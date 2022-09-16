ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Liz Truss and Mark Drakeford arrive at Llandaff Cathedral ahead of King Charles’s visit

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aaJM2_0hy1IKlM00

The prime minister of the UK and first minister of Wales arrived at Llandaff Cathedral for a service of remembrance for Queen Elizabeth II , attended by King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

Footage shows Liz Truss and Mark Drakeford entering the Anglican cathedral in Cardiff, ahead of the arrival of the King and Camilla.

King Charles has previously visited the cathedral on a number of occasions during his time serving as the Prince of Wales.

During his trip to the country, the King will also pay a visit to the Senedd and Cardiff Castle.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Princess Charlotte tells her big brother Prince George 'you need to bow' as coffin passes by

Princess Charlotte was seen giving her big brother Prince George a royal lesson during the Queen’s funeral. The seven-year-old daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales told her nine-year-old brother, who is second-in-line to the throne, that he “has to bow” when the funeral cortège passed them. The great-grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II stood with senior royals as they watched the coffin make its journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle, where it will be laid to rest at King George VI Memorial Chapel in a private burial. The young prince and princess attended the funeral...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.The tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel houses the remains of the Queen’s father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s – ready to be...
U.K.
The Independent

Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ after Queen’s ‘ER’ initials removed from his military uniform

The Duke of Sussex was “heartbroken” to find that Queen Elizabeth II’s “ER” initials were removed from the shoulder of his military uniform when he wore it to stand vigil, it has been reported.Prince Harry donned his Blues and Royals uniform at King Charles III’s request for the first time since 2020 as he stood vigil around his grandmother’s coffin on Saturday night (17 September).But the duke’s uniform was noticeably missing the late monarch’s initials, which appeared on the shoulders of the Prince of Wales and the disgraced Duke of York’s uniforms.According to the Sunday Times, Harry was “devastated”...
POLITICS
The Independent

Queen’s funeral - latest: Monarch buried next to late husband in private service after nation bids farewell

Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest next to her husband Prince Philip during a private burial service after her state funeral came to an end.The service was conducted at 7.30pm by the Dean of Windsor and was attended by only King Charles III and the royal family. The Queen’s coffin has been placed in the George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel, at Windsor Castle, alongside those of the Duke of Edinburgh, her parents King George VI and the Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret’s ashes.Earlier, at St George’s Chapel, King Charles fought back tears...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Mark Drakeford
The Independent

Prince George and Princess Charlotte join Princess of Wales to walk behind coffin at Queen’s funeral

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined senior royals to walk behind the Queen’s coffin as they said goodbye to their “Gan Gan” at her funeral. George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, were flanked by the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex, in the royal procession at the start of the service to celebrate the life and reign of their great-grandmother.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: The utterly bizarre parts of the Queen’s funeral

People called it the “statty funes”. The taxpayer-funded funeral was predicted to be the most expensive single-day event in British history, surpassing costs for the 2012 Olympics. Online, debates about the money raged. One pro-royalist tweeted, in defense of it, “So you’re saying she had Platty Jubes but Statty Funes should be at royal expense?”Pretty much every TV channel in Britain — and many across the pond in the US — broadcast the funeral live, except for Channel Five, which broadcast The Emoji Movie instead. A mother said on camera that seeing the Queen’s coffin was a better moment...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

People question why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seated in second row during Queen’s funeral

Mourners watching the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II have questioned why the late monarch’s grandson, the Duke of Sussex, was seated in the second row at Westminster Abbey.On Monday 19 September, dignitaries and royals from around the world attended the Queen’s state funeral for an hour-long service at the historic site in London. During the service, King Charles III and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, were joined in the front row by the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence, along with the Queen’s sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and Prince Edward’s wife Sophie.The Queen’s...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Empty seat left in front of King Charles during Queen’s Windsor service explained

The royal family bid farewell to their matriarch and the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.As King Charles III sat in the second row of St George’s Chapel in Windsor beside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort during the committal service, a seat in front of the new monarch was left empty.The King’s seat was the one the Queen previously filled when she would sit in the second row during notable events.It was previously thought that an empty seat during royal events is meant to represent a member of the royal family who has passed away. However, the empty seat in front of the...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Llandaff Cathedral#Uk#Anglican
The Independent

What is the ‘Wand of Office’ and why will it be broken for the Queen

When Queen Elizabeth II is finally laid to rest, one last parting ceremony will take place as the Lord Chamberlain symbolically breaks his Wand of Office and places it on her coffin.The Lord Chamberlain is the most senior member of the Royal Household and is responsible for overseeing all departments, staff, organising royal events, and acting as a liaison between the sovereign and the House of Lords.The current Lord Chamberlain is Lord Andrew Parker, Baron Parker of Minsmere, who was appointed on 1 April 2021 and whose first official duties involved planning the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of...
U.K.
The Independent

How much does the Queen’s coffin weigh and why is it lead-lined?

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has undertaken its procession to Westminster Abbey.The late monarch is being laid to rest in a state funeral on Monday (19 September).Draped in the Royal Standard and bearing the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre, the coffin was taken from Westminster Hall, where the queen was lying-in-state.It was placed onto the 123-year-old gun carriage, which took it to Westminster Abbey, where it was brought into New Palace Yard by 98 Royal Navy sailors.Following on from Westminster Abbey, the Queen will be moved to Windsor Castle.Why is the Queen’s coffin lead-lined?According to reports, the Queen’s coffin...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

What is the royal family’s surname?

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on Thursday (8 September) at Balmoral Castle. She spent 70 years as head of state, outlasting her predecessors and overseeing monumental changes in British social and political life. However, one thing that many people might wonder about the late monarch and her family is...
U.K.
The Independent

Royal vault: Inside the burial chamber that houses 25 royals - Who is buried there?

Queen Elizabeth II’s journey to her final resting place has begun with Her Majesty’s coffin Edinburgh-bound.She will eventually be brought to Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest at the King George VI memorial chapel. Though she will be buried in Windsor, she will not be laid to rest in the royal vault which is currently home to 25 members of the royal family.The late Duke of Edinburgh will soon be relocated from the royal vault to King George VI chapel to lie with the late Queen, as well as her mother and father, King George VI,...
U.K.
The Independent

Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear veils to the Queen’s funeral

Kate, Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Sussex may be sporting black veils during the Queen’s funeral, due to a long-held royal tradition.Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland. She was 96.The last mourners left Westminster Hall just after 6.30am on Monday morning, as the Queen’s five-day lying-in-state ended. Now, the first guests have begun arriving at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral. The Queen spent her final evening at Buckingham Palace and was transported to Westminster Hall via a procession on Wednesday (14 September), where her coffin lay in state...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Harry’s secret gesture to Meghan Markle revealed by fellow funeral attendee

A guest at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has revealed the sweet gesture that Prince Harry did to wife Meghan Markle in order to make her feel more “comfortable” during the service.On Monday 19 September, thousands of mourners and members of the royal family attended the State’s funeral at Westminster Abbey. During an interview with People about the event, funeral guest and attorney Pranav Bhanot opened up about a few of the moments he witnessed, including ones that were between Meghan and Harry.Bhanot said there were points where the couple had to go “different directions” after “walking together” which prompted...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Has Prince Andrew been made counsellor of state? Role that allows disgraced duke to stand in for king

Even before the Queen’s death there have been questions about what role - if any - Prince Andrew will play in public life after the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The Duke of York is no longer a working royal, having stepped back from public duties in November 2019 after backlash to his friendship with the convicted paedophile. But since the death of his mother last week, there has been fresh scrunity of his status as counsellor of state, a role which means he could temporarily deputise for his brother King Charles.Critics raised concerns Prince Andrew was resuming royal duties despite...
U.K.
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘uninvited’ from Buckingham Palace reception for Queen’s funeral

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been uninvited from the grand state reception hosted at Buckingham Palace on the eve of the Queen’s funeral – a development that is said to have left people close to the couple “baffled”.Prince Harry and Meghan were reported to have received an invitation to the event earlier this week. However, the Sussexes are now not expected to join the coming-together of world leaders, foreign dignitaries and royals after some palace officials raised concerns, arguing the event should be limited to working members of the royal family, the Daily Telegraph reported.Sources close...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Edward explains why he doesn’t shake hands with crowds

Prince Edward has explained why he does not shake hands with mourners lining the streets ahead of the Queen’s funeral. The Earl and Countess of Wessex were met with cheers after they surprised crowds of mourners outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday afternoon by stepping out to greet them.The Queen’s youngest son could be seen speaking to members of the public, singling out individual mourners waiting in the crowd to ask where they had travelled from. Many reached out to shake his hand, but Prince Edward appeared to prefer non-physical contact, such as waving.Explaining to one mourner, he said: “I’d...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

850K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy