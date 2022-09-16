ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis could be charged with kidnap after moving migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

By Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SiDfc_0hy1INPX00

The Department of Justice has been tapped by California Governor Gavin Newsom to investigate whether Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ’s controversial decision to send two flights of migrants north would amount to “kidnapping” charges.

“I strongly urge the U.S. Department of Justice (US DOJ) to open an investigation into possible criminal or civil violations of federal law based on this alleged fraudulent scheme,” Gov Newsom wrote in a 15 September letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

On Wednesday afternoon, 50 migrants arrived at an airport on Martha’s Vineyard after being brought there under a plan that the Republican Florida governor later confirmed was part of the state’s relocation program to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” the governor’s communications director, Taryn Fenske, told Fox News Digital .

Images of the people, who had reportedly been lured onto planes from shelters in Texas under false promises of jobs and housing, dominated the news cycle as critics, immigration activists and later, the White House , labelled it a “dangerous stunt”.

For the Democratic governor, who many speculate could make a run for president in 2024, he quickly turned his emotional response to the new story into a political one by flagging his concerns to the Department of Justice that the Republican governor’s actions might be not just “morally reprehensible” but “illegal”.

“Several of the individuals who were transported to Martha’s Vineyard have alleged that a recruiter induced them to accept the offer of travel based on false representations that they would be transported to Boston and would receive expedited access to work authorization,” wrote Mr Newsom.

Among the chief concerns outlined in the letter, the Democrat asked that the DoJ “investigate whether the alleged fraudulent inducement would support charges of kidnapping under relevant state laws.”

In addition to the kidnapping probe, the governor also asked that the department investigate whether the “alleged targeting” of migrants based on their national origin “constituted a civil rights conspiracy”.

“Although I believe US DOJ’s investigation should include these possible avenues, there may be others US DOJ can and should pursue,” the California governor signed off in the letter, which was shared on his public Twitter account with caption: “What @GovRonDeSantis and @GregAbbott_TX are doing isn’t clever, it’s cruel.”

In addition to the flights of migrants being dropped in Massachusetts – without warning from the Florida governor – this week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott also sent two migrant buses carrying between 75 and 100 people to park outside the home of vice president Kamala Harris in Washington, DC.

Those buses arrived Thursday morning after setting off from Del Rio, Texas, according to Fox News Digital.

Republican governors in Texas and Arizona have for months been sending buses of migrants arriving on their states’ southern border to northern cities, a move that has angered federal officials in DC who have called the journeys a dangerous political stunt that is ultimately slowing down federal processes .

“It is shameful, it is reckless, and just plain wrong,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday as news of Mr DeSantis’s relocation program continued to send shockwaves through the nation’s capital.

The “deeply alarming” stunt gave an immigration meeting between cabinet heads and White House officials on Friday morning, which had been scheduled before Wednesday’s migrant flights, an added edge, with Axios reporting that the high-ranking officials planned to discuss possible “litigation options” that federal officials could use to respond to the crisis.

Details of what those proposals would be were not available, but the meeting expected to draw attendees from Departments of Homeland Security, Justice and Defense, the outlet reported.

Though Mr DeSantis gave no warning to the elected officials in DC or Massachusetts about his intentions to fly out dozens of migrants to the small vacation island on Wednesday, he did give that forewarning to hundreds of GOP donors just days before the flights took off.

At a private fundraising event held last weekend, Mr DeSantis boasted of his plot that would later dominate the 24-hour news cycle with images of confused migrants in Martha’s Vineyard and scatter local officials, who were not treated to the same tipoff that attendees at that Orlando meeting received.

According to The Washington Post , who spoke with two of the attendees on condition of anonymity, the Republican governor gave a rousing speech in Orlando over the weekend where he described plans to transport migrants to places like Martha’s Vineyard, Chicago and other northern cities that are commonly known as sanctuary jurisdictions.

“I do have this money. I want to be helpful. Maybe we will go to Texas and help. Maybe we’ll send to Chicago, Hollywood, Martha’s Vineyard. Who knows?” Mr DeSantis reportedly said to a roomful of applause in a speech delivered on Friday evening at the Four Seasons in Orlando, less than a week before the two planes would land in Martha’s Vineyard.

The room in the hotel reception hall was reportedly bustling with some of the Republican party’s top donors, who had all gathered to hear the right-leaning politician deliver what attendees told The Post was a clear outline of what his platform issues would be in a potential 2024 presidential run.

At one point, Mr DeSantis highlighted the work of other Republican governors who had been carrying out similar bussing relocation efforts in their states, specifically calling out the Texas Governor’s buses to DC, Chicago and New York as “brilliant.”

“I think it’s been very effective,” he said of flooding liberal cities with migrants.

Comments / 38

Guest
7d ago

Fake news by these lunatic democrats. If newsom want desantis investigated then the DOJ should investigate Biden as he has done the same thing by flying illegals all over the country during the night. Plus Biden has failed to uphold the immigration laws so he should be charged with that. This just shows the hypocrisy of the democrats states that say they are sanctuary states.

Reply(6)
12
Boyce McNaughton
7d ago

What it's not ok to let them live with the ultra rich? why is it a dangerous stunt taking them to Martha's Vinyard and not a danger dropping them on our door step? The double standards of the democrats is insane.

Reply
11
doesmyopinionmatter
7d ago

Hilarious that dems are all for open borders as long as the border states deal with it, but when illegals are sent to self proclaimed sanctuary cities now it's a problem. Oh the hypocrisy

Reply(2)
8
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants

Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
IMMIGRATION
Ash Jurberg

Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state

First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox Reporter Refuses to Translate Migrant’s Comments: ‘Wouldn’t Look Good on Live TV’

A Fox News correspondent covering the buses of migrants that arrived outside the Vice President’s home on Thursday decided to try and communicate with some in Spanish—that is, until he couldn’t bother trying anymore.Griff Jenkins began approaching some of the migrants sent to the Naval Observatory early Thursday morning, using his minimal Spanish to try to speak to some of them. In standard Fox News fashion, Jenkins got one to contradict a purported claim by Vice President Kamala Harris (who he calls “President Harris” in Spanish) that the border is closed. (Harris actually said the border was “secure”). But his...
IMMIGRATION
TheDailyBeast

Migrant Claims He Was Paid $200 to Recruit Others for ‘Perla’ in Martha’s Vineyard Stunt

A migrant claims to have been paid $200 cash by a mysterious woman called “Perla” to recruit people from a Texas migrant resource center to board a plane to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed responsibility for two flights that saw around 50 undocumented migrants transported to the upscale Massachusetts island as part of what the Republican official called “a relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.” It follows similar schemes created by fellow conservative governors in Texas and Arizona to move migrants to Democrat-controlled areas in the North in protest of the Biden administration’s border...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis Martha’s Vineyard flights are ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has lashed out at Ron DeSantis’ for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, labelling his actions as “literally human trafficking”.The former secretary of state also claimed the Florida governor’s plan only exacerbates the border crossing crisis.“Some politicians would rather not only have an issue - but exacerbate it - to the extent of literally human trafficking,” Ms Clinton said.Mr DeSantis this week flew migrants from Venezuela to Massachusetts and defended the flights by saying Flordia is “not a sanctuary state”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More DeSantis says Florida ‘not a sanctuary state’ as he defends Martha’s Vineyard migrant flightsPrince William and Kate Middleton discuss Queen’s funeral during visit to army baseQueen Consort appears to slip while exiting cathedral with King Charles
FLORIDA STATE
