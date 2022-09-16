ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports August 2022 Passenger Traffic

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022--

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 76.0% YoY increase in passenger traffic in August 2022, reaching 83.2% of August 2019 levels.

Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021)

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019)

(1)

Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.

(2)

Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic grew 76.0% compared to the same month of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina, Italy and Brazil, supported by a continued recovery in travel demand following the gradual lifting of travel restrictions across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic recovered to 83.2% of August 2019 levels, from 78.9% in July, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 83.2% and 80.9% of August 2019 levels, respectively.

In Argentina , total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 181.4% YoY and reaching 79.5% of August 2019 levels, up from the 75.8% posted in July. International passenger traffic improved to 69.6% of pre-pandemic levels, compared with 68.0% in July, showing a continued recovery since the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the lifting of travel requirements. Domestic passenger traffic increased sequentially reaching 83.0% of August 2019 levels, up from the 78.7% posted in July.

In Italy , passenger traffic grew 66.7% YoY reaching 89.2% of August 2019 levels, slightly down from the 91.3% posted in July. Passenger traffic benefited from the summer season and trends are expected to improve further in the coming months, also reflecting the lifting of travel restrictions effective June 1, 2022. Domestic traffic again exceeded pre-pandemic levels, boosted by a strong performance at Pisa Airport.

In Brazil , total passenger traffic increased 28.0% YoY, and reached 97.7% of August 2019 levels, up from 84.6% recorded in July. Domestic traffic, which accounted for 61% of total traffic, stood above 96% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached August 2019 levels.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay , where traffic is largely international, increased 164% YoY and reached 67.6% of August 2019 levels, slightly above the 65.6% posted in July.

In Ecuador , passenger traffic exceeded, for the first time, pre-pandemic levels of August 2019 and increased 54.3% YoY. International passenger traffic improved to 96.2% of pre-pandemic levels, supported by routes to Europe, as well as the US and Panama, whereas domestic passenger traffic exceeded August 2019 pre-pandemic levels by 7.7%.

In Armenia , where traffic is entirely international, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the fourth consecutive month, at 114.1% of August 2019 figures, improving from the 111.4% and 112.4% recorded in June and July, respectively. On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 30.0%.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 4.1% YoY and stood at 82.8% of August 2019 levels, or at 84.2% when adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Close to 70% of cargo volume came from Argentina and Brazil, which reported volume declines of 12.2% and 47.8% versus August 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Cargo volumes in Uruguay, Armenia and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Argentina and Ecuador stood at 87.8% and 85.7%, respectively.

Aircraft movements increased 44.0% YoY reaching 89.9% of August 2019 levels, or at 93.5% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Around 70% of aircraft movements came from Argentina and Brazil, which reached 90.0% and 95.4% of August 2019 levels, respectively. Aircraft movements in all countries of operations were above 90% of August 2019 levels, with Armenia exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 28.0%.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021)

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)

Aircraft Movements

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019)

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)

Aircraft Movements

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

