Read full article on original website
Related
CNY’s best known apple orchard plans a big move into the marijuana business
You’ve never seen or likely even heard of Ayrloom products, but the history behind the brand suggests you will soon, especially if you plan to buy marijuana in New York state. Ayrloom is the brand name for marijuana-laced beverages, edibles (like gummis) and vape products that will be produced...
NY offers new, free services to help with immigration naturalization
Albany, N.Y. — State officials are working with immigration advocates to help streamline the process for an estimated 800,000 New Yorkers who are eligible to naturalize. The Office for New Americans is expected to provide free online naturalization application assistance and virtual legal support, state officials announced in celebration of Citizenship Day, which was Sept. 17. The online portal, Citizenshipworks, has been used to help people access services in other states, too.
ShoppingTown developer asks agency to wield eminent domain power to move project ahead
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The development group that wants to transform the dead ShoppingTown Mall into a residential, entertainment and commercial center has asked a county agency to use its eminent domain powers to help make the $400 million project a reality. OHB Redev submitted a formal request to the Onondaga...
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Sept. 17, 2022
We’re gearing up for NY Cannabis Insider’s half-day conference in Syracuse on Friday, and hope to see a lot of our readers from CNY and across the state. On Monday, reporter Tom Wanamaker wrote a story that asks whether NY’s medical marijuana operators will supply the state’s first adult-use dispensaries. The Office of Cannabis Management has awarded more than 200 conditional adult-use cultivation licenses to businesses that were previously part of NY’s hemp research program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People in Motion: 17 promotions, new hires, more at CNY businesses, organizations
There’s always a lot happening at Central New York businesses, colleges, nonprofits, factories, municipalities, and other organizations. Many of them want to spread the word about staff changes and accomplishments, so they share it with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard, and in turn, we share it with our readers. Here’s...
Bed Bath and Beyond store closing list: See which NY locations are shutting down
Retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced the first batch of stores it plans to close after an announcement in August that the company would shutter 150 underperforming sites. A total of 56 stores are on the initial closing list, including five in New York. The closest store to Onondaga...
Facing irate taxpayers, 2 Central NY towns drop efforts to keep property assessments current
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a big spike in property tax assessments caused an uproar this year, elected officials in two Onondaga County towns have decided not to put their residents through that again next year. The town boards in Lysander and Van Buren voted recently to stop reassessing every...
Upstate NY historical war reenactments canceled amid confusion over gun laws
Several historical war reenactments have been canceled in Upstate New York amid confusion over the state’s gun laws. The Observer-Dispatch reports Living History Weekend, scheduled to take place last week in Herkimer County, was axed after local Sheriff Scott Scherrer said attorneys advised him that reenactors’ muskets could violate a new gun control law that took effect Sept. 1. Among other things, the law prohibits carrying weapons in “sensitive locations” such as public parks, museums, and sports fields, where many reenactments of American battles often take place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Free Webinar helps seniors navigate Medicare enrollment, find the best plan
For those turning 65, navigating the complexities of Medicare is top of mind. To help these seniors navigate the nuances of Medicare supplemental insurance, Advance Media New York, in partnership with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield will host a free webinar and Q&A with expert panelists on October 18 at 3 p.m.
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
Havana — Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around. Forecasters said the storm would cause catastrophic flooding and threatened to dump “historic” levels of rain, with...
Investigation of fraudulent NY nominating petitions moving forward
Albany, N.Y. — Investigators with the Albany County District Attorney’s office and the state Board of Elections are moving forward with an investigation that’s focusing on thousands of duplicate signatures that were submitted in nominating petitions in an effort to secure the Independence Party ballot line for Republican gubernatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin.
Sesame Street Live!, Westcott Street Cultural Fair, #SYRFoodTruck Fall Fest: 15 things to do this week in CNY
Autumn begins at 9:03 p.m. on Thursday night but that does not mean the entertainment choices around Central New York are slowing down at all. Award winning comedian and actress Amy Schumer will be at the Turning Stone Event Center on Saturday night and rockers Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth will be at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Tuesday. Fall favorites like the annual Central Square Apple Festival, Wescott Street Cultural Fair, and Sportsmen’s Days at the Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery make their return this weekend. If you are holding onto summer, the New York State Fairgrounds is the place for you. Get a start on next year’s camping plans with a new RV at the NYS RV and Camping Show and maybe have one last wine slushie at the #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Strong storms possible in Upstate NY today, with isolated flash flooding
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A line of strong thunderstorms is headed for Upstate New York today, and some could bring damaging winds and rainfall heavy enough to cause street flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather alert across most of Upstate. “Thunderstorms will move across the region this...
Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices
Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
Owner of Boom Babies, who helped girls and women feel glamourous for years, dies
Syracuse, N.Y. — Lorraine Koury, who helped women in Central New York feel special for their proms, weddings and other formal events, has died, according to her employees. Koury, 66, the owner of Boom Babies on Westcott Street in Syracuse, died Thursday evening, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.
Central NY woman charged with driving impaired by drugs after head-on Route 690 crash, police say
Van Buren, N.Y. — A Central New York woman, who caused a head-on crash on Route 690 in Van Buren, has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, according to the state police. Heather J. Wills, 38, of Geddes, was driving on Route 690 North around 12:20...
Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans Week 2 preview 2022: Our writers give their predictions
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs loves playing on Monday night. “Monday night, it’s showtime back on prime time again we’re on there for a reason, too,” Diggs said last Thursday as the Bills began preparations for the Tennessee Titans. Since Diggs...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0