Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Debt-ridden council owes £10m to local authority
A local authority "expects" its £10m loan to a council with debts of £1bn to be paid back in full and on time. Buckinghamshire Council loaned the money to its fellow Conservative-run Thurrock Council in Essex in January. A three-year investigation by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism revealed...
BBC
Last residents of derelict Livingston estate to leave
Eighteen years after their houses were condemned, the last residents of an almost deserted housing estate are finally moving out. Properties in Deans South, Livingston, were earmarked for demolition in 2004. Since then, Kerry Macintosh has refused to leave her home, arguing the council did not offer an equivalent property.
U.K.・
Pie shop owner was so desperate for staff that he bought a 19-room motel just to house new workers
A catering business owner has bought his own 19-room motel to house staff in a bold bid to attract workers and build his town's hospitality industry. Adrian Connors runs his family business at Mackay, in Central Queensland, which includes four cafes, four pie shops, a bar and restaurant. His recent...
Serial moaner who bombarded council with 366 complaints triggers external audit - which will cost every house in the village £500
A serial complainer who attempted to 'bring a parish council to its knees' and landed every household in a tiny village with a £500 bill has been identified as a former councillor. Gerry Woodhouse, 64, bombarded Potto Parish Council, in North Yorkshire, with 366 pedantic complaints and freedom of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rent cap proposed by Government to protect social housing tenants as costs rise
Social housing tenants in England could be protected from spiralling rents during the cost-of-living crisis with a cap from next April, the Government has said.Rent increases for people living in social homes could be capped as low as 3% during the next financial year, according to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).It has launched a consultation on a proposed rent cap in a bid to protect the country’s most vulnerable households.The temporary cap could see annual rents capped at 3, 5 or 7% in the year from April 2023.It is also seeking views on whether social rent...
BBC
Objections to 'dominating' mast by historic orphanage
Neighbours of a planned 20m (65ft) phone mast have said it will ruin the view of a historic Grade II-listed orphanage. Network provider Three has applied for planning permission to install the mast on Ashley Down Road in Bristol. It would stand in front of Muller House, a large orphanage...
BBC
Castle Howard wins approval to restore room damaged in 1940 fire
The owners of a stately home which featured in TV show Bridgerton will now be able to restore a room damaged by fire more than 80 years ago. The interior of the Cabinet Room at Castle Howard, near Malton, North Yorkshire, has been derelict since the blaze in 1940. The...
U.K.・
How to avoid it all: a guide to a royal-free bank holiday
Watching the state funeral on Monday is not compulsory, even if some public figures have claimed it should be. But anyone looking to avoid it has other options. The bank holiday shutdown stretches from supermarkets and big retailers to leisure centres and tourist attractions. No English Heritage site will open, not even its historic churches, it confirmed last week, nor any National Trust garden or stately home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Plans for new Somerset cycling scheme scaled back
A new cycling route in Somerset has been cut back due to rising construction costs. A key roundabout in the town centre has been removed from the £3.5m cycling improvement scheme. It comes after Somerset West and Taunton Council secured £13.9m from the government's future high streets fund to...
Comments / 0