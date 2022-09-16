ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Washington, MA

WUPE

Visit One Of The Top 5 Tiniest Towns In the Berkshires

The beautiful Berkshires has a mecca of villages and small towns that are truly worth your while to take a drive and explore the scenery and charm they have to offer as they attract visitors from a local and national front. And what better opportunity to take a day trip as the fall foliage is ready to bring it's resplendent display to our vicinity. Without further ado, here are the Top 5 "smallest towns" in Berkshire county:
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
nbcboston.com

Audi Hits Tractor Trailer on I-93 in NH, Causing Diesel Spill: Troopers

Diesel spilled over multiple lanes and across a few hundred yards of Interstate 93 in New Hampshire Sunday evening, after an Audi crashed into a tractor trailer, according to State Police. New Hampshire State Police responded at around 8:15 p.m. to the crash in Hooksett, where an Audi hydroplaned and...
HOOKSETT, NH
theberkshireedge.com

I Publius: Was the Great Barrington roundabout really necessary?

When I heard that the town was going to put a roundabout where Route 23 meets Route 7, I said, “This is not good.” As is often the case, I was right. There was some seriously misplaced thinking going on and if you’ve been going around that circle, you know that I’m right. It’s clearly an accident waiting to happen. I said so when they announced the new rules, and, while I am not always right, in this case I was. As you carefully enter that circle and then carefully exit it, presumably without getting hit, you may find yourself asking why this so-called “improvement” was necessary. The thing is, if you give someone a hammer, that person will always be looking for something to use the hammer on. Maybe I’m wrong, but I’ve gotta say that I really never had a problem before the new “improved” circle was installed. In the old days, I came up to the light, waited for it to signal that it was safe to go, and when the right moment came, I went. Maybe because I am older now and have been following old rules for so long, I find this new way of doing things frustrating.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WUPE

A Legend Returns This Saturday!

Growing up in the Berkshire's, we have a lot of dedicated motorcycle riders around here. Now the only machines I've ever touched in my lifetime were 4-wheelers, snowmobiles, and go-karts. I have never actually climbed on a motorcycle to ride; however, I do know a handful people that have and still do.
ADAMS, MA
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend Getaway

Massachusetts is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Bay State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Greenport man found, missing adult alert canceled

UPDATE: Dounis was reportedly found at 6:47 a.m. Monday. The New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been canceled. GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County is requesting help from the public to locate a missing vulnerable person from the town of Greenport. Dimitrios Dounis, 20 was last seen September 18 around 3:30 a.m. The […]
GREENPORT, NY
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Humane Society Overloaded With Cats

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Have you been considering welcoming a feline friend into your life? Now may be a good time. The Berkshire Humane Society is overloaded with cats and kittens due to decreased spay-neuter surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shelter currently has a wait list for cat surrenders...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Planners OK Inn at Historic Beaver Mill

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Developer and artist Eric Rudd, operating at Cire Corp., is planning to create 13-room inn i the historic Beaver Mill. The inn concept is not far off the artists' residences that had existed in the mill after he and his wife, Barbara, first purchased it, he said.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
NHPR

The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH

