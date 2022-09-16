President Joe Biden has arrived in London, where he will join other world leaders at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and New Zealand are already in the UK for the ceremony, but the guest list for the funeral of the world’s longest-reigning monarch is proving to be controversial. While many of the 500 names of heads of state and foreign dignitaries are as expected – French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Germany’s Frank-Walter Steinmeier all due to attend – there are some names that have caused a diplomatic headache. Representatives from...

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO