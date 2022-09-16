Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Meth, cash, gun seized from Laurel County motel room
wtloam.com
Joint Laurel County Drug Investigation Results In Two Arrests And 1 Kilo Of Meth
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting a joint drug investigation between the department’s drug interdiction team, ATF and Kentucky State Police led to two arrests. Officers executed a search warrant at a motel room near Corbin. Police found 40-year-old Bradley Lawson of Nicholasville and 37-year-old Amy Johnson of Corbin there in possession of approximately 1 kilo of methamphetamine, digital scales, glass pipes and other paraphernalia. Lawson, who was a convicted felon, was found in possession of a handgun. Both were charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lawson was also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Eastern Progress
EKU student arrested, charged with rape, other charges
An Eastern Kentucky University student was booked on numerous charges by the Richmond Police Department (RPD) at 5:12 a.m on Sept. 19. The arrest occurred on the 400 block of Oak Street. EKU student Chase Dillon was booked at Madison County Detention Center on charges including second-degree rape, second-degree possession...
clayconews.com
KNOX COUNTY MAN ARRESTED OFF INTERSTATE 75 SOUTH OF LONDON, KENTUCKY DURING COMPLAINT OF SUBJECT DANCING INVESTIGATION BY LAUREL SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Alexander C. Reliford age 20 of Barbourville, KY on Monday night September 12, 2022 at approximately 11:47 PM. The arrest occurred on I–75 off the northbound lanes approximately 6 miles South of London...
clayconews.com
SUSPECT IN DEADLY SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY SHOOTING FACING MURDER CHARGE AFTER CAPTURE FRIDAY BY KSP TROOPERS IN WHITLEY COUNTY
2 arrested in Laurel County meth bust
Two people were arrested Friday night after a large drug bust in Laurel County.
WKYT 27
somerset106.com
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Is Investigating A Shooting
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called out to investigating a shooting in Science Hill. Deputies say the shooting happened on Fairview Road. Deputies found 71-year-old Claudius Blevins with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators say there was an argument between Claudius Blevins and his wife, 71-year-old Margaret Blevins. During the argument, police say Margaret Blevins shot Claudius Blevins multiple times. Claudius Blevins was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital where at last report he was recovering. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
WKYT 27
wymt.com
Ky. firefighter loses home in fire
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County firefighter John Allen and his family lost their home earlier this week in a fire. We do not know where the fire happened or if anyone was injured. Donations to the family can be made through Frank Wilkerson at 606-872-8374. A list of...
q95fm.net
z93country.com
Structure Fire on Third Street
Saturday afternoon at approximately 12:40 PM Monticello Wayne County 911 dispatched the Fire Department to a structure fire on 3rd Street. When fire units arrived on the scene a single-story duplex was burning with fire showing on all sides and through the roof. Monticello Police Department assisted with scene control. Personnel deployed hand lines for exposure protection and utilized the master stream “deck gun” to control the fire. South Kentucky RECC dispatched units to control the electrical service. 600 feet of 5-inch supply line caused 2nd Street and 3rd Street to be blocked for the 1.5 hours that firefighters were on the scene. Thank you to Wayne County Rescue Squad for assisting with traffic control for the duration of the incident. Monticello Utility Commission responded to assist with shutting down the fire hydrant as it became inoperable after the incident.
q95fm.net
Law Enforcement Searching for Suspect in Laurel County Theft
Law enforcement in Laurel County is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a theft case. Deputies are searching for a person, along with a car, they believe was involved in the theft of a bank deposit money bag that happened early Thursday morning. The theft...
WTVQ
Police searching for London liquor store theft suspect
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect who they say stole a bank deposit money bag from Buddy’s Liquor in London. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect took the money bag at about...
q95fm.net
Daycare Worker Arrested After Child Is Brought To Hospital
A child caretaker is now facing a child abuse charge after a baby was taken to the UK Children’s Hospital with brain bleeds. Tyeisha Smith was a daycare worker in Madison County. Jail records show that Smith was arrested on Friday. An investigation began following the child’s visit to...
wymt.com
Manchester Police Department looking for persons of interest
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Manchester Police Department are asking for your help in identifying these people. Police said a theft happened in the Wal-Mart parking lot. If you have any information, you can call the police department at 606-598-8411 or message its Facebook page.
clayconews.com
Somerset Woman Arrested After Narcotics Seized During Traffic Stop On Kentucky 90 In Wayne County
MONTICELLO, KY - The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is reporting that: According to Sheriff Tim Catron the Sheriff's Office K-9 Narcotic/Drug Interdiction Team has made another drug trafficking arrest after a vehicle traffic stop. On September 13, 2022, Deputies James Barnett and Derek Dennis were assigned to East Kentucky Highway...
Sheriff’s office: Duo arrested after attempted murder in Knox County
A Knox County duo were arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder.
z93country.com
Another Drug Trafficking Arrest Reported
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Narcotic/Drug Interdiction Team has made another drug trafficking arrest after a vehicle traffic stop. On September 13, 2022, Deputies James Barnett and Derek Dennis were assigned to East Kentucky Highway 92 for drug interdiction patrol. At approximately 10:45 pm the Deputies observed a vehicle traveling on East Kentucky 90 that became a point of interest to them after verifying the vehicle’s registration plate was canceled. Once the traffic stop was conducted the Deputies realized the driver was know to the Sheriff Office as possible being involved in the illegal narcotic sales. After consent to search the vehicle was obtained the Deputies located and seized approximately 5.89 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, a crushed-up orange tablet suspected to be suboxone, multiple syringes, multiple plastic baggies, and a set of digital scales, with both items also being consistent with the illegal sales of narcotics. The items were in different locations inside the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were questioned about the seized items with the driver stating everything belong to her.
z93country.com
Vehicle Fire Reported Thursday Afternoon
9-15-22 Firefighters were dispatched by 911 to a vehicle fire on the 90 Bypass around the South Kentucky RECC garage. Thanks to Monticello Police Department and Wayne County Rescue Squad for the assistance on this call.
