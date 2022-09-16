Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Across New England Later Today
Flash flood warnings are in effect in parts of Vermont Monday afternoon. The warnings impact Rutland County and Windsor County. A flash flood warning was also in effect in Bennington County, but it has since expired. Varied temperatures across New England. A backdoor front has settled in across the northeast...
Tanker rollover closes Route 346 in Petersburgh
A milk tanker rollover has closed Route 346 in Petersburgh. Traffic is being rerouted around the incident.
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
Alert: What Toothpaste Do You Use, Berkshire County? It Might Be On Recall
Smile, Berkshire County, let's see those beautiful pearly whites. Hopefully, all of you reading this are taking responsible care of your teeth and gums. If so, then this message is for you. What kind of toothpaste are you and your family using right now for your oral care? The reason...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Visit One Of The Top 5 Tiniest Towns In the Berkshires
The beautiful Berkshires has a mecca of villages and small towns that are truly worth your while to take a drive and explore the scenery and charm they have to offer as they attract visitors from a local and national front. And what better opportunity to take a day trip as the fall foliage is ready to bring it's resplendent display to our vicinity. Without further ado, here are the Top 5 "smallest towns" in Berkshire county:
World Famous Celebrity Spotted In Albany! What Was He Doing In Walmart?
Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?
Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original owner was an expansionist. One of the Central Pacific Railroad founders, Mark Hopkins, built the house in 1887 for his wife Mary, according to The Berkshire Eagle.
Car in flames in Chicopee over the weekend
A car was up in flames on 391 in Chicopee over the weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plane crash in Great Barrington cornfield Sunday
A single-engine plane crashed in a cornfield behind 146 Hurlburt Road, according to Great Barrington Police. Emergency crews at the Walter J. Koladza Airport located the plane off the east end of the runway.
nbcboston.com
Audi Hits Tractor Trailer on I-93 in NH, Causing Diesel Spill: Troopers
Diesel spilled over multiple lanes and across a few hundred yards of Interstate 93 in New Hampshire Sunday evening, after an Audi crashed into a tractor trailer, according to State Police. New Hampshire State Police responded at around 8:15 p.m. to the crash in Hooksett, where an Audi hydroplaned and...
theberkshireedge.com
I Publius: Was the Great Barrington roundabout really necessary?
When I heard that the town was going to put a roundabout where Route 23 meets Route 7, I said, “This is not good.” As is often the case, I was right. There was some seriously misplaced thinking going on and if you’ve been going around that circle, you know that I’m right. It’s clearly an accident waiting to happen. I said so when they announced the new rules, and, while I am not always right, in this case I was. As you carefully enter that circle and then carefully exit it, presumably without getting hit, you may find yourself asking why this so-called “improvement” was necessary. The thing is, if you give someone a hammer, that person will always be looking for something to use the hammer on. Maybe I’m wrong, but I’ve gotta say that I really never had a problem before the new “improved” circle was installed. In the old days, I came up to the light, waited for it to signal that it was safe to go, and when the right moment came, I went. Maybe because I am older now and have been following old rules for so long, I find this new way of doing things frustrating.
A Legend Returns This Saturday!
Growing up in the Berkshire's, we have a lot of dedicated motorcycle riders around here. Now the only machines I've ever touched in my lifetime were 4-wheelers, snowmobiles, and go-karts. I have never actually climbed on a motorcycle to ride; however, I do know a handful people that have and still do.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend Getaway
Massachusetts is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Bay State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
Missing boater found dead in North Brookfield
A missing boater was found dead in a lake in North Brookfield Sunday morning.
Greenport man found, missing adult alert canceled
UPDATE: Dounis was reportedly found at 6:47 a.m. Monday. The New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been canceled. GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County is requesting help from the public to locate a missing vulnerable person from the town of Greenport. Dimitrios Dounis, 20 was last seen September 18 around 3:30 a.m. The […]
nbcboston.com
Sailor From Mass. Who Died at Pearl Harbor to Be Buried at Arlington
The remains of a sailor from Massachusetts who died when the USS Oklahoma was struck by multiple torpedoes during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 are being buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. The interment comes more than 80 years after the attack that drew the U.S....
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Humane Society Overloaded With Cats
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Have you been considering welcoming a feline friend into your life? Now may be a good time. The Berkshire Humane Society is overloaded with cats and kittens due to decreased spay-neuter surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shelter currently has a wait list for cat surrenders...
Emergency Response Drill at Holyoke Mall on Sunday
There will be an Emergency Response Drill at the Holyoke mall on Sunday starting at 6:00p.m.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Planners OK Inn at Historic Beaver Mill
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Developer and artist Eric Rudd, operating at Cire Corp., is planning to create 13-room inn i the historic Beaver Mill. The inn concept is not far off the artists' residences that had existed in the mill after he and his wife, Barbara, first purchased it, he said.
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
Comments / 0