Kalispell, MT

96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead County Bat Tests Positive for Rabies

Rabies was recently detected in a Flathead County bat that had human contact, according to a Thursday press release from the Flathead City-County Health Department. The bat is the first animal rabies case uncovered in the county this year. The disease is spread to humans through bites or scratches from infected animals. The virus infects the central nervous system and can cause fatal disease in the brain.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Co. Sheriff's Office, detention center struggle with staff shortage

KALISPELL, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Department has dealt with ongoing staffing issues as they try to keep up with the continued growth of the county. The sheriffs' office is working to stay afloat while the detention center has lost over 11 officers in a little over a year, putting those who are left in a stressful environment.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Man faces charges for killing grizzly bear near Charlo

MISSOULA, Mont. — Charges were filed against a man accused of firing two shots and killing a grizzly bear near Charlo. The charging documents state Kevin Moll told Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks he willingly and knowingly shot and killed the grizzly sow from his truck on Sept. 26, 2018.
CHARLO, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula fugitive commits suicide prior to traffic stop

MISSOULA, Mont. — The search for a Missoula fugitive ended in Ronan late Tuesday. Patrick Cork, 50, shot himself prior to yielding to a Ronan Police officer, who was attempting to stop Cork's vehicle on Round Butte Road. The officer gave first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but...
MISSOULA, MT

