ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
riverheadlocal

Riverhead supervisor denies town’s IDA grants property tax abatements: ‘As they build, they pay taxes,’ Aguiar tells civic group

Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar on Saturday denied that the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency grants real property tax abatements to commercial developers. Real property tax abatements, along with sales tax and mortgage recording tax exemptions, are the IDA’s principal tools for inducing businesses to locate or expand in the Town of Riverhead.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Plan for Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan update. The plan focuses on current priorities facing the South Shore Estuary Reserve, such as climate change, resiliency, water quality, habitat restoration and public use of the estuary. The Final 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan Update is available here. This announcement coincides with National Estuaries Week and Climate Week.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverhead, NY
Government
City
Freeport, NY
City
Riverhead, NY
talkofthesound.com

Contamination Investigation of Former United Hospital Site to Begin

ALBANY, NY (September 18, 2022) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will has announced a Detailed Investigation of contamination to begin at the brownfield site on Boston Post Road in Port Chester, NY. A detailed environmental study will soon begin at the Former United Hospital site...
PORT CHESTER, NY
riverheadlocal

‘BlackCat’ group claims responsibility for ransomware attack on Suffolk County, begins publishing stolen documents on dark web

A team of cybercriminals is claiming responsibility for the ransomware attack on Suffolk County’s IT systems. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone tonight confirmed that “(i)nformation posted yesterday on the dark web indicates a threat actor has claimed responsibility for the current cyber incident in Suffolk County.”. According to...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Law#Politics Courts#Politics State
HuntingtonNow

LIE Lanes to Be Shut for Pavement Resurfacing

The westbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) will be closed to traffic between Exit 55 (Suffolk County Route 67/Motor Parkway) and Exit 49 (State Route 110) from 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., weeknights, beginning Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation said Monday.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Bow-hunting lottery set for Monday evening at Riverhead Town Hall

The annual lottery for the upcoming bow-hunting season for deer will be held at Riverhead Town Hall on Monday evening at 6 p.m. Participants must be Riverhead Town residents or property owners in possession of a New York State deer hunting license, big game tag and bow hunter education certificate. Participants must be present in-person for the lottery.
RIVERHEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Register Citizen

Italian group wants Bridgeport to turn over Columbus statue

BRIDGEPORT — Over two years after Mayor Joe Ganim's abrupt decision to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Seaside Park and stick it in storage, an Italian American organization has asked the monument be transferred to its custody. "That statue has been lying in a barn — in a...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
riverheadlocal

Calverton Aviation & Technology IDA benefits application for development at EPCAL site is released

The joint IDA benefits application of Calverton Aviation & Technology and the Riverhead Community Development Agency for the development of the Calverton Enterprise Park has been made public by the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency. Calverton Aviation & Technology is seeking “enhanced IDA” benefits of an unspecified real property tax abatement...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy