Police Investigate Overnight Robbery At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Tulsa Police are investigating an overnight armed robbery near 51st and Memorial. The robbery happened at the Wimbledon Place Apartments, near East 51st Street South and South Memorial Drive, around 12:17 a.m. on Monday, According to Tulsa Police. Police say the victims told officers that a man "came out of...
1 Suspect In Custody After Shooting Near 38th And Harvard
Tulsa Police say they took a suspect into custody after someone was shot at an apartment complex. Officers responded to gunshots at the Belle Arms Apartments near 38th and Harvard around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They say the victim was taken to the hospital and should be OK. Police have not...
Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Shots In The Air In Tulsa
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of handling a firearm while intoxicated. Police said it happened Friday night at the Cedar Lane Apartments near 21st and Sheridan. Police say witnesses told them Alicia Duke drove to Lakee Hayes' apartment with bottles of liquor and a one-year-old in the car. Officers...
19-Year-Old Dies In Creek County Crash
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal rollover crash along Highway 33, west of Sapulpa. Troopers say 19-year-old Carson Boyle, of Cushing, Oklahoma, was killed after a single-car crash on Monday morning. According to Troopers Boyle rolled his vehicle three times after driving off the road along...
Law Enforcement Departments Attend OSBI Major Crimes Conference In Tulsa
Law enforcement from across the country are in Tulsa this week to learn about the newest crime-solving techniques. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is expecting about 200 officers to come to Tulsa for its Major Crimes Conference. They’re from several states, learning about everything from polygraph tests to social...
OSBI To Host 'Major Crimes Conference' In Catoosa
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation's (OSBI) Major Crimes Conference begins on Monday morning. The conference, which runs from Monday, September 19 until Thursday, September 22, will take place at the Hard Rock Casino in Catoosa. Presenters at the conference will cover topics like social media search warrants, cellular analysis,...
Window Washers Scale Over 300 Feet In The Air Outside Of Tulsa City Hall
Three workers cleaned the windows of Tulsa's city hall on Monday. They said doing a job 300 feet in the air is all in a day's work. Daniel Allison described what it's like to have a job where you are hanging over 300 feet in the air. He said he learned to trust his equipment.
Firefighters Battle House Fire In Tulsa
Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze that broke out at a home in Tulsa on Monday morning. Crews are currently on scene near South 120th East Avenue and East 13th Street. Currently, it is unclear how the fire broke out or if anyone was injured. This is a...
Tulsa’s Newest Fire Station Holds Opening Ceremony
Tulsa's newest fire station held an opening ceremony Saturday. Station 33 is located near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue. Mayor G.T. Bynum, Chief Michael Baker, and a few city councilors were all there to help with a special hose uncoupling ceremony. Construction on the station started back...
Sand Springs Woman Raises Money For Crash Victim's Families With Special Shirts
A Sand Springs woman is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the victims of the Sand Springs crash. Michelle Wallace says when she heard about the crash in Sand Springs that killed three Charles Page High School students and hurt two, she knew she had to do something to help.
Fire At Tulsa Playground Causes More Than $100,000 In Damages
Tulsa city crews are picking up the pieces of damaged playground equipment at a popular park. Part of the jungle gym caught fire, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The park is near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue. The city said this playground was the result of precious taxpayer...
Water Gun On Memorial Middle School Campus Forces Temporary Lockdown
Tulsa Public Schools said Memorial Middle School briefly went on lockdown Monday afternoon due to reports of a gun on campus. TPS said its police checked it out and determined the gun was just a water gun. The lockdown lasted less than an hour.
Dozens Of Motorcycles Ride Through Tulsa For Cross-Country Race
Dozens of Vintage Motorcycles passed through Tulsa Sunday as part of a cross-country rally. Sunday was the third day of a 10-day motorcycle ride from Springfield, Illinois, to Santa Monica, California, along Route 66. The 89 riders split up into three classes and are given the route to follow, without...
City Of Tulsa Says Zink Dam, Whitewater Channel Nearly Halfway Done
The City of Tulsa said it is about halfway finished with some big developments to the Arkansas River, including adding a lake and a whitewater channel. Mayor G.T. Bynum on Monday shared a computer rendering of the work being done. He said this work will transform the way Tulsans enjoy the river, in ways that some have envisioned for decades. By this time next year, the city expects people to be doing things like kayaking, inner tubing and even surfing in a whitewater channel next to Gathering Place.
14-Day Burn Ban Issued For Okmulgee County
Okmulgee County Commissioners issued a 14-day burn ban Monday morning for all of Okmulgee County. The county commissioners said the ban is necessary due to the "continued threat of wildfire to the property and lives of citizens of the county." The burn ban makes it unlawful for anyone in Okmulgee...
Local Church Network Offers Prayer, Support After Crash Kills Teens In Sand Springs
Pastors in Sand Springs showed up at Friday’s football game in Sand Springs to support the students who are grieving the loss of their friends. They said the community has risen above tragedy before and they are here to help them through it now. Michael Wilson and Jordan Stowe...
Firefighters Battle Overnight Fire At Former Pallet Factory In Nowata County
Firefighters are investigating a large fire that broke out at a former pallet factory on Sunday night. Officials say they were called to the scene just southeast of Nowata at around 11:30 p.m. According to fire officials, several pallets caught fire and the blaze spread to three nearby structures and...
Tulsa Garden Railroad Club Members Open Train Layouts To Public
Train enthusiasts got to show off their model trains this weekend. The Tulsa Garden Railroad Club opened its yards with model train set-ups to the public. Tim Jurek, a participant, says it makes him happy to see kids enjoying the hobby. "the whole secret is just get started to do...
Tulsa County Holds Oakhurst Community Cleanup Event
There was a neighborhood community cleanup in Oakhurst, near West Tulsa, on Saturday. Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith was there to oversee the cleanup. Dumpsters were places throughout the community where household waste products could be dropped off. This includes e-waste like computers, printers and anything with a power cord...
Sand Springs Has Moment Of Silence During Game In Honor Of Teens Killed In Crash
The Sand Springs community is mourning the loss of three students who were killed in a crash near Charles Page High School. The crash killed Ethan Gibson, Cyra Saner, and Kylee Weaver. Two more students, Sirrah Matthews and Logan Childers, are still in the hospital. Despite the bright lights and...
