meet with their score of 143. Top performer for the Hawks was reigning 2A state champion Danielle Hostetler in fifth with her time of 19:08. Individual champion was Paityn Noe of Ballard with her meet record 17:28. Other Golden Hawk finishers included Abby Fleming 55th, Phoebe Shetler 84th, Greta Sieren 125th, Annika Poll 129th, Dessa Poll 153rd and Amara Jones 167th.
kciiradio.com
Wildcats Sweep Ravens For First Conference Win
The Columbus Wildcat volleyball team found their way to the win column for the first time in the Southeast Iowa Superconference season Thursday with a clean sweep of the Hillcrest Ravens in Kalona Thursday. The ‘Cats took the contest by scores of 25-13, 25-20, 25-21. They were led in the win by 10 assists from Sara Vela, Aracely Garza’s seven digs and four kills each from Garza, Jessica Del Rio and Kennedy Woepking. After the match, Columbus seniors Sara Vela and Isabelle Lagunas spoke about the win. “We played really well by staying down and our serve percentage was good. Team-wise we had energy tonight. We played really well together as a team. We played our game and stuck with it.”
kciiradio.com
Wildcats at 4-0 After Dominant First Half vs Lisbon
The perfect season rolled on for the Columbus Community Wildcat football team with a 49-20 win over Lisbon Friday night. Columbus raced out to a 27-0 halftime lead and never looked back. The ground attack led the way again, as the Wildcats ran for 385 yards and better than 10 yards per carry.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kciiradio.com
Warriors Slow Down Potent Tiger Attack, Move to 5-0
Two teams that can put up major points ended in just one squad continuing that trend on Friday when the No. 2 WACO football team marched their way past Iowa Valley 54-26 in Marengo. Averaging 63 points a game and having a quarterback that led the entire state with 30...
kciiradio.com
Cobras Open District With ‘W’
The Sigourney-Keota Cobra football team made it two wins in a row Friday, taking down Pleasantville to open play in Class 1A District Six 35-13. The two teams were tied after the first 12 minutes, seven all, before SK put up a 20-spot in the second quarter to take a 27-13 lead into the half. Out of the break the Cobra defense dug in, not allowing the Trojans on the board again the rest of the night, while the SK offense added an insurance touchdown in the third quarter. Cobra leaders on the night included Cole Clarahan on the ground with 19 carries for 168 yards and an 18-yard touchdown. Cole Kindred had a five yard scoring run and Isaac Bruns reached paydirt from two yards out. Bruns was also electric on special teams, returning a kickoff 90-yards for a touchdown. Sawyer Stout was four of six through the air with a touchdown connection to Aidan Anderson of 10 yards. Kale Clarahan led the SK defense with four and a half tackles. Aiden McGuire and Karson Weber each had one and a half sacks. Jack Clarahan recovered a fumble while Kale Clarahan and Cole Kindred each picked off a pass. SK is now 2-2 on the year, 1-0 in district play. They will host No. 2 Pella Christian Friday.
kciiradio.com
Sigourney Volleyball Wins Seventh of Last Eight Matches
The Sigourney Savages volleyball team responded from a tie match to knock off Tri-County in four sets Thursday night. Sigourney took the opening set 25-14, but dropped the second 25-20. But the Savages would respond down the stretch, winning the final two sets 25-19 and 25-13. Senior setter Brookelyn Hemsley...
KBOE Radio
INDIANS DROP HOMECOMING NIGHT GAME TO KEOKUK
The Oskaloosa Indians entered their homecoming week contest against the Keokuk Chiefs hoping to notch a win before entering their brutal district schedule, but those hopes were quickly extinguished by a rash of turnovers. The game began with Oskaloosa going 3-and-out. Keokuk suffered the same fate on their first drive;...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kciiradio.com
Wolves Run Away From Warriors
The Winfield-Mt. Union football team were victors, in Victor, Friday, taking down the HLV Warriors on the road 52-12. The contest was tight early, each team putting up six in the first quarter, but a big second frame for the Wolves at 24-0 allowed them to build a 30-6 halftime advantage. WMU would go on to outscore the Warriors 22-6 after the break to put the game away. The Wolves rolled up 415 total yards including 266 on the ground. Cole Milks was seven for 13 through the air for 149 yards and three touchdowns. He threw one touchdown each to Abram Edwards, Caleb Giese and Cam Buffington. In the ground game, Buffington had 13 carries, 129 yards and a pair of touchdown runs. Giese and Edwards each had a rushing score. Defensively, Cam Buffington had 15 tackles and a pick six. Cooper Buffington also had a pick. The Wolves are now 3-2 this season and host Lone Tree in their annual Homecoming game Friday.
KCCI.com
Hawkeye fan gets tickets to Saturday’s game thanks to Spencer Petras
IOWA CITY, Iowa — One Hawkeye fan got to attend Saturday's game thank to quarterback Spencer Petras. Jasemine Bybee is a huge Hawkeye fan who posted a tweet about wanting to go to a home game in January. That's when Petras reached out to her, saying he'd get her...
kniakrls.com
Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday
Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including:
kciiradio.com
Superintendent Willie Stone says that Powderpuff Game will Require Yearly Review
At the September 14th Washington Community School Board meeting, the board unanimously approved the reinstallation of a powderpuff football game for the upcoming homecoming celebrations after hearing an appeal from a group of students. To read more about the appeal given by the students, you can find the article online at KCIIradio.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kciiradio.com
Red Flag Horseless Carriage Tour Comes to Southeast Iowa
Before 1896 the rule for driving a light locomotive, which is what cars were called back then, was a speed limit of 4 miles per hour and there was a requirement to have a person walk in front of the vehicle with a red flag. The flag waver’s job was to let people know that the dangerous vehicle was coming. In 1896, the speed limit was raised to 14 mph and the need for a flag waver was abolished.
thecomeback.com
Everyone made the same joke about Iowa’s offense Saturday night
The Iowa Hawkeyes football team came into Saturday’s game against the Nevada Wolfpack with one touchdown to their credit on the season so far. They also added a second and third touchdown early on in that game before weather delays kept pushing it back. And pushing it back. And pushing it back.
Here’s How Much Money Nevada Would’ve Lost If Iowa Had To Cancel The Game Due To Weather
Watching the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nevada Wolf Pack left me with a lot of downtime - after three weather delays led to the game that started Saturday night to end in the early hours of Sunday morning. Doing some research, I found a very interesting detail about University...
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
kciiradio.com
Extreme Drought Impacting Parts of Washington County
According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, over three-quarters of Iowa’s 99 counties are experiencing some drought-like conditions. The southwest portion of Washington County is listed as experiencing a severe and extreme drought. The majority of Johnson and Keokuk counties are experiencing extreme drought-like conditions, too, with Washington, Henry, Louisa, Johnson, and Iowa counties all experiencing severe drought conditions.
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
kciiradio.com
Jane M. Gatlin
A graveside service for 68-year-old Jane M. Gatlin will be Wednesday, September 21st at 11:30a.m. at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Richmond. Family will greet friends from 9-11a.m. Wednesday, September 21st at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center.
kciiradio.com
Washington Page Willie Stone
On today’s program, I’m speaking with Willie Stone, the Superintendent of the Washington Community Schools, about some of the changes that could be coming to the district’s early retirement policy. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Comments / 0