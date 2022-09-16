Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
Black bears deaths investigated at Flathead cherry orchard
The death of two black bears at a Flathead cherry orchard remains under investigation by CSKT game warden
Fairfield Sun Times
Speed limit reduction to go into effect on section of MT 82 between Bigfork and Somers
BIGFORK, Mont. - A speed limit reduction will be going into effect on Montana Highway 82 between Bigfork and Somers beginning Monday, Sept. 19. The new signage indicating the new speed limit is expected appear on the section of the highway Monday, weather dependent. A release from the Montana Department...
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Bat Tests Positive for Rabies
Rabies was recently detected in a Flathead County bat that had human contact, according to a Thursday press release from the Flathead City-County Health Department. The bat is the first animal rabies case uncovered in the county this year. The disease is spread to humans through bites or scratches from infected animals. The virus infects the central nervous system and can cause fatal disease in the brain.
Sheriff: Missoula fugitive kills himself in Ronan
A fugitive who was wanted by the Missoula Police Department shot and killed himself late Tuesday night in Lake County.
NBCMontana
Flathead Co. Sheriff's Office, detention center struggle with staff shortage
KALISPELL, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Department has dealt with ongoing staffing issues as they try to keep up with the continued growth of the county. The sheriffs' office is working to stay afloat while the detention center has lost over 11 officers in a little over a year, putting those who are left in a stressful environment.
NBCMontana
Man faces charges for killing grizzly bear near Charlo
MISSOULA, Mont. — Charges were filed against a man accused of firing two shots and killing a grizzly bear near Charlo. The charging documents state Kevin Moll told Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks he willingly and knowingly shot and killed the grizzly sow from his truck on Sept. 26, 2018.
NBCMontana
Missoula fugitive commits suicide prior to traffic stop
MISSOULA, Mont. — The search for a Missoula fugitive ended in Ronan late Tuesday. Patrick Cork, 50, shot himself prior to yielding to a Ronan Police officer, who was attempting to stop Cork's vehicle on Round Butte Road. The officer gave first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but...
