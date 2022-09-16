The last few days have been a whirlwind in the gaming industry, to say the very least. Over the weekend, an unidentified hacker calling themselves teapotuberhacker managed to snag and leak a massive amount of footage from Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto 6," which has been in development for a few years at this point. Around 3 gigs of information was simply dumped in a GTA Forums post by the hacker, who insinuated that he wanted to meet with Rockstar in regards to the hack. The internet was immediately set ablaze as fans lost their minds over the leaked "GTA 6" footage, which revealed a ton of small details: familiar locations, new combat mechanics, and even a brand new lead character named Lucia. What wasn't immediately revealed was what Rockstar planned to do about the leak, which some have called the largest in the long history of gaming.

