ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New York Times Accused of Bashing Britain Over Queen Funeral Cost Query

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral left British commentators accusing The New York Times of making "sneering attacks on Britain."

The newspaper linked the bill for events marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II to the cost of living crisis, which had dominated news cycles up until the U.K's longest reigning monarch passed away on Thursday, September 8.

"The queen's funeral will be paid for by British taxpayers," a headline on the Times'

A tweet on the official Times account added: "Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, which will involve elaborate processions, vigils and rituals, will be paid for by British taxpayers as they deal with soaring energy prices and high inflation. The British government has not yet said how much it will cost."

The backlash was swift and led by journalists and prominent commentators, who characterized the article as the latest in a line of attacks on Britain.

Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter: "Oh shut up, you clowns. You have no understanding about how we Brits feel about our great Queen, or you'd stop click-baiting all this negative garbage."

Quoted by The Daily Mail, Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, said: "The sneering attacks on Britain and the monarchy from The New York Times and America's hate-filled woke Left are tedious, nasty and unpleasant.

"They may appeal to a small audience of elite Socialists, but the vast majority of Americans, who love the queen, will not be impressed."

The Daily Mail followed up the Twitter backlash with a news story pointing to the fact the Times had to issue a correction over its account of inflation in Britain, which it had said was above 10 percent but had actually been slightly below 10 percent.

Some also took issue with its account of the funeral carrying a "huge price tag" estimated by the Times at £6 million ($6.8 million).

Ben Judah, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank, wrote: "Let me fix the headline for you @nytimes—"Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, which will involve elaborate processions, vigils and rituals, will cost 5p per household [around 6 cents per household]."

Meanwhile, an article in the right-of-center magazine The Spectator said: "First it was Brexit, now it's the queen. That the New York Times has a near-pathological loathing for Britain is nothing new at this point, but it seems that the motivating factor for the 'Gray Lady's' Anglophobia has switched in recent days from the 2016 referendum result to the passing of our beloved monarch.

"Barely had the Queen's death been announced then the NYT was furiously publishing opinion pieces denouncing the woman as a symbol of British imperialism.

"This was just hours after her death and ignored the salient facts that Elizabeth's reign coincided with the end of the British Empire and that she loved the multi-racial Commonwealth. Even Cyclops would struggle to write something so one-eyed."

There have long been rumblings from sections of the British media accusing the NYT of bias against Britain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgAHQ_0hy1IW6q00
Queen Elizabeth II, seen commemorating the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Ouistreham, France, on June 6, 2014, has been lying in state at Westminster Hall this week (inset). A recent New York Times article about the cost of her funeral triggered a backlash in Britain. Pool/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

An article in The Spectator in 2018 carried the headline: "What's the New York Times's problem with Britain?"

Then in 2020, Douglas Murray, author of The War on the West, wrote an article for the website Unherd, which read: "In no area in recent years has the NYT made itself more ridiculous than on the subject of the United Kingdom.

"Since those of us who live in the U.K. might be regarded as, if not experts, then at least well-informed observers, the paper's coverage has stood out as being especially ridiculous or defamatory, depending on your mood that morning."

This is by far the biggest backlash, however, and served as touch paper during a time of national mourning for Elizabeth.

Newsweek has reached out to the The New York Times for comment.

Comments / 2

JoeAndHunter4Prison
3d ago

what difference does it make?? You wanna be reporter's aren't paying a dime towards the cost. Don't you have better things to do like tell us Americans how secure the boarder is and what a terrific job this administration is doing?

Reply
5
gravelord nito
1d ago

It's none of America's business if it cost a trillion dollars... keep you sorry nose out of it... always got an opinion on everything

Reply
4
Related
The List

Why Joe Biden Might Be Getting Special Treatment At The Queen's Funeral

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022, will look like a who's who of world dignitaries. In addition to the leaders of British Commonwealth nations such as Canada and Australia, other notable mourners will include the presidents of France, Germany, and Italy, the monarchs of Spain, Monaco, Belgium, Sweden, and the Netherlands, and Emperor Naruhito of Japan (per People). As is proper, U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will also be traveling to London to pay their respects to a monarch who was always a great friend to America. Jill Biden recently shared one of her fondest memories of Queen Elizabeth with NBC's "Today," recalling that the queen openly shared her thoughts about her beloved Prince Philip, who had died just a few months earlier.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Donald Trump Finally Got An Invite To One Event Surrounding The Queen

Queen Elizabeth II's death has made a profound impact all over the world, with emotional tributes pouring in from kids and adults alike. When the queen died at the age of 96 on September 8, protocols for how she would be honored were already well in place. Queen Elizabeth's 12-day mourning period has been underway in the U.K., including Her Majesty's funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey with notable officials in attendance, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and more, according to People.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Piers Morgan
Popculture

Prince Harry Didn't Salute Queen Elizabeth's Coffin for Specific Reason

During the coffin procession for Queen Elizabeth II, her grandson Prince Harry didn't salute the highness's casket, leaving many wondering why. While Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew wore mourning suits for the procession per Us Weekly, many of their family members — including Harry's father King Charles III, and his brother Prince William — were adorned in their military service wardrobe. This is because neither Harry nor Andrew are no longer working members of the Royal Family and therefore expected to simply bow their heads in reverence rather than salute the coffin, even though both men did serve in the British military.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#British Imperialism#British Royal Family#Uk#The New York Times#Brits
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
E! News

How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral on TV and Online

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Begins Its Final Journey. More than a week after Queen Elizabeth II's passing, the late monarch's funeral will be broadcast live. Her Majesty's funeral will take place on Sept. 19, with the royal family laying her to rest at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II—who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8—made history as the longest reigning monarch. Although many around the world will be traveling to pay their respects, the event will also be able to view from home.
WORLD
The Hill

When and where to watch the queen’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
U.K.
Newsweek

Prince Harry's Uniform Missing Key Symbol That Andrew, William Wore

Prince Harry's military uniform was missing the letters "ER"—which reference Queen Elizabeth II—as he stood in vigil at her coffin. The Duke of Sussex joined his brother Prince William and the 96-year-old monarch's other six grandchildren for the ceremony on at Westminster Hall, where Elizabeth has been lying in state.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
110K+
Post
971M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy