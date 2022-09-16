Autumn begins at 9:03 p.m. on Thursday night but that does not mean the entertainment choices around Central New York are slowing down at all. Award winning comedian and actress Amy Schumer will be at the Turning Stone Event Center on Saturday night and rockers Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth will be at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Tuesday. Fall favorites like the annual Central Square Apple Festival, Wescott Street Cultural Fair, and Sportsmen’s Days at the Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery make their return this weekend. If you are holding onto summer, the New York State Fairgrounds is the place for you. Get a start on next year’s camping plans with a new RV at the NYS RV and Camping Show and maybe have one last wine slushie at the #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO