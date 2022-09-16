He is not fit! I'm a stroke recovery person myself, a year and a half and still recovering....as sad as it is, he needs to accept it. Other than the stroke, he's not a great guy either
still an empty suit who never worked in his life, all the while being a trust fund baby Fetterman never mentions all his investments including rental properties. Playing the blue collar guy is a joke..nothing more than a liberal fraud.
I'm not concerned about how it comes out , articulate or jibberish, it's what he says that scares me . He is trying to destroy America and needs to be stopped . I hope democratic voters realize things are not better , our lives have gotten worse under Biden administration and it needs to stop .
