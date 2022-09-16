Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chronicle
Elbe Woman Killed in State Route 7 Crash; Driver Faces Homicide, Hit-and-Run Charges
A 68-year-old Elbe woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash on state Route 7 that could lead to charges of vehicular homicide and hit-and-run for a Puyallup man. Evrard D. Gondo, 25, was driving northbound on state Route 7 in a 2013 Dodge Charger at 143rd Street at about 3:10 p.m. Bridget M. Urman, 68, of Elbe, was driving west on 143rd before turning left on state Route 7, where her 2001 Pontiac was struck by Gondo’s vehicle.
Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Everett
A man is dead after a reported shooting in Everett, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Wetmore Avenue in Everett. Witnesses told police that two men and one woman lived inside a home.
Chronicle
Bail Set at $2 Million for Thurston County Man Accused of Killing His Mother, Stealing Father’s Car
A 30-year-old Thurston County man is being held in lieu of $2 million bail for allegedly killing his 82-year-old mother. Deputies arrested Adam D.J. Cunningham on suspicion of second-degree murder and possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Wednesday. He attended his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Thursday afternoon.
Man Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Auburn (Auburn, WA)
According to the Auburn Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Thursday night. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 4500 block of Auburn Way North at around 8:40 p.m. Investigators reported that the victim was declared dead at the scene when the suspect’s vehicle struck the man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpq.com
One Person Hospitalized In Single Car I-90 Crash
Troopers are investigating a one car crash on I-90 west of Vantage on Sunday afternoon. A 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by 20-year-old Elias Faitala of Fife was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway and hit a rock wall. The car came to a rest on the right shoulder of...
KING-5
Man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Tacoma shooting
A man was charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Tacoma on Sept. 15. According to court documents, 42-year-old Parris Donzell Miller attempted to fire a "warning shot" in the victim's direction after an argument, and "didn't mean to hit him." The Tacoma Police Department was called to...
q13fox.com
Man killed in 'unprovoked' random shooting in Olympia WinCo parking lot
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A 26-year-old man from Tumwater was killed in what deputies are calling a "seemingly unprovoked" shooting at a Winco Foods parking lot in Olympia Saturday night. A man called 911 around 10:15 p.m. to report that he left WinCo and returned to his car, only to find...
q13fox.com
Seattle police investigating shooting in Capitol Hill neighborhood
According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded reports of shots being fired in a parking lot just outside of Cal Anderson Park at around 1:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found numerous shell casings scattered on the ground, bullet fragments, and damaged cars parked nearby.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Thurston County Man Shot, Killed in ‘Seemingly Unprovoked’ Attack
A 26-year-old Tumwater man was shot and killed in a “seemingly unprovoked” attack in the WinCo Foods parking lot in the 7500 block of Martin Way East Saturday, according to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first dispatched to a report of...
myeverettnews.com
EPD Investigating After Person Shot At Airport & Evergreen Way In South Everett
Initial Report 11:45 PM: It’s an active event so not a lot of information is available at this early stage, but Everett Police are investigating after a person was shot in the 11800 block of Evergreen Way in south Everett Friday night. Sno911 received calls of a reported shooting...
q13fox.com
Docs: Suspect in deadly hit-and-run involving 81-year-old had meth, cocaine in his system at time of crash
SHORELINE, Wash. - A suspect arrested for a Fourth of July hit-and-run that killed an 81-year-old in Shoreline had meth in his system at the time of the crash, according to court documents. 41-year-old Daniel Delgado was arrested by US Marshals on Sept. 14 in Lake Stevens on a warrant...
Police: Alleged car thief injured in shooting in Federal Way
Federal Way police are investigating after an alleged car thief was shot Thursday night, the police department announced. According to police, officers were called to a report of a stolen car that had been found by the owner at the Crossings Shopping Center in the 34700 block of Enchanted Parkway South.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
riviera-maya-news.com
Tulum police arrest two in shooting that left local businessman dead
Tulum, Q.R. — Two men believed responsible for the shooting death of a Tulum businessman have been arrested. On Saturday, the Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE) of Quintana Roo reported on the arrests of Gabriel “L” and César “B”, the pair alleged responsible for pulling the trigger that killed the local man.
Motorcyclist Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Auburn (Auburn, WA)
According to the Auburn Police Department, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Thursday night. The officials stated that a male motorcyclist was killed at the intersection of South Peasley Canyon Road and West Valley Highway South. The suspect failed to stop and render aid. He fled the scene, reported the...
q13fox.com
WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.
masonwebtv.com
Grapeview Man Dies in Tacoma Wrong Way, Hit-and-Run
A Grapeview man died at the scene of a wrong way, hit-and-run crash on Highway 16 in Tacoma early Friday morning. The Washington State Patrol says an SUV was westbound in the eastbound lanes of State Route 16 about 12:15 AM. At Sprague Avenue, the SUV struck an eastbound motorcycle and an eastbound sedan. All three lanes of SR-16 were blocked for nearly five hours.
1 Person Died After A Two-Car Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a two-car collision in Tacoma that claimed a life. The crash happened on Saturday around 3 p.m. on State Route 7 at 143rd Street South in Tacoma. According to WSP, one driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The driver later died due to his injuries...
Tacoma police investigating fatal shooting of man
Tacoma police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Thursday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Saint Paul Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with...
Pierce County authorities deny teens’ claim that threats from biker gang led them to kill Orting man
Ever since the first court appearances for Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon — the two Orting teens accused of killing a man last month — both have insisted that they are victims, too. Davies and Yoon claim that they killed Dan McCaw because they themselves were being threatened...
Comments / 3