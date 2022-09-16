Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Bay County roundup: Garber continues its championship ways
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Sept. 16-18, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. VOLLEYBALL: GARBER KEEPS ON ROLLING. After taking its show on the...
Saginaw-area football scoreboard for Sept. 16, 2022
Saginaw-area high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022:. St. Charles 22, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 16. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters. Love reading...
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football scores for Week 4 of 2022 season
BAY CITY, MI -- Final scores for high school football games involving teams from the MLive Bay City coverage area for Week 4 of the 2022 season on Sept. 16-17. MLive Bay City Area. Week 4 Scores. FRIDAY, SEPT. 16. Au Gres 56, Whittemore-Prescott 8. Bad Axe 52, Reese 0.
Flint-area football highlights: Bendle beats Bentley 50-48 in wild 4OT game
FLINT – Maybe the folks at Bendle should slip a few extra bucks in tothe scoreboard operator’s pay envelope. It was certainly well deserved as this week’s wild Battle of Burton game. Bendle won a crazy one 50-48 in four overtimes, a game that wasn’t decided until...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mt. Pleasant Tops Traverse City Central by 6
MT. PLEASANT – Division 3 No. 2 Mt. Pleasant moved to 2-0 in SVL play with a 27-21 win over visiting Traverse City Central on Friday. The teams were tied at 14-14 at the half. Mt. Pleasant (4-0, 2-0) hosts Bay City Western next Friday while Central (1-3, 0-1)...
No. 7 Gladwin Blanks Clare, Moves to 4-0
GLADWIN – Seventh-ranked Gladwin recorded its fourth consecutive shutout with a 38-0 win over Clare in Jack Pine Conference action Friday. The Flying G’s (4-0, 3-0) led 7-0 after a quarter and extended their lead to 21-0 at the half. Gladwin hosts Sanford Meridian next Friday while Clare...
SVSU claims Axe Bowl with win over Northwood
Saginaw Valley State University finished its non-conference schedule with a perfect 3-0 record, claiming its fourth consecutive Axe Bowl trophy. The Cardinals scored 28 consecutive points to run away from Northwood University for a 35-14 win Saturday at Northwood in the first meeting between the rivals since the Timberwolves left the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
MLive.com
Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah
Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. 4 / 28. Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. Community members fill the church during the...
RELATED PEOPLE
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Saginaw, MI (Photos and Maps)
Looking for a place to enjoy an overdue family dinner, a night out with friends, or perhaps plan the best date possible, then we’ve got a list for you!. Below you’ll find 15 of the best restaurants in Saginaw, MI. Jake’s Old City Grill. $$$ | 989-797-8325...
MLive.com
Lapeer residents come to Cramton Park to watch the 4th annual Rubber Duck Dash
Lapeer residents come to Cramton Park to watch the 4th annual Rubber Duck Dash. A crowd of yellow rubber ducks float down Farmers Creek in Crampton Park during the Rubber Duck Dash in Lapeer on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The dash is put on by the Kiwanis Club of Lapeer as a free activity for Lapeer families. Get Photo.
wcmu.org
In Saginaw Bay, walleye are consuming more yellow perch at a substantial rate
According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), roughly 30-35% of the walleye diet in Saginaw Bay has become yellow perch. One commercial fishing operation told WCMU the change in the walleye diet has hurt their business. Lakon Williams has been harvesting fish in Saginaw Bay for her family-owned...
MLive.com
Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments
Central Michigan University closes dorms due to decline in student enrollments. A view of an empty parking lot near dorms on the north side of campus at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Larzelere, Robinson, Calkins and Trout Halls are closed this year due to a decrease of student enrollments. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Like ‘a miracle,’ Saginaw teen returns home, surprises team after crash
SAGINAW, MI — Barely one month after Avery M. Smith experienced devastating injuries during a hit-and-run vehicle collision, the Saginaw teen returned home from her stay at University of Michigan Hospital, her mother said. “The doctor said he felt like it was a miracle,” Domonique Smith-Vann said of her...
Crash briefly closes busy intersection in Bay City
BAY COUNTY, MI - A car crash caused the partial road closure Saturday of busy Euclid Avenue. Bay County Central Dispatch sent out an advisory at approximately 2:15 p.m. on the BAY Alert system regarding the Saturday, Sept. 17 crash at the intersection of Euclid and Salzburg avenues. The crash...
MLive.com
Company that caused Flint River spill ordered to stop use of waste transport tunnels
Company that caused Flint River spill ordered to stop use of waste transport tunnels. Company that caused Flint River spill ordered to stop use of waste transport tunnels. Company that caused Flint River spill ordered to stop use of waste transport tunnels. 4 / 25. Company that caused Flint River...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
After 50 years, Benchley Buick GMC will have new owners
Except for his years in the service, Rev Benchley has been living in the Clare area his whole life. For the last 50 years he has also been the co-owner and then sole owner of Benchley Brothers Buick and GMC located these days at 821 East Fifth Street, just east of downtown Clare.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant woman works to save Robaire’s Bakery
Though Robaire’s Bakery has recently closed cafe operations, a Mt. Pleasant local is making efforts to save the bakery. Robaire’s Bakery has been a part of Mt. Pleasant since the 1960s. Unfortunately, due to the passing of the previous owner Dina Desormes, Desormes’ son Gerard decided to close the bakery down.
nbc25news.com
US-23 Northbound re-opens following crash
Flint, Mich - US-23 northbound has re-opened following a crash in Genesee County. Northbound US-23 is closed after Grand Blanc Road in Genesee County due to a crash according to the Michigan Department of Transporation. No word on the details of the crash or if there are any injuries.
nbc25news.com
Breaking: Michigan State and Saginaw Police investigating stabbing incident
We’re following breaking news out of the City of Saginaw. Michigan State and Saginaw City Police are investigating a stabbing in the 2200 block of Bay Road. It happened around 2:47 am Friday September 16, 2022. Saginaw City Police Detective Sargent Matthew Gerow tells Mid-Michigan Now a 38-year-old man...
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
Comments / 0