TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.

TACOMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO