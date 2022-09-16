ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Police Investigate Overnight Robbery At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police are investigating an overnight armed robbery near 51st and Memorial. The robbery happened at the Wimbledon Place Apartments, near East 51st Street South and South Memorial Drive, around 12:17 a.m. on Monday, According to Tulsa Police. Police say the victims told officers that a man "came out of...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

1 Suspect In Custody After Shooting Near 38th And Harvard

Tulsa Police say they took a suspect into custody after someone was shot at an apartment complex. Officers responded to gunshots at the Belle Arms Apartments near 38th and Harvard around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They say the victim was taken to the hospital and should be OK. Police have not...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Shots In The Air In Tulsa

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of handling a firearm while intoxicated. Police said it happened Friday night at the Cedar Lane Apartments near 21st and Sheridan. Police say witnesses told them Alicia Duke drove to Lakee Hayes' apartment with bottles of liquor and a one-year-old in the car. Officers...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

19-Year-Old Dies In Creek County Crash

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal rollover crash along Highway 33, west of Sapulpa. Troopers say 19-year-old Carson Boyle, of Cushing, Oklahoma, was killed after a single-car crash on Monday morning. According to Troopers Boyle rolled his vehicle three times after driving off the road along...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Law Enforcement Departments Attend OSBI Major Crimes Conference In Tulsa

Law enforcement from across the country are in Tulsa this week to learn about the newest crime-solving techniques. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is expecting about 200 officers to come to Tulsa for its Major Crimes Conference. They’re from several states, learning about everything from polygraph tests to social...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

OSBI To Host 'Major Crimes Conference' In Catoosa

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation's (OSBI) Major Crimes Conference begins on Monday morning. The conference, which runs from Monday, September 19 until Thursday, September 22, will take place at the Hard Rock Casino in Catoosa. Presenters at the conference will cover topics like social media search warrants, cellular analysis,...
CATOOSA, OK
news9.com

Firefighters Battle House Fire In Tulsa

Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze that broke out at a home in Tulsa on Monday morning. Crews are currently on scene near South 120th East Avenue and East 13th Street. Currently, it is unclear how the fire broke out or if anyone was injured. This is a...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa’s Newest Fire Station Holds Opening Ceremony

Tulsa's newest fire station held an opening ceremony Saturday. Station 33 is located near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue. Mayor G.T. Bynum, Chief Michael Baker, and a few city councilors were all there to help with a special hose uncoupling ceremony. Construction on the station started back...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Fire At Tulsa Playground Causes More Than $100,000 In Damages

Tulsa city crews are picking up the pieces of damaged playground equipment at a popular park. Part of the jungle gym caught fire, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The park is near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue. The city said this playground was the result of precious taxpayer...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Dozens Of Motorcycles Ride Through Tulsa For Cross-Country Race

Dozens of Vintage Motorcycles passed through Tulsa Sunday as part of a cross-country rally. Sunday was the third day of a 10-day motorcycle ride from Springfield, Illinois, to Santa Monica, California, along Route 66. The 89 riders split up into three classes and are given the route to follow, without...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Says Zink Dam, Whitewater Channel Nearly Halfway Done

The City of Tulsa said it is about halfway finished with some big developments to the Arkansas River, including adding a lake and a whitewater channel. Mayor G.T. Bynum on Monday shared a computer rendering of the work being done. He said this work will transform the way Tulsans enjoy the river, in ways that some have envisioned for decades. By this time next year, the city expects people to be doing things like kayaking, inner tubing and even surfing in a whitewater channel next to Gathering Place.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

14-Day Burn Ban Issued For Okmulgee County

Okmulgee County Commissioners issued a 14-day burn ban Monday morning for all of Okmulgee County. The county commissioners said the ban is necessary due to the "continued threat of wildfire to the property and lives of citizens of the county." The burn ban makes it unlawful for anyone in Okmulgee...
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Garden Railroad Club Members Open Train Layouts To Public

Train enthusiasts got to show off their model trains this weekend. The Tulsa Garden Railroad Club opened its yards with model train set-ups to the public. Tim Jurek, a participant, says it makes him happy to see kids enjoying the hobby. "the whole secret is just get started to do...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa County Holds Oakhurst Community Cleanup Event

There was a neighborhood community cleanup in Oakhurst, near West Tulsa, on Saturday. Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith was there to oversee the cleanup. Dumpsters were places throughout the community where household waste products could be dropped off. This includes e-waste like computers, printers and anything with a power cord...
TULSA COUNTY, OK

