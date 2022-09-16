ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

wrnjradio.com

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 19, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

18 arrested in drug investigation along Route 22 in Clinton Township

CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Authorities arrested more than a dozen people over the last few months in a drug investigation in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Eighteen people are facing charges after a multi-agency investigation into drug activity along Route 22 in Clinton Township, said the county prosecutor's office. The FBI...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Dingmans Bridge to close for 12 days starting today for routine maintenance

The historic Dingmans Bridge will close for 12 days beginning today, September 19 at 8:00 a.m. to perform routine maintenance. “We appreciate your understanding as we perform routine maintenance designed to keep the historic Dingmans Bridge safe and dependable well into the future” the Dingmans Choice and Delaware Bridge Company said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man hits barrier, charged with DWI in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Denville Township on Saturday after hitting a center barrier, police said. On September 17, police responded to the intersection of Route 10 and Franklin Road for a report of a vehicle that...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

18 Nabbed In Massive Hunterdon County Meth, Heroin, Cocaine, Suboxone Bust: Prosecutor

Eighteen people were arrested and charged as part of a several-month investigation into the distribution of meth, heroin, cocaine, and suboxone in Hunterdon County, authorities announced on Monday, Sept. 19. The investigation was launched by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office with assistance from the Clinton Township Police Department Investigative Division...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach

One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the waters in Long Branch, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital

Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
CAMDEN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County hosts inaugural nonprofit networking event

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County, state and local elected officials socialized Friday with leaders of the Interfaith Food Pantry Network, Family Promise of Morris County, the Morris County Continuum of Care, the Morris County Department of Human Services and many other service providers in the county’s first Community Resource Networking Event.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Two separate fires damage two Warren County diners

LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Fire crews were busy Friday dealing with two separate diner fires in Lopatcong Township. At around 1:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a working fire at the Catch 22 Diner, formerly Red Rose diner, on Route 22 east, according to a post on the Lopatcong Township Fire Company’s Facebook page.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
pahomepage.com

Car dealership catches fire in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled flames in a fully engulfed car dealership fire in Monroe County. Officials say calls came in for the fire just after 3:00 p.m. at the Chrysler Dodge of the Poconos in the 1800 hundred block of West Main Street in Stroudsburg. According...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

I-80 daytime, night-time lane closures needed this week for upcoming projects in Knowlton Twp.

KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials Monday announced overnight lane closures will continue this week on I-80 eastbound and westbound before the S-curve in Knowlton township. I-80 Eastbound:. Tonight, Monday, September 19, and tomorrow night, Tuesday, September 20, from 9:00 p.m. until...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Houses of worship in NJ are ramping up security

With the holiday season right around the corner New Jersey churches, synagogues and mosques will soon be holding a variety of religious ceremonies and celebrations. As part of a proactive effort to keep everybody safe, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is starting to hold meetings with religious leaders across the Garden State.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ

