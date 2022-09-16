ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama deer hunting season 2022-23: Here’s what you need to know

By Summer Poole
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTC5b_0hy1Fy5n00

ALABAMA ( WKRG ) — Deer hunting season in Alabama starts in October, but dates vary across the state. Here are all the hunting season dates for Alabama for the 2022-23 season.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced the dates for the upcoming hunting season, including special youth hunting.

The following is a list of all the hunting dates for Zone A, which includes Jefferson and Tuscaloosa counties:

ZONE A

HUNTING TYPE DATE ANIMAL
Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting Oct. 15 – Feb. 10 Either Sex
Special Youth Gun Nov. 11 – Nov. 14 Either Sex
Special Muzzleloader and Air Rifle Nov. 14 – Nov. 18 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Nov. 19 – Feb. 10 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Nov. 19 – Dec. 9 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Dec. 10 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Jan. 2 – Feb. 10 Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 19 – Jan. 15 Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Nov. 19 – Dec. 9 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Dec, 10 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 15 Antlered Bucks Only

Counties included in Zone A:

  • Hale County
  • Greene County
  • Bibb County
  • Autauga County
  • Chilton County
  • Elmore County
  • Coosa County
  • Tallapoosa County
  • Chambers County
  • Randolph County
  • Clay County
  • Talladega County
  • Shelby County
  • Tuscaloosa County
  • Pickens County
  • Lamar County
  • Fayette County
  • Calhoun County
  • St. Clair County
  • Cherokee County
  • De Kalb County
  • Jackson County
  • Madison County
  • Walker County

Parts of the following counties are also in Zone A:

  • Cleburne County: just south of I-20
  • Calhoun County: west of Highway 21
  • Etowah County: east of Highway 11
  • Jefferson County: whole county with the exception of the area between I-65 and I-59
  • Blount County: west of I-65
  • Cullman County: south of Dodge City
  • Winston County: west of Highway 13
  • Franklin County: east of Highway 13
  • Limestone County: north of Tennessee River
  • Marshall County: north of Guntersville Lake
  • Henry County: east of Highway 57
  • Houston County: east of Highway 231

ZONE C

HUNTING TYPE DATES ANIMAL
Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting Oct. 15 – Feb. 10 Either Sex
Special Youth Gun Nov. 11 – Nov. 14 Either Sex
Special Muzzleloader and Air Rifle Nov. 14 – Nov. 18 Either Sex
Gun Deer – Stalking on Private Land Nov. 19 – Nov. 27 Either Sex
Gun Deer – Stalking on Private Land Nov. 28 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer – Stalking on Private Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Deer – Stalking on Private Land Jan. 2 – Feb. 10 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer – Stalking on Public Land Nov. 19 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer – Stalking on Public Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Deer – Stalking on Public Land Jan. 2 – Feb. 10 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 19 – Nov. 27 Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 28 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 15 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Nov. 19 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 15 Antlered Bucks Only

Counties included in Zone C:

  • Blount County: east of I-65
  • Etowah County: west of I-59
  • Cullman County: north of Dodge City
  • Marshall County: south of Guntersville Lake
  • Limestone County: south of the Tennessee River
  • Lawrence County: north of Highway 24
  • Franklin County: between Highway 43 and Highway 85
  • Marion County: northeastern corner
  • Winston County: southeast of Highway 278
  • Jefferson County: between I-65 and I-59
  • St. Clair County: northwest of I-59

ZONE D

HUNTING TYPE DATES ANIMAL
Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting Oct. 1 – Jan. 15 Either Sex
Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting Jan. 16 – Jan. 27 Antlered Bucks Only
Special Youth Gun Oct. 28 – Oct. 31 Either Sex
Special Muzzleloader and Air Rifle Oct. 31 – Nov. 4 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Nov. 5 – Nov. 18 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Nov. 19 – Nov. 27 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Nov. 28 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 27 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Nov. 5 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 27 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 5 – Nov. 18 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 19 – Nov. 27 Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 28 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Nov. 5 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex

Counties included in Zone D:

  • Winston County: between Highway 195 and Highway 41
  • Franklin County: east of Highway 83
  • Limestone County: southwest of Highway 157
  • Cullman County: northwest of Highway 278

ZONE E

HUNTING TYPE DATES ANIMAL
Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting Oct. 1 – Jan. 15 Either Sex
Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting Jan. 16 – Jan. 27 Antlered Bucks Only
Special Youth Gun Oct. 28 – Oct. 31 Either Sex
Special Muzzleloader and Air Rifle Oct. 31 – Nov. 4 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Nov. 5 – Jan. 15 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Jan. 16 – Jan. 27 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Nov. 5 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 27 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 5 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Nov. 5 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Dirty money: credit card fraud charges land Alabama woman behind bars
HUNTING TYPE DATES ANIMAL
Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting Oct. 15 – Oct. 24 Antlered Bucks Only
Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting Oct. 25 – Feb. 10 Either Sex
Special Youth Gun Nov. 11 – Nov. 14 Either Sex
Special Muzzleloader and Air Rifle Nov. 14 – Nov. 18 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Nov. 19 – Feb. 10 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Open Permit Land Nov. 19 – Dec. 9 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Deer-Stalk on Open Permit Land Dec. 10 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Deer-Stalk on Open Permit Land Jan. 2 – Feb. 10 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 19 – Jan. 15 Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Open Permit Land Nov. 19 – Dec. 9 Antlered Bucks Only
Gun Dog Deer on Open Permit Land Dec. 10 – Jan. 1 Either Sex
Gun Dog Deer on Open Permit Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 15 Antlered Bucks Only

Zone B includes all of Mobile and Baldwin Counties. It stretches to Dothan and up through parts of Lee County. All the counties in Zone B are listed below:

  • Mobile County
  • Baldwin County
  • Escambia County
  • Washington County
  • Clarke County
  • Monroe County
  • Conecuh County
  • Covington County
  • Choctaw County
  • Wilcox County
  • Butler County
  • Crenshaw County
  • Geneva County
  • Coffee County
  • Dale County
  • Pike County
  • Bullock County
  • Lowndes County

Parts of the following counties are also in Zone B:

  • Houston County: just past Dothan
  • Henry County: includes Headland, Shorterville and Abbeville
  • Barbour County: south of Highway 82
  • Russell County: including Rutherford and Hatchechubbee
  • Lee County: south of Opelika
  • Macon County: South of Interstate 85
  • Montgomery County: including the City of Montgomery
  • Dallas County: including Selma
  • Marengo County: including Demopolis
  • Sumter County: south of Highway 80

Counties included in Zone E:

  • Russell County: east of Seale
  • Calhoun County: east of Highway 21
  • Cleburne County: north of I-20
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVWg9_0hy1Fy5n00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 12

dumpling
3d ago

Their should be no killing of doe in the month of October and Mid November they still are nursing young fawns born late

Reply(1)
11
Uness
3d ago

October is entirely too early to start killing does! Does still have nursing fawns in October .. this needs to be moved back.

Reply(2)
3
Related
AL.com

Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?

Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
ALABAMA STATE
townandtourist.com

19 Top Treehouse Rentals in Alabama (Homestyle & Spacious!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When visiting the great state of Alabama there’s plenty to look forward to, from fresh peanuts to historic landmarks, to barbecue, and beyond. When planning your next trip to the Yellowhammer State, why not add another thing to look forward to in the form of an incredible treehouse rental.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
CBS 42

Man dies in fall at Alabama waterfall park

GROVE OAK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated […]
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
AL.com

Alabama approves $348 million in sewer, water repair projects with more on the way

Alabama officials have opened the floodgates, sending a tidal wave of federal funding to address some of the state’s most dire water and sewer infrastructure needs. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced that it has approved sending $348 million in federal grants and loans to “repair and upgrade crumbling, malfunctioning and overwhelmed water and sewer systems in Alabama,” according to a news release from the department.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Running from police in Alabama could become a felony

When some motorists look in the rearview mirror and see a law enforcement vehicle’s lights flashing, they don’t pull over. If the flight is successful, the motorist may avoid a traffic citation or a serious charge from a pending warrant or having drugs in the vehicle. If caught, the additional charge for eluding police in Alabama is only a Class A misdemeanor charge, with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000. Only if a third party is injured or killed during the attempt to elude does it become a Class C felony, in which case the offender’s driver’s license is suspended for six months to two years.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

When is fall going to come back to Alabama?

Temperatures across Alabama are expected to really heat up this week, which also coincides with the start of fall. The fall equinox is coming up on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8:03 p.m. CDT. That’s considered by many to be the official start of fall, even though meteorological fall began on Sept. 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Deer Hunting#Hunting Season#Air Rifle
wvtm13.com

Mistrial declared in slayings of 5 family members in Alabama

ATHENS, Ala. — A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of an Alabama teenager accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings. The judge ended the trial of Mason Sisk after new evidence from one of the victim’s cellphones became available. The judge says both sides need time to go over the material.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
wvtm13.com

Driver of Alabama school bus with 40 kids on board fails sobriety test

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard. Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. One motorist had video of...
WSFA

National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy