NBCMontana
Body found in camper in Park Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Park County Sheriff's deputies found a body in a camper and are currently investigating this as a homicide. At 8:30 a.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a report of a body in a camper on the 1300 block of East River Road. Officials say cases like...
NBCMontana
Fatal single vehicle crash at Huffine Lane, North Ferguson Avenue in Bozeman
MISSOULA, MT — The Bozeman Police Department reported a single vehicle crash at Huffine Lane and North Ferguson Avenue around 8 p.m. on Sunday. A sergeant with bozeman police tells me the vehicle involved hit a light pole. The state department of transportion is working on repairs, and officers are investigating. The streets were closed down for a few hours, and several emergency agencies responded.
NBCMontana
Construction to start at Bozeman Public Library
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Bozeman Public Library will be under construction from Sept. 30 through the fall of 2023. The vision for the Bozeman Public Library is to create innovative spaces that will offer new services, programming and places for social gatherings as well as quiet areas. Due to...
NBCMontana
Bozeman K9 division works to keep streets safe
BOZEMAN, Mont — Officer Braden Peterson and his dog Stretch are more than best friends, they're partners. “It's a stronger bond. I mean, you have your typical house dogs, but I mean, he goes everywhere, literally, I go. If I do anything, he's going everywhere. Very few times, he's not with me,” K9 officer Braden Peterson said.
NBCMontana
Polaris Dawn crews finish weekend training in Bozeman
Bozeman, Mont — The Polaris Dawn crew are now packing up and leaving Bozeman after a weekend of training. Over the weekend crew trained to familiarize themselves with high g-forces. That's why around 14 fighter jets could be seen at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. “We've got a fairly...
NBCMontana
Victim ID'd in fatal Bozeman crash
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has released the name of victim in a single vehicle fatality in Bozeman on Sunday evening at Huffine Lane and South Ferguson Avenue. The victim has been identified as 66-year-old Charles Juhnke. The following was sent out by Gallatin County Sheriff's...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Symphony kicks off 55th anniversary concert season
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Symphony kicks off their 55th anniversary concert season by performing Beethoven's 5th Symphony and Andy Akiho this weekend. In addition to performing Beethoven's work, the Bozeman Symphony Orchestra will welcome Grammy-nominated composer, Andy Akiho for his piece, Concerto for Steel Pans and Orchestra. Performances...
NBCMontana
Rocky Mountain pulls off the upset over Montana Tech
BUTTE, Mont. — The Rocky Mountain Battlin' Bears pulled off a 28-20 upset victory on the road Saturday at Montana Tech. Rocky Mountain quarterback Nathan Dick was outstanding for the Bears before exiting the game late with an injury. The dual-threat athlete completed 17 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown, and rushed it 18 times for 67 yards and two scores.
