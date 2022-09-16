ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

#I 24#Traffic Accident
WSMV

Woman dies in two-vehicle head-on crash in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday around 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Bakertown Road. The woman who died was 24-year-old Iliana Lara of Hendersonville. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Lara was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry westbound on...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Manhunt underway in Montgomery County

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from an Ashland City resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
On Target News

Armed Robbery in Estill Springs

Estill Springs Police department is looking for the public’s help to identify an individual(s) (see the pictures above) they say was involved in a robbery. At approximately 10:40pm on Saturday (09/17/2022) the individual(s) entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you or anyone knows or...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
wgnsradio.com

Car Burst Into Flames Friday Night

(MURFREESBORO) A late model Buick burst into flames shortly after 9:00 o'clock this past Friday night. The incident occurred in front of Farmers Family Restaurant, off the Old Fort Parkway. Friday. Ladder 4 and Engine 9 crews used water and firefighting foam to put out the fire due to gasoline...
MURFREESBORO, TN
