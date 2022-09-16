Read full article on original website
Multi-Vehicle Collision, Fire, Close 219 in Elk County
A multi-vehicle accident closed Route 219 between Johnsonburg and Ridgway overnight. According to PennDOT and the Central PA Fire Wire, the road was closed shortly after 7:00 last night from Main Street in Ridgway to Route 255 in Johnsonburg due to the accident, which involved a tractor-trailer and a Sheetz tanker truck carrying fuel, which burst into flames.
Flooding and the impact it can have throughout Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Flooding -- It's one our area's most common and deadly weather threats thanks to our terrain and location near the jet stream, and it can happen during any season at any time.So are we seeing more of these flooding events? Yes we are."If you look at that last 22 years, we've had 5 instances of 3" an hour rain rates observed at Pittsburgh. From 1950-2000 we've only had 4", said Fred McMullen with the National Weather Service.You're probably thinking of events like Ivan in 2004 or the South Hills flooding in June of 2018.Most recently, Westmoreland County...
Region targeted for aerial geological survey to map underground mineral deposits
Residents in parts of Westmoreland, Fayette, Indiana and Somerset counties may see a low-flying plane or helicopter carrying a torpedo-like probe in the sky over the next few months. It’s part of a U.S. Geological Survey initiative to map underground rocks that may contain rare earth minerals or pockets of...
PATRICK DANIEL DOLAN, JR., 58
Patrick Daniel Dolan, Jr., 58, of Export, PA passed away after a short battle with leukemia, surrounded by family on Saturday September 17, 2022 at UPMC Shadyside. The son of Joy Lee (Matthews) Dolan of Blairsville and the late Patrick D. Dolan, Sr., he was born October 2, 1963 in Indiana, PA. Patrick graduated from Derry Area High School and from California University of PA with a degree in criminology where he also played football.
New cannabis dispensary location opens in Pennsylvania
A new Zen Leaf cannabis dispensary recently opened for business in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about the new location. The popular cannabis dispensary chain Zen Leaf has just opened another new location in Pennsylvania this month.
ELAINE (PIERCE) REIGLE, 83
Elaine (Pierce) Reigle, 83, of Blairsville, PA passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Indiana Square Personal Care Home, Indiana, PA. The daughter of Albert S. and Florence L. (Dunmire) Pierce, she was born October 5, 1938 in Blairsville, PA. Mrs. Reigle was a homemaker and a member of...
One dead after crash in Blair County, police report
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the Hyundai was trying to turn onto Stadium drive, not the motorcycle as previously reported. ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man died after a car crashed into a motorcycle on E. Pleasant Valley Blvd. Sunday night, police report. According to state police, 38-year-old Christopher […]
$500 in diesel stolen from Mack trucks in under 45 minutes in Bedford, police report
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for information after $500 worth of diesel fuel was reported stolen from two Mack trucks in Bedford. It was reported to state police that an unknown actor made off with the large quantity of duel within a 45-minute timespan on Sept. 2. The owner of the […]
Coroner: One dead in fiery multi-vehicle Route 219 crash
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 219 has been reopened after multiple crews worked on a multi-vehicle crash that saw at least one vehicle catch fire Sunday night. The crash happened on Route 219 between Ridgway and Johnsonburg at around 7:30 p.m. when 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was traveling north and collided head-on with […]
Pennsylvania second-biggest branch closer in the U.S.
PITTSBURGH — Branch pruning nationwide slowed over the past couple months, but Pennsylvania still ranked second among states for closures in July. Yet plans by two of the largest banks operating in Pittsburgh indicate a new era for consolidation will start next month. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
POLICE REPORT COLLISION FRIDAY IN INDIANA
Indiana Borough Police report a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in the 100 block of North 4th Street. Police say it happened at 3:11 PM when a car driven by 52-year-old Lester Kimmel of Indiana was struck by a Jeep operated by 29-year-old Kaitlyn Winning of Colver, Cambria County. Police do...
Armstrong Trails lands $710,000 grant for design of Kiski River railroad bridge
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources awarded $710,000 to Armstrong Trails to design the renovation of the old railroad bridge over the Kiski River in the village of Schenley in Gilpin. Earlier this year, Armstrong County landed a $3.5 million state grant to buy the Kiski Junction Railroad...
Fire damages Vandergrift duplex; no one hurt
Fire caused moderate damage Sunday afternoon to half of a duplex in Vandergrift, a borough fire chief said. No people or pets were hurt in the fire in the 100 block of McKinley Avenue, said Randy Dunmire, chief of Vandergrift No. 1. McKinley is an alley between Grant and Washington avenues.
Bill to raise minimum wage in Allegheny County to $20 seeing push back
A $20-an-hour minimum wage proposal for workers employed by Allegheny County is drawing firm opposition from several members of County Council including Republican Sam DeMarco
Man rescued after falling into the Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was rescued overnight after falling into the Allegheny River.First responders found the man under the 62nd Street Bridge near the Etna River Park.He says he fell off of a cement wall and couldn't swim.Rescuers threw him a life jacket before pulling him into a boat.He's now recovering.
North Versailles police warn Hyundai and Kia owners of thieves using USB plugs to steal cars
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - Police have a warning for some car owners as thieves are finding new ways to steal vehicles in just a matter of seconds. North Versailles police posted on social media Thursday warning Kia and Hyundai car owners that thieves are using USB plugs to steal the vehicles. "If you have a cell phone charging cord in your vehicle you will essentially be leaving them the key to your car," police said in their Facebook post. The trend started from a viral Tik Tok video showing thieves stealing cars with a USB plug. Police said the USB...
6 magnificent Victorian homes
The HC Berry house was built circa 1890. This restored four-bedroom painted lady features high ceilings, built-ins, pocket doors, stained-glass transoms, five fireplaces, carved stair spindles, curved bedroom walls, and two balconies; rooms include a parlor, sitting room, 15-foot dining room, primary suite with jetted tub and private porch, and full-floor attic.
With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue
Explore the series. “I didn’t expect it to go this far,” Tanya Brown said as she stood outside of the Eat’n Park in McKeesport, wearing a black T-shirt with the words, “Treat yourself like a queen and you’ll attract a king.” The restaurant is down the hill from Hi View Gardens, where residents last year […] The post With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Health Clinic set for Sunday at Rotary Park
A group is holding a health event in a Butler City park later today. The Southwest PA Healthcare Rights Committee of Put People First! PA is holding a People’s Clinic and Healthcare Story Speakout from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Rotary Park (Corner of Chestnut and West Cunningham). The...
IUP ASKING PEOPLE TO MASK UP AS COVID COMMUNITY RATE GOES UP
As the CDC has changed Indiana County’s Covid-19 Community Level, IUP has made a request of its students, faculty and staff concerning masks. Because of the change from a medium to high community level, IUP is highly recommending people on campus wear masks when indoors at any of the buildings on the Indiana or Northpointe campuses. Masking is not mandatory, but it is suggested as a precaution to limit the spread of Covid-19, even though the number of IUP students testing positive for Covid-19 is going down.
