Read full article on original website
Jose Martinez
2d ago
yeah, RIGHT... AS IF BIVOL BRINGS IN MONEY. That night was his biggest payday ever, ... And comparing it to all his fights.FACTS.
Reply
2
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez wants Golovkin to use “Mexican style”, talks Bivol rematch
By Adam Baskin: Canelo Alvarez says he hopes Gennadiy Golovkin uses the Mexican style of fighting that his ex-trainer Abel Sanchez used to rave about him using. On Saturday night, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) and Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) meet for the third time and likely final time. The fight will be broadcast by DAZN pay-per-view and will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If Golovkin wins, a fourth fight is a possibility.
Canelo Alvarez Shuts Down Gennady Golovkin In Dominant Trilogy Win (Highlights)
Coming off a frustrating defeat to Dmitry Bivol in May, Canelo Alvarez was looking to get back to winning ways in his trilogy bout against Gennady Golovkin. Round 1: GGG kicks things off with a jab. Canelo moves around and measures distance with his jabs. A long looping right hook at the body of GGG. Canelo stepping in with his lead left hand. Nice slip from Canelo. Canelo blitzes in and grazes past GGG. Canelo on the front foot here with high pressure. Golovkin.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo vs. Golovkin – live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Canelo dominated the first seven rounds, outworking and outboxing the 40-year-old Golovkin, who looked like he was gunshy. However, in the championship rounds from eight to twelve, Canelo gassed out, and Golovkin took over the fight to finish strong. Unfortunately for Golovkin, he started too late to make up the difference from the earlier rounds.
Boxing Scene
Warren on Fury-Joshua Network Dilemma: Everybody Is Going To Have a Grownup Conversation, Make It Work
Promoter Frank Warren is confident that one of the biggest hurdles in modern-day boxing business negotiations will be surmounted as it concerns the negotiations for a British super fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Barely a week after Joshua’s team told Warren’s Queensberry Promotions that their charge had agreed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Soccer Star's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several prominent female athletes over the years. Few athletes, if any, have garnered more attention with their photoshoots than Alex Morgan. The legendary United States women's national team star has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue three times. In fact, Morgan was...
Canelo Alvarez blows out Gennadiy Golovkin, even though judges blow it yet again
LAS VEGAS — Thankfully, Saturday was the end of the rivalry between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin, because the judges just can’t seem to get it right when those two are in the ring. Alvarez cruised to a one-sided victory over Golovkin in their rubber match at T-Mobile...
MMAmania.com
Canelo vs. GGG 3 salaries: Alvarez setup for $45 million payday
Two of the greatest boxers of this generation will collide for a third time later tonight (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Canelo Alvarez (57–2–2, 39 KO) puts his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles on the line against knockout specialist Gennady Golovkin (42–1–1, 37 KO).
Boxing Scene
Lyndon Arthur Takes Out Walter Sequeira in Six Rounds
Lyndon Arthur got back to winning ways nine months after losing his rematch to Anthony Yarde as he broke down Walter Sequeira, stopping the brave Argentinian in the sixth of an eight-rounder. Arthur towered over his Argentinian opponent and worked behind the jab and landing clubbing rights. Sequeira was on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Canelo vs. Golovkin Trilogy: CompuBox Punch Stats
In their second fight in 2018, Gennadiy Golovkin threw 879 punches and landed 234. Canelo Alvarez threw 622 and landed 202. In the trilogy fight, Golovkin threw 521 and landed 120. Canelo threw 487 and landed 130. Golovkin landed 29 more jabs than Canelo, and Canelo landed 39 more power...
Canelo vs GGG LIVE: Stream, latest updates and result from fight tonight
Over the course of 12 rounds on Saturday night, “GGG” took on an unfortunate new meaning for Gennady Golovkin, as his chances of securing ‘justice’ in his trilogy with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez were rapidly going, going, and then gone at last.Judging controversies marred the rivals’ first two encounters, in 2017 and 2018, denying Golovkin one if not two victories over Canelo, and the irony on this occasion was that the Kazakh might have finally been on the ‘right’ end of one, had he not left it too late to start firing. But leaving it late was the theme of...
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL・
Canelo Alvarez banks over twice as much as Gennady Golovkin for last night’s trilogy fight in Las Vegas
Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin earned massive paydays for their trilogy bout, but the gap is clear. Canelo and Golovkin went to battle for a third time on September 17. The action emanated from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The story of the fight was that Canelo was a step ahead throughout the majority of the fight, while “GGG” looked like his best days were behind him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theScore
Sandhagen finishes Song with doctor's stoppage in UFC main event
Cory Sandhagen took down Song Yadong via TKO (doctor's stoppage) in the main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas. Song suffered a deep cut above his eyebrow, which led to the stoppage following the fourth round. Sandhagen inflicted the decisive damage to Song with an elbow in the second round.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Suddenly Turns Face To Rescue Raquel Rodriguez On SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez suffered a post-match beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL following her loss to Bayley on the 9/16 "WWE SmackDown." However, just as "Big Mami Cool" appeared to be outnumbered by Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Shotzi ran down to the ring to rescue Rodriguez from the heels.
Boxing Scene
Jermall Charlo's Trainer is Still Hoping For Golovkin vs. Charlo Unification
Spending the better part of his 2022 schedule sequestered on the sidelines wasn't exactly in the plans for Jermall Charlo. The WBC middleweight belt holder and former two-division champion, was originally scheduled to return to the ring this past June, in a homecoming bout against Maciej Sulecki. Yet, in the...
Boxing Scene
Golovkin On Staying At 168, Returning To 160: Will All Depend On Offers I Might Receive
LAS VEGAS – Gennadiy Golovkin is certain that he will fight again. The longtime middleweight champion’s 12-round, unanimous-decision loss to Canelo Alvarez hasn’t made him contemplate retirement. The 40-year-old Golovkin felt good in his debut at the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds, but he won’t decide whether to return to the middleweight division until promoters propose fights to him.
Boxing Scene
Golovkin Hoping That There Won’t Be Any "Bias" Judging In Third Canelo Showdown
While some opted to take in the sights up close and personal at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, others plunked down their hard-earned money to purchase the pay-per-view. In any case, there appeared to be one overarching agreement, Canelo Alvarez would defeat Dmitry Bivol. Pegged as a gargantuan...
MMAmania.com
Video: Nate Diaz leaks new footage showing UFC 279’s backstage altercation
Nate Diaz has released new footage showing water bottles thrown at UFC 279’s infamous pre-fight press conference melee. The video snippet is part of Diaz’s vlog series leading up to his main event showcase at UFC 279 in Las Vegas. In case you were trapped under a rock...
mmanews.com
UFC Fighter Bought House With Opponent’s Missed-Weight Fine
UFC fighter Julian Erosa told of what his opponent’s missed weight has done for him in the past, specifically getting him a new house. The fighter is on one of the longest win streaks at catchweight in the UFC, now having four wins in the non-existent 150 lb division.
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Wanted Buatsi Fight Because It Was Offered To Me; Things Change, Glad It Happened Like This
Dmitry Bivol admits that he was caught off guard by the news of his next confirmed title defense. The unbeaten WBA light heavyweight titlist will next face mandatory challenger and former WBO super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs). The bout is set to headline a November 5 DAZN show from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Comments / 1