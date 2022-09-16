ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Debt-ridden council owes £10m to local authority

A local authority "expects" its £10m loan to a council with debts of £1bn to be paid back in full and on time. Buckinghamshire Council loaned the money to its fellow Conservative-run Thurrock Council in Essex in January. A three-year investigation by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism revealed...
BBC

Last residents of derelict Livingston estate to leave

Eighteen years after their houses were condemned, the last residents of an almost deserted housing estate are finally moving out. Properties in Deans South, Livingston, were earmarked for demolition in 2004. Since then, Kerry Macintosh has refused to leave her home, arguing the council did not offer an equivalent property.
The Independent

Rent cap proposed by Government to protect social housing tenants as costs rise

Social housing tenants in England could be protected from spiralling rents during the cost-of-living crisis with a cap from next April, the Government has said.Rent increases for people living in social homes could be capped as low as 3% during the next financial year, according to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).It has launched a consultation on a proposed rent cap in a bid to protect the country’s most vulnerable households.The temporary cap could see annual rents capped at 3, 5 or 7% in the year from April 2023.It is also seeking views on whether social rent...
BBC

Objections to 'dominating' mast by historic orphanage

Neighbours of a planned 20m (65ft) phone mast have said it will ruin the view of a historic Grade II-listed orphanage. Network provider Three has applied for planning permission to install the mast on Ashley Down Road in Bristol. It would stand in front of Muller House, a large orphanage...
BBC

Castle Howard wins approval to restore room damaged in 1940 fire

The owners of a stately home which featured in TV show Bridgerton will now be able to restore a room damaged by fire more than 80 years ago. The interior of the Cabinet Room at Castle Howard, near Malton, North Yorkshire, has been derelict since the blaze in 1940. The...
The Guardian

How to avoid it all: a guide to a royal-free bank holiday

Watching the state funeral on Monday is not compulsory, even if some public figures have claimed it should be. But anyone looking to avoid it has other options. The bank holiday shutdown stretches from supermarkets and big retailers to leisure centres and tourist attractions. No English Heritage site will open, not even its historic churches, it confirmed last week, nor any National Trust garden or stately home.
BBC

Plans for new Somerset cycling scheme scaled back

A new cycling route in Somerset has been cut back due to rising construction costs. A key roundabout in the town centre has been removed from the £3.5m cycling improvement scheme. It comes after Somerset West and Taunton Council secured £13.9m from the government's future high streets fund to...
