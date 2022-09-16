ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College photos of Elon Musk auctioned by his ex-girlfriend for $165,000

By Furvah Shah
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

College photographs of Elon Musk have been sold for $165,000 dollars at auction by his ex-girlfriend.

A collection of never-before-seen pictures and momentos given by the Tesla CEO to his college girlfriend, Jennifer Gwynne, sold for thousands of dollars each on Thursday.

Musk and Ms Gwynne dated from 1994 to 1995 when they were students at the University of Pennsylvania, and broke up once he graduated and before he amassed his fortunes.

“We broke up just before he started conquering the world,” Ms Gwynne told The Boston Globe.

According to the publication, she said she had the idea upon learning that some of Musk’s signed test papers once sold at auction for over $7,000 and she hoped to sell the items to raise funds for her stepson’s college tuition.

The items auctioned included 18 photos, a gold and emerald necklace gifted to Ms Gwynne - which sold for $51,000 alone - and a handwritten birthday card which reads: “Happy Birthday, Jennifer (aka, Boo-Boo), Love, Elon.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kxdJ2_0hy1ILe500
Pictures of the Tesla CEO as a college students sold for thousands of dollars each at auction (RR Auction/ZUMA Press Wire Service/Shutterstock)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oz9Gy_0hy1ILe500
The billionaire and Ms Gwynne (pictured) dated as college students (RR Auction/ZUMA Press Wire Service/Shutterstock)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EjClM_0hy1ILe500
The Tesla CEO will enter a legal battle with Twitter in October after trying to withdraw his offer to buy the platform (RR Auction/ZUMA Press Wire Service/Shutterstock)

The 51-year-old billionaire has since changed his Twitter profile picture to one of the auctioned images.

“Based on his Twitter profile today, I think he’s all good with me,” said Ms Gwynne.

Musk is locked in a public battle with Twitter over his $44 billion offer to buy the social media company after he tried to backed out of the deal. A legal trial is scheduled to take place in October.

