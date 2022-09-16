ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Elbe Woman Killed in State Route 7 Crash; Driver Faces Homicide, Hit-and-Run Charges

A 68-year-old Elbe woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash on state Route 7 that could lead to charges of vehicular homicide and hit-and-run for a Puyallup man. Evrard D. Gondo, 25, was driving northbound on state Route 7 in a 2013 Dodge Charger at 143rd Street at about 3:10 p.m. Bridget M. Urman, 68, of Elbe, was driving west on 143rd before turning left on state Route 7, where her 2001 Pontiac was struck by Gondo’s vehicle.
ELBE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Everett

A man is dead after a reported shooting in Everett, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Wetmore Avenue in Everett. Witnesses told police that two men and one woman lived inside a home.
EVERETT, WA
City
Auburn, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
kpq.com

One Person Hospitalized In Single Car I-90 Crash

Troopers are investigating a one car crash on I-90 west of Vantage on Sunday afternoon. A 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by 20-year-old Elias Faitala of Fife was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway and hit a rock wall. The car came to a rest on the right shoulder of...
VANTAGE, WA
KING-5

Man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Tacoma shooting

A man was charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Tacoma on Sept. 15. According to court documents, 42-year-old Parris Donzell Miller attempted to fire a "warning shot" in the victim's direction after an argument, and "didn't mean to hit him." The Tacoma Police Department was called to...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle police investigating shooting in Capitol Hill neighborhood

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded reports of shots being fired in a parking lot just outside of Cal Anderson Park at around 1:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found numerous shell casings scattered on the ground, bullet fragments, and damaged cars parked nearby.
SEATTLE, WA
riviera-maya-news.com

Tulum police arrest two in shooting that left local businessman dead

Tulum, Q.R. — Two men believed responsible for the shooting death of a Tulum businessman have been arrested. On Saturday, the Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE) of Quintana Roo reported on the arrests of Gabriel “L” and César “B”, the pair alleged responsible for pulling the trigger that killed the local man.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.
TACOMA, WA
masonwebtv.com

Grapeview Man Dies in Tacoma Wrong Way, Hit-and-Run

A Grapeview man died at the scene of a wrong way, hit-and-run crash on Highway 16 in Tacoma early Friday morning. The Washington State Patrol says an SUV was westbound in the eastbound lanes of State Route 16 about 12:15 AM. At Sprague Avenue, the SUV struck an eastbound motorcycle and an eastbound sedan. All three lanes of SR-16 were blocked for nearly five hours.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma police investigating fatal shooting of man

Tacoma police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Thursday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Saint Paul Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with...
TACOMA, WA

