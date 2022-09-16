ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

A Detroit woman’s house and pool were hit by gunfire

DETROIT – A Detroit woman pleads with the police to put an end to the gunfire happening right outside of her home. Lisa Barton, a resident of southwest Detroit, watched her home security footage back to see shots being fired, hitting her pool and her home. This happened at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Jury acquits Detroit man charged with killing baby girl in 2020

Detroit — A jury acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a baby girl he was caring for, according to prosecutors. Dwan Dudley, 27, was caring for the 7-month-old baby at the time of her February 2020 death, prosecutors said when charges were filed that year. Dudley was an acquaintance of the baby's mother.
DETROIT, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Melvindale man who died during carjacking identified

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office said that Jervon Jones, 31, of Melvindale was the man killed when he allegedly tried to carjack a man in Dearborn Heights. Jones was run over by his would-be victim at about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 4. Two people attempted to carjack a man...
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police officer hurt in accidental shooting by partner

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after he was struck by another officer. A department spokesman said the officer had been taken to Sinai Grace Hospital after being injured on Prevost Street, west of Greenfield. Officers responded to a suicide...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

15-year-old boy reported missing in Southfield

The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old boy, last seen near Ten Mile and Greenfield Wednesday, Sept. 14. Karim Muhammad, 15, is described as black, 5-foot-8, and around 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. Anyone with...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
MLive

Michigan State Police trooper injured when struck by drunk driver on I-94

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- A Michigan State Police suffered minor injuries when he was struck by a drunk driver early Monday, police said. The trooper was investigating a crash involving an intoxicated driver at roughly 1:30 a.m. Sept. 19, on westbound I-94 near Zeeb Road in Scio Township, according to Michigan State Police The trooper was blocking part of the lane for the tow truck when another driver struck the patrol car, which was occupied by the trooper at the time, police said.
CANTON, MI
MetroTimes

All the fabulous people and hairstyles we saw at Hair Wars Detroit

Many know Detroit as the Motor City, but did you know Motown is also the Hair Capital of the World?. On Sunday, hairstylists (or should we call them architects?) took to Dearborn's Ford Community and Performing Arts Center for the return of Hair Wars Detroit. What started in the mid-'80s...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Garbage truck driver fighting for his life after being struck by a car on the job

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A garbage truck driver for Steven’s Disposal and Recycling Inc. is in critical condition after a car struck him while on the job. This happened Thursday morning in Monroe, MI according to his family. Now, as Donnie Cooper fights for his life in a hospital in Toledo, his mother and girlfriend are speaking out on the dangers of reckless driving.
MONROE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Missing 27-year-old Taylor man found dead in wooded area

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor man who went missing in early September was found dead on Thursday. According to officials, the body of Kyle Laski, 27, was located in a wooded area near Goddard and Allen Road in Taylor. His mother said he was last seen on Sept....
WNEM

Flint Twp. Police investigate death of 29-year-old man

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Township Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man found shot at Sunridge Apartments. Officers responded to the scene Saturday around 1:05 p.m. where they found the victim shot. He was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead. Investigators said there...
FLINT, MI
