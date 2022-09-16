Read full article on original website
Town Board looks to adopt law allowing board members to attend meetings virtually
The Riverhead Town Board will move to grant board members the ability to participate virtually during public meetings if they aren’t physically available to attend in person. The proposed local law allows members of a public body to participate online in the case of “extraordinary circumstances” as long as...
Riverhead supervisor denies town’s IDA grants property tax abatements: ‘As they build, they pay taxes,’ Aguiar tells civic group
Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar on Saturday denied that the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency grants real property tax abatements to commercial developers. Real property tax abatements, along with sales tax and mortgage recording tax exemptions, are the IDA’s principal tools for inducing businesses to locate or expand in the Town of Riverhead.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Plan for Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan update. The plan focuses on current priorities facing the South Shore Estuary Reserve, such as climate change, resiliency, water quality, habitat restoration and public use of the estuary. The Final 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan Update is available here. This announcement coincides with National Estuaries Week and Climate Week.
Town board wrap: upcoming public hearings plus actions taken at last week’s board meeting
At its regular meeting last week, the Town Board scheduled several public hearings on topics including proposed code amendments, a proposal to extend the commercial solar moratorium, the demolition of an alleged unsafe structure, and a plan for a new downtown apartment building. Commerical solar moratorium extension: Sept. 20. The...
talkofthesound.com
Contamination Investigation of Former United Hospital Site to Begin
ALBANY, NY (September 18, 2022) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will has announced a Detailed Investigation of contamination to begin at the brownfield site on Boston Post Road in Port Chester, NY. A detailed environmental study will soon begin at the Former United Hospital site...
State officials announce new LI waterway protection plan at Cedar Beach Marina
State officials visited the Cedar Beach Marina in Babylon Monday to announce a new effort to protect Long Island's waterways.
‘BlackCat’ group claims responsibility for ransomware attack on Suffolk County, begins publishing stolen documents on dark web
A team of cybercriminals is claiming responsibility for the ransomware attack on Suffolk County’s IT systems. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone tonight confirmed that “(i)nformation posted yesterday on the dark web indicates a threat actor has claimed responsibility for the current cyber incident in Suffolk County.”. According to...
NBC New York
Suffolk County Documents Stolen in Cyberattack Posted on Dark Web: Officials
It’s been more than a week since Suffolk County discovered its computer networks were hacked, but while some county services are still offline, the hackers are upping the ante. The News 4 I-Team learned the group behind a cyberattack against the Suffolk County government posted documents with personal information...
longisland.com
The Hydrant Hotel Gets New Owners in Revitalization of Existing Riverhead Pet Boarding Business
The Hydrant Hotel, a pet boarding and grooming business, has been purchased by Eva LaMere and Rick Chiorando, President and CEO (respectively) of Austin Williams, a full-service marketing, advertising, digital and public relations agency located in Hauppauge, NY. Financial details of the purchase were not disclosed. The Hydrant Hotel, a...
LIE Lanes to Be Shut for Pavement Resurfacing
The westbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) will be closed to traffic between Exit 55 (Suffolk County Route 67/Motor Parkway) and Exit 49 (State Route 110) from 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., weeknights, beginning Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation said Monday.
Houses Under Contract in Huntington
The Pesce & Lanzillotta Team provides a snapshot of property sales in Huntington.Here are current listings of properties that are under contract identified in their Huntington Market Report.
Bow-hunting lottery set for Monday evening at Riverhead Town Hall
The annual lottery for the upcoming bow-hunting season for deer will be held at Riverhead Town Hall on Monday evening at 6 p.m. Participants must be Riverhead Town residents or property owners in possession of a New York State deer hunting license, big game tag and bow hunter education certificate. Participants must be present in-person for the lottery.
RVAC to start billing insurance companies for all ambulance rides next year
The Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps will start billing insurance companies for all ambulance rides next year in an effort to boost revenue to offset the rising cost of first aid supplies and hire more staff members to respond to calls. The new billing has the potential to collect up to...
Officials: Hackers threatening to post stolen data from Suffolk County cyberattack
They say posts on social media were making the rounds on social media Friday after the county was the victim of a cyberattack last week. One of the posts regarding the county's court records, contracts with the state and other personal data of Suffolk residents will be or has already been published.
Register Citizen
Italian group wants Bridgeport to turn over Columbus statue
BRIDGEPORT — Over two years after Mayor Joe Ganim's abrupt decision to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Seaside Park and stick it in storage, an Italian American organization has asked the monument be transferred to its custody. "That statue has been lying in a barn — in a...
‘Doc’ Spencer in Jail After Pleading Guilty in Deal
William “Doc” Spencer, whose arrest in October 2020 shocked leaders in the local world of both medicine and politics, and led to a stunning fall from grace, was jailed Friday after he pleaded guilty to reduced charges of tampering with records, a felony, and a misdeamenor charge of patronizing a prostitute.
Calverton Aviation & Technology IDA benefits application for development at EPCAL site is released
The joint IDA benefits application of Calverton Aviation & Technology and the Riverhead Community Development Agency for the development of the Calverton Enterprise Park has been made public by the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency. Calverton Aviation & Technology is seeking “enhanced IDA” benefits of an unspecified real property tax abatement...
Civic invites public to ‘informal conversation’ with Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar
Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar will be the guest of the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association at its meeting on Saturday at Riverhead Free Library. The meeting begins at 11 a.m. The supervisor’s appearance is an opportunity billed by the civic as “a rare informal conversation” with Aguiar for the civic’s...
Fire at North Lindenhurst home requires 4-department response
A house fire in North Lindenhurst Sunday night required a response from four different departments, authorities say.
Town of Babylon unveils new pickleball courts for residents
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning for the unveiling at Zahn’s Park.
