The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video) is most likely to be controversial, not the least based on whether you see it on a large television or goggling at its beauty on a phone or laptop screen. This movie is the kind of television designed for large screens, yet smaller ones can still view this great movie. It’s so visually stunning and detailed that it’s easy to lose track of time during the first episode simply staring at the scenery as the camera flits between the lands inhabited by humans, dwarves, elves, and harfoots. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power comes with beautiful views that keep your adrenaline up waiting for the next and unto the next. However, it’s challenging to evaluate The Rings of Power as an average series because many aspects of it are remarkable. Because Tolkien created it, this universe is already revered and cherished by many people, regardless of whether they encountered it in the form of Peter Jackson’s films, books, or both. Before a viewer ever pushes the play button, there is a fantastic amount of pressure on them. Considering that this is the most costly television series ever produced—an estimated $465 million for eight episodes—it isn’t easy to perceive this as another show. It’s an occasion, a show, but if it isn’t flawless in every way, does that mean it was a bust?

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO