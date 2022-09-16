ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

TJ Brown meets DWCS signee Erik Silva at UFC 282

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43bqX5_0hy1GpBT00

The final UFC pay-per-view of the calendar year continues to grow with a new featherweight bout.

TJ Brown (16-9 MMA, 2-3 UFC) is set to take on the newly signed Erik Silva (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) at UFC 282, according to ESPN Deportes, part of the UFC’s broadcast partnership. UFC 282 takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected to air on ESPN and stream on ESPN+.

Brown will try to get back in the win column after a June decision loss to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. That setback snapped a two-fight winning streak of decisions over Kai Kamaka III and Charles Rosa, which came on the heels of back-to-back losses to open his UFC career after he won a contract through Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019.

The 35-year-old Silva, from Venezuela, punched his UFC ticket in August with a first-round TKO of Anvar Boynazarov on the Contender Series. It was Silva’s eighth straight win and came in his first fight in the U.S.

With the addition, the UFC 282 lineup now includes:

  • Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
  • Dricus Du Plessis vs. Darren Till
  • Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
  • Alexander Hernandez vs. Billy Quarantillo
  • TJ Brown vs. Erik Perez

