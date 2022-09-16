Read full article on original website
Will The Resident Evil 4 Remake Be On PS4?
Gamers everywhere were thrilled to hear that Capcom is working on a next-gen remake of the award-winning 2005 "Resident Evil 4." Critics and gamers frequently argue that "Resident Evil 4" is the best game in the series and sometimes even the greatest game of all time. Although "Resident Evil 4"...
Is Trackmania Cross-Platform?
In 2020, Ubisoft went through the archives and brought back an old racing franchise. Functioning as both a remake of "Trackmania Nations" and a soft reboot of the series as a whole, "Trackmania" released on PC after a four-year hiatus following the previous entry, "TrackMania Turbo," in 2016. "Trackmania" received mixed reviews from critics. The highlights included its gameplay and in-depth track editor, but it drew disapproval for locking its best content behind a paywall. About three years after the game's PC debut, others will have the chance to give "Trackmania" a try and see if it's right for them.
The Verge
Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PlayStation, too
Hollow Knight: Silksong, the long-awaited sequel to the indie action-platformer Hollow Knight, will be coming to PS5 and PS4, according to a Friday tweet from the official PlayStation Twitter account. We already knew the game was coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC, so it’s good to hear that it...
ComicBook
Steam Getting Former Nintendo Switch Exclusive RPG
An RPG from publisher Square Enix that only launched a couple of months back exclusively for Nintendo Switch is now coming to PC via Steam. That game in question happens to be Triangle Strategy, which is a tactical RPG that released earlier this spring. And while Triangle Strategy has already been relatively popular on Switch, its arrival on PC is set to come about in under a month.
Polygon
Team Ninja’s new Soulslike is playable now, and for the next 10 days
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty from developer Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo has a demo available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but only for the next 10 days. The dark fantasy Souls-like, which doesn’t yet have a release date, is available through both consoles’ marketplaces right now. Wo Long’s demo leaves the storefronts at 3 a.m. on Sept. 26.
We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character
Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
PC Magazine
GTA VI Gameplay Footage Leaks
UPDATE 9/19: Rockstar Games this morning confirmed that the GTA 6 leak that made the rounds this weekend is the real deal. UPDATE: Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has now confirmed with Rockstar sources that this leak is indeed real. In a tweet Schreier said:. "Not that there was much doubt,...
Rockstar Breaks Its Silence On GTA 6 Leak
The last few days have been a whirlwind in the gaming industry, to say the very least. Over the weekend, an unidentified hacker calling themselves teapotuberhacker managed to snag and leak a massive amount of footage from Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto 6," which has been in development for a few years at this point. Around 3 gigs of information was simply dumped in a GTA Forums post by the hacker, who insinuated that he wanted to meet with Rockstar in regards to the hack. The internet was immediately set ablaze as fans lost their minds over the leaked "GTA 6" footage, which revealed a ton of small details: familiar locations, new combat mechanics, and even a brand new lead character named Lucia. What wasn't immediately revealed was what Rockstar planned to do about the leak, which some have called the largest in the long history of gaming.
The Massive GTA 6 Leak Has Fans Losing Their Minds
To say that fans have been waiting a long time for "Grand Theft Auto 6" would be an understatement. Although "GTA 5" continues to rake in sales and "GTA Online" has been a smash success thanks to numerous content updates, longtime fans of Rockstar Games' beloved crime series have been keeping their eyes out for something new for years now. Every couple of months, it seems like "GTA" fans have been reaching for any signs of a new game, coming up with different theories about what the new game could entail. Now, thanks to a massive leak of footage from the nest game in the series, it's clear that "Grand Theft Auto 6" is closer than ever before.
IGN
Beta Guide: All Available Maps, Game Modes, and Rewards
Running throughout the last two weekends of September, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta will be available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The two-part Beta event will feature several playable game modes and maps, as well as unique rewards that will carry over once the game launches in late October.
dotesports.com
Here are all of the multiplayer maps in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Infinity Ward’s sequel to the 2019 reboot of the Modern Warfare franchise is due to be released on Oct. 28. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on its way, and some sacred maps will be returning, with a selection of new maps for players to quickscope and trickshot on.
Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Weapons: Full List
Now that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta has finally arrived, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering how the game's new weapon arsenal is shaping up. Outside of the Riot Shield, all of the included weapons are said to able to be modified in the game's all-new Gunsmith. Here is the full list of weapons that will be available in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta.
RIP Babylon's Fall
"Babylon's Fall" has had a rough go of it since its release in March, to say the absolute least. As the newest creation of developer PlatinumGames — the creative force behind past successes such as "Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance" and "Nier: Automata" — hopes were high for the company's live service action RPG. Unfortunately, upon its release, "Babylon's Fall" fell short of expectations with virtually the entire game being maligned by critics due to its poor graphics, grindy progression, microtransactions, and even its combat, the latter of which being a specialty of PlatinumGames. Despite reaching out to the game's community in an effort to right the ship and improve the experience, it doesn't seem "Babylon's Fall" is long for this world (via Game Informer).
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
technewstoday.com
How to Resync PS4 Controller on All Systems?
The PS4 still plays the latest AAA games and will keep playing them for a few years. You can keep it and learn how to solve every problem. For example, how to resync PS4 controller?. The DualShock 4 peripheral is comfortable and reliable. It also works wirelessly or in wired...
Fire Emblem Engage Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
Fans were treated to a Nintendo Direct presentation on September 13 that offered peeks at plenty of new and upcoming games. The announcement included the sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," as well as the long-awaited return of "Pikmin." Viewers also got a look at the next entry in the "Fire Emblem" series: "Fire Emblem Engage."
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Release Date, Trailer And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
Nintendo has finally revealed the name of the sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." Announced during the Sept. 13 Nintendo Direct, the sequel will be called "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom." The announcement showed off a brief bit of gameplay, along with a mysterious mural painted on a wall. Nintendo had previously refused to announce the name of the sequel, ut the wait is finally over for "Zelda" fans.
Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition: What's Included?
The Nintendo Direct held on September 13 announced a lot of major titles coming to the Switch. "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" trailer may have been the headline for a lot of fans, but the next mainline game in the "Fire Emblem" franchise after "Three Houses" was also announced and it also generated quite a lot of excitement.
Is The Original Overwatch Shutting Down For Good?
The release of the free-to-play "Overwatch 2" is quickly approaching. Well, sort of. On Oct. 4, the early access version of "Overwatch 2" will be available to download, with the full release of the game scheduled for a date still to be determined. Unfortunately, the build-up to its release has made many fans worried. Even after the title's highly anticipated announcement and a moderately successful beta period, interest for "Overwatch 2" quickly imploded by the game's second beta phase. But hey, if you're a fan of the series, there's always the original "Overwatch" to fall back on, right? Potentially not.
