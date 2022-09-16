Read full article on original website
The 500-year-old Crown of Scotland is placed on top of Her Majesty's coffin as her children Charles, Andrew, Anne and Edward look on in Edinburgh
The Crown of Scotland was placed on Her Majesty's coffin in Edinburgh's St Giles Cathedral today as her son King Charles and his siblings watched on. The sombre moment was part of the service in the heart of the Scottish capital this afternoon. Made from gold, silver and precious gems,...
IFLScience
The "Stone Of Destiny" Is Returning To Westminster For The Coronation Of King Charles
Look, a lot of the traditions that go on in Britain are a bit weird. Every year at the opening of Parliament, a hostage is taken by the monarchy until the ceremony is complete. A search is then carried out for gunpowder under the Houses of Parliament, in case Guy Fawkes has pulled off some sort of comeback 400 years after his death.
Sisters in law and in grief: Sophie Wessex comforts grieving Princess Anne as they watch the Queen's coffin arriving in Edinburgh to rest in the Throne Room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse – after Princess Royal escorted hearse from Balmoral
The Countess of Wessex was pictured comforting Princess Anne yesterday as members of the royal family watched Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrive in Edinburgh to lie in rest at the Palace of Holyroodhouse overnight. Sophie, 57, the wife of the Queen's youngest son Prince Edward, 58, was seen placing her...
'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'
The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
'A scene of quiet dignity': How six gamekeepers who used to walk with the Queen in the grounds of Balmoral will transfer her coffin from the Scottish castle's ballroom to a hearse, kickstarting her final journey to London
Just before 10am this morning, six gamekeepers from the Balmoral estate, sturdy men with deep knowledge of the Highland landscape so adored by the Queen, will slowly file into the castle’s ballroom. Since her death on Thursday afternoon, the Queen has laid at rest there in an oak coffin...
Touching moment grieving King Charles consoled after death of Queen by same airport worker who comforted Prince Harry
King Charles spoke with her and other staff members for a few minutes while stood on the runway. He then boarded the jet to take him back to RAF Northolt where he is being taken in the Royal limousine to meet PM Liz Truss. The King also waved to the...
Balmoral: Inside the Queen’s Scottish home and summer retreat
The Queen will meet with outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson and his successor Liz Truss today (6 September) at Balmoral in a historic first.The Balmoral Estate, located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, has been a place of sanctuary for the royal family since Queen Victoria’s day where they relax and enjoy country pursuits.For the Queen, the estate is associated with happy family holidays and she traditionally spends around eight to 10 weeks, during August, September and early October, at her Scottish home.On the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April 2021, a touching photograph of the Queen and Philip was...
Charles’ royal cypher revealed as he becomes King as Queen’s ER is replaced
THE Queen’s royal cypher has been all around us for the more than seven decades that she reigned. But now King Charles’ symbol will be displayed on British coins, stamps, passports, banknotes and even police uniforms. What is a cypher?. A royal cypher is a monogram used by...
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
Murder of the Queen's cousin Lord Mountbatten, 79, who was blown up on his fishing boat by the IRA, is branded 'karmic' by a New York Times article, sparking outrage
The New York Times newspaper has been condemned for publishing an article hours after the Queen died, saying the murder of her cousin Lord Mountbatten by the IRA was ‘karmic’. It also claimed that Her Majesty ‘helped obscure a bloody history of decolonisation’ during her reign.
Petition to end Prince of Wales title hits over 25k signatures
A petition calling for the end of the Prince of Wales title “out of respect” for the Welsh has gathered more than 25,000 signatures as King Charles prepares to visit the country. King Charles declared his eldest son, William, Prince of Wales during his first speech as monarch...
'Insensitive to the point of insulting': Michael Sheen criticises King Charles for visiting Wales on Owain Glyndŵr day - the proclamation date of last 'rebel' native Prince of Wales
Michael Sheen has said the King and Queen Consort's recent visit to Wales could be seen as 'insensitive to the point of insulting'. King Charles III, 73, and Camilla, 75, completed their four nations tour with a stop in the country yesterday with a visit to Cardiff. But according to...
classicfm.com
The Queen’s funeral: how music will play a role at the Westminster Abbey service
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September 2022 at Westminster Abbey. Here’s everything we know so far about the music. Her Majesty was a champion of classical music, so it’s expected that her funeral will feature music special to the late Queen’s life.
Biblical symbolism, a tribute to George VI or clever planning? Experts suggest reasons behind Queen's coffin being moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall at precisely 2.22pm today
When the King and his sons walk behind the Queen's coffin today, they will leave Buckingham Palace at exactly 2.22pm. The royal family will accompany their matriarch on foot on the journey to Westminster Hall where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects after queueing for what could be as much as 40 hours.
Queen’s Body Is Lowered Into the Royal Vault at Windsor, Marking End of State Funeral
The queen’s body was lowered into the royal vault at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle shortly before 5 p.m. local time on Monday following a service of committal which marked the end of the public elements of her state funeral. Prior to the final hymn, the Crown Jewels—the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre—were removed from the coffin, signifying that the queen would meet god as an ordinary human. In a dramatic conclusion to the day’s televised events, King Charles placed a flag of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin, while the the lord chamberlain broke his...
Her final journey ends in a haunting silence: As the Queen's coffin descends into the Royal Vault in Windsor Castle, her piper's haunting lament will gradually fade – leaving the 800-strong congregation in contemplative quiet
In the seconds after the Queen's coffin gently descends into the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, her piper will play a haunting lament. With military precision, Pipe Major Paul Burns, from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, will then slowly walk away from the gothic Chapel. As...
Queen Elizabeth II Coffin Queue Becomes Longest In History, Mourners Waiting 24 Hours To Pay Respects To Monarch
It has reportedly become the longest queue in history, as tens of thousands of people continue to line up to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state in London’s Westminster Hall. Images visible from space reveal the long line of people shuffling along the...
Heart-rending last goodbyes to Her Majesty: Final few mourners pay their respects to the Queen lying-in-state before tearful Black Rod brings 'Elizabeth Line' to an end with her own tearful tribute in front of coffin
The Queen's lying in state has now officially finished ahead of her funeral today, with an estimated 400,000 mourners thought to have passed through Westminster Hall over the past five days. The final people were admitted to the line to see the Queen's coffin at about 10.30pm last night, which...
BBC
Family's anger at funeral postponement
A family has criticised a crematorium for cancelling their 91-year-old mother's funeral scheduled for the day the Queen is laid to rest. Marion Sharp was due to be cremated near Friockheim, Angus, on Monday. Her relatives said they had been told the service would go ahead as planned but were...
Queen’s funeral to be screened in park on ‘doorstep’ of Palace of Holyroodhouse
The Queen’s funeral will be broadcast on a big screen in the park on the “doorstep” of her “beloved” residence in the Scottish capital. Council leaders in Edinburgh have announced Monday’s state funeral will be screened in Holyrood Park, in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
