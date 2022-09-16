ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY offers new, free services to help with immigration naturalization

Albany, N.Y. — State officials are working with immigration advocates to help streamline the process for an estimated 800,000 New Yorkers who are eligible to naturalize. The Office for New Americans is expected to provide free online naturalization application assistance and virtual legal support, state officials announced in celebration of Citizenship Day, which was Sept. 17. The online portal, Citizenshipworks, has been used to help people access services in other states, too.
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Sept. 17, 2022

We’re gearing up for NY Cannabis Insider’s half-day conference in Syracuse on Friday, and hope to see a lot of our readers from CNY and across the state. On Monday, reporter Tom Wanamaker wrote a story that asks whether NY’s medical marijuana operators will supply the state’s first adult-use dispensaries. The Office of Cannabis Management has awarded more than 200 conditional adult-use cultivation licenses to businesses that were previously part of NY’s hemp research program.
Upstate NY historical war reenactments canceled amid confusion over gun laws

Several historical war reenactments have been canceled in Upstate New York amid confusion over the state’s gun laws. The Observer-Dispatch reports Living History Weekend, scheduled to take place last week in Herkimer County, was axed after local Sheriff Scott Scherrer said attorneys advised him that reenactors’ muskets could violate a new gun control law that took effect Sept. 1. Among other things, the law prohibits carrying weapons in “sensitive locations” such as public parks, museums, and sports fields, where many reenactments of American battles often take place.
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico

Havana — Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around. Forecasters said the storm would cause catastrophic flooding and threatened to dump “historic” levels of rain, with...
Investigation of fraudulent NY nominating petitions moving forward

Albany, N.Y. — Investigators with the Albany County District Attorney’s office and the state Board of Elections are moving forward with an investigation that’s focusing on thousands of duplicate signatures that were submitted in nominating petitions in an effort to secure the Independence Party ballot line for Republican gubernatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin.
Sesame Street Live!, Westcott Street Cultural Fair, #SYRFoodTruck Fall Fest: 15 things to do this week in CNY

Autumn begins at 9:03 p.m. on Thursday night but that does not mean the entertainment choices around Central New York are slowing down at all. Award winning comedian and actress Amy Schumer will be at the Turning Stone Event Center on Saturday night and rockers Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth will be at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Tuesday. Fall favorites like the annual Central Square Apple Festival, Wescott Street Cultural Fair, and Sportsmen’s Days at the Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery make their return this weekend. If you are holding onto summer, the New York State Fairgrounds is the place for you. Get a start on next year’s camping plans with a new RV at the NYS RV and Camping Show and maybe have one last wine slushie at the #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest.
Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices

Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
