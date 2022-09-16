Girls tennis: Ponies blank Irondale for fourth straight win

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater girls tennis team reeled off its fourth straight victory while blanking Irondale 7-0 in a Suburban East Conference dual on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Ponies, who improved to 3-1 in the SEC and 7-4 overall, did not drop a set against the Knights.

Karina Fischer, Jazzy Kruse and Taylor Erickson combined to lose just two games in victories at the first three singles spots and Rebecca Kassie added a 6-4, 6-2 win over Lila Lang at No. 4 singles.

Stillwater also cruised in the doubles, but Morgan Perkins and Haley Swanson were pushed to a tie-breaker in the first set before prevailing 7-6, 6-0 at the first spot.

Caroline Berkness and Grace Cichon turned in a 6-3, 6-3 victory at second doubles while Olivia McLaughlin and Sarah Dollerschell won comfortably 6-0, 6-2 at third doubles.

The Ponies were scheduled to face White Bear Lake in a conference dual on Sept. 15 before traveling to Hibbing for an invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Stillwater 7, Irondale 0

Singles

No. 1 — Karina Fischer (St) def. Anna Pearson, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 2 — Jazzy Kruse (St) def. Paige Nguyen, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 — Taylor Erickson (St) def. Giulia Priore, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 4 — Rebecca Kassie (St) def. Lila Lang, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles

No. 1 — Morgan Perkins-Haley Swanson (St) def. Heidi Steiniger-Jennifer Rupp, 7-6, 6-0.

No. 2 — Caroline Berkness-Grace Cichon (St) def. Zoe Fieberg-Brianna Paige, 6-3, 6-3.

No. 3 — Olivia McLaughlin-Sarah Dollerschell (St) def. Maria Morikawa-Ayla Paige, 6-0, 6-2.

Stillwater 5, Cretin-Derham Hall 2

At St. Paul, the Ponies won all three doubles matches on the way to a 5-2 conference victory over the Raiders on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.

After splitting the singles matches, Stillwater needed a strong showing in doubles and came through with victories in all three.

Morgan Perkins and Haley Swanson had little trouble in their 6-0, 6-1 at the first spot, but Caroline Berkness and Grace Cichon had to rally after dropping the first set in their 5-7, 6-0, 10-1 triumph over Norah Barrett and Helena Hannahan at second doubles.

Olivia McLaughlin and Kylee Jackels lost just two games in their victory for the Ponies at third doubles.

Stillwater’s singles victories came from Jazzy Kruse and Taylor Erickson at the second and third positions.

Stillwater 5, Cretin-Derham Hall 2

Singles

No. 1 — Morgan Redden (C-DH) def. Karina Fischer, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 — Jazzy Kruse (St) def. Tavary Un, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 3 — Taylor Erickson (St) def. Piper Lee, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 4 — Izzy Mattaini (C-DH) def. Rebecca Kassie, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Doubles

No. 1 — Morgan Perkins-Haley Swanson (St) def. Dayna Lynch-Ava Wieland, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 2 — Caroline Berkness-Grace Cichon (St) def. Norah Barrett-Helena Hannahan, 5-7, 6-0, 10-1.

No. 3 — Olivia McLaughlin-Kylee Jackels (St) def. Leah Stoltz-Lauren Fairbairn, 6-1, 6-1.