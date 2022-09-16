Read full article on original website
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts had 301 total yards in the first half in the breakout game of his young career, finishing with three total touchdowns as he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. Trying to prove he is the franchise QB for the Eagles in his second year, Hurts looked downright unstoppable from the opening drive. Hurts hit five receivers on 5-for-5 passing -- highlighted by a 19-yard strike to A.J. Brown -- and finished the drive himself with a 3-yard scoring run. In the opening win against Detroit, Hurts failed to complete a pass on five attempts and the Eagles turned the ball over on downs on the first drive of the game. Turn the ball over on downs?
WMBB
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – After falling to Pensacola Catholic twice last season, the Mosley volleyball team earned revenge 3-0 over the Crusaders on their home court Monday night. The Dolphins improved to 11-4 and will visit Niceville on Tuesday, September 20.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — If the Buffalo Bills are making some sort of loud statement by opening their season with consecutive routs, quarterback Josh Allen isn’t about to raise his voice. As he did following a 31-10 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, Allen dismissed questions about the message the Bills sent by throttling the Tennessee Titans 41-7 in Buffalo’s home opener on Monday night. “When we execute how we know we’re supposed to execute, success typically leads to success,” Allen said. “We’re just trying to be the best version of ourselves.” It made no difference to Allen whether the Bills earned some vindication against an opponent that had defeated them in each of the past two seasons.
According to Hoops Rumors, the Los Angeles Clippers have signed Michael Devoe and Lucas Williamson.
