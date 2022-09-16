Read full article on original website
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 19, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
18 arrested in drug investigation along Route 22 in Clinton Township
CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Authorities arrested more than a dozen people over the last few months in a drug investigation in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Eighteen people are facing charges after a multi-agency investigation into drug activity along Route 22 in Clinton Township, said the county prosecutor's office. The FBI...
Dingmans Bridge to close for 12 days starting today for routine maintenance
The historic Dingmans Bridge will close for 12 days beginning today, September 19 at 8:00 a.m. to perform routine maintenance. “We appreciate your understanding as we perform routine maintenance designed to keep the historic Dingmans Bridge safe and dependable well into the future” the Dingmans Choice and Delaware Bridge Company said.
Man hits barrier, charged with DWI in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Denville Township on Saturday after hitting a center barrier, police said. On September 17, police responded to the intersection of Route 10 and Franklin Road for a report of a vehicle that...
18 Nabbed In Massive Hunterdon County Meth, Heroin, Cocaine, Suboxone Bust: Prosecutor
Eighteen people were arrested and charged as part of a several-month investigation into the distribution of meth, heroin, cocaine, and suboxone in Hunterdon County, authorities announced on Monday, Sept. 19. The investigation was launched by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office with assistance from the Clinton Township Police Department Investigative Division...
One Passaic and one Somerset County tickets split $1,907,186 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot
NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $1,907,186 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Friday, September 16, drawing. Each ticket is worth $953,593. The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. Those tickets were sold at the...
Swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach
One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the waters in Long Branch, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
Easton motorcyclist dies in Route 611 crash in Northampton County, state police say
An Easton man on a motorcycle died Friday afternoon after an SUV crashed into him head-on along Route 611, the Pennsylvania State Police said. Benjamin Blampied, 32, suffered a fatal injury in the 3:30 p.m. crash at the intersection of Route 611/South Delaware Drive and Browns Drive in Williams Township.
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital
Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
Man charged with DUI following wrong-way crash on I-80 in Warren County; 1 injured
ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Sussex County man was charged with driving while under the influence after allegedly traveling the wrong way and causing a head-on crash on Interstate 80 in Warren County on Sunday morning, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. At around...
Morris County hosts inaugural nonprofit networking event
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County, state and local elected officials socialized Friday with leaders of the Interfaith Food Pantry Network, Family Promise of Morris County, the Morris County Continuum of Care, the Morris County Department of Human Services and many other service providers in the county’s first Community Resource Networking Event.
Two separate fires damage two Warren County diners
LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Fire crews were busy Friday dealing with two separate diner fires in Lopatcong Township. At around 1:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a working fire at the Catch 22 Diner, formerly Red Rose diner, on Route 22 east, according to a post on the Lopatcong Township Fire Company’s Facebook page.
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 3 stores in New Jersey, including one in Morris County
NEW JERSEY – Bed Bath & Beyond is closing three stores in New Jersey, including one in Morris County. The company released a list containing dozens of stores from coast to coast that will be shutting down. In New Jersey, the following stores will be closing:. 30 International Drive...
Woman charged in crash that killed pedestrian, injured bicyclist in Morris County
PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman has been charged in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on June 11 in Pequannock Township, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said Saturday. Maria Oliveri, 35, of Riverdale was charged on September 9 with one...
Son pleads guilty to killing his mom NYC, dumping her body in trash can in Morris County
MANHATTAN, NY – A New York City man admitted Friday to brutally murdering his mother in a Tribeca apartment in January 2019 and then dumping her body in a trash can at their family home in Morristown, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty...
Car dealership catches fire in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled flames in a fully engulfed car dealership fire in Monroe County. Officials say calls came in for the fire just after 3:00 p.m. at the Chrysler Dodge of the Poconos in the 1800 hundred block of West Main Street in Stroudsburg. According...
I-80 daytime, night-time lane closures needed this week for upcoming projects in Knowlton Twp.
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials Monday announced overnight lane closures will continue this week on I-80 eastbound and westbound before the S-curve in Knowlton township. I-80 Eastbound:. Tonight, Monday, September 19, and tomorrow night, Tuesday, September 20, from 9:00 p.m. until...
Houses of worship in NJ are ramping up security
With the holiday season right around the corner New Jersey churches, synagogues and mosques will soon be holding a variety of religious ceremonies and celebrations. As part of a proactive effort to keep everybody safe, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is starting to hold meetings with religious leaders across the Garden State.
Senior Fair Lawn Driver Hospitalized Following Crash At Busy Glen Rock Intersection
A senior driver from Fair Lawn was hospitalized following a crash at a busy Glen Rock intersection. The victim was conscious and alert while being tended to by police and EMTs from the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps after her Honda Civic collided with a Jeep Commander at the corner of Maple and Glen avenues around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
