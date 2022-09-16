Read full article on original website
2 killed in crash on I-40 in Dickson County
Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Dickson County late Sunday night.
Woman critically injured in crash on Nolensville Pike
A woman was critically injured in a crash along Nolensville Pike in South Nashville late Sunday night.
Woman Killed in Sunday’s Hit and Run on Harding Place at Jonquil Drive Identified
September 19, 2022 – Fatal crash investigators are working to identify the hit and run driver involved in Sunday’s 12:30 a.m. two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Harding Place and Jonquil Drive that claimed the life of Maria Velasquez-Vaquiz, 62, of Nashville. The preliminary investigation shows that Velasquez-Vaquiz...
Child found safe after father leads TN officers on multi-county chase
A baby is safe and sound and his father is in jail after a multi-county chase involving five law enforcement agencies in Middle Tennessee.
Metro Police searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in South Nashville
Metro Police are searching for the driver involved in an overnight hit-and-run crash that left a 62-year-old woman dead in South Nashville.
Metro Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a hit and run crash in south Nashville that claimed the life of a Nashville woman. Police said Maria Velasquez-Vaquiz, 62, died as the result of the two-vehicle crash at 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Harding Place and Jonquil Drive.
24-Year-Old Iliana Lara Died, 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Saturday. The officials reported that 24-year-old Iliana Lara was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
23-Year-Old Haley Allen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rutherford County (Rutherford County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning in Rutherford County. The officials reported that 23-year-old Haley Allen was [..]
Man arrested for critically injuring pedestrian and driving away Saturday night.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police tracked down a man who allegedly struck a pedestrian last week and fled the scene, twice. According to the arrest affidavit, 52-year-old Nathaniel Webb hit a woman with his vehicle on Friday, September 16, near the Piggly Wiggly market on Dickerson Pike in East Nashville.
Woman dies in two-vehicle head-on crash in Antioch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday around 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Bakertown Road. The woman who died was 24-year-old Iliana Lara of Hendersonville. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Lara was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry westbound on...
23-year-old woman dies in head-on crash with semi on I-24 in RuCo
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed that a young woman from Murfreesboro died on Friday morning in a crash with a tractor-trailer that shut down I-24 in Rutherford County for several hours. According to THP, 23-year-old Haley Allen entered I-24 in the wrong direction from Church...
Hendersonville woman killed in head-on collision
A Hendersonville woman was killed Saturday morning in a head-on car crash on Bakertown Road in Antioch.
1 killed in Cheatham County crash
One person was killed in a crash in Cheatham County Saturday afternoon.
Manhunt underway in Montgomery County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from an Ashland City resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
McMinnville neighbor protects business, holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive
When a suspicious man was circling a McMinnville business while the owners were away Friday night, neighbors took matters into their own hands to protect the store.
Investigation underway after body found along Stones River Greenway
An investigation is underway after a body was found along the Stones River Greenway early Saturday morning.
Driver accused of hitting Rutherford County student at crosswalk indicted
The driver has been charged with one count of driver to exercise due care.
Worker airlifted after falling from roof at Spring Hill battery plant
A man was airlifted for treatment after falling 12 feet from the roof of a battery plant in Spring Hill on Saturday.
Armed Robbery in Estill Springs
Estill Springs Police department is looking for the public’s help to identify an individual(s) (see the pictures above) they say was involved in a robbery. At approximately 10:40pm on Saturday (09/17/2022) the individual(s) entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you or anyone knows or...
Car Burst Into Flames Friday Night
(MURFREESBORO) A late model Buick burst into flames shortly after 9:00 o'clock this past Friday night. The incident occurred in front of Farmers Family Restaurant, off the Old Fort Parkway. Friday. Ladder 4 and Engine 9 crews used water and firefighting foam to put out the fire due to gasoline...
Rutherford Source
