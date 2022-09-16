Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
A Detroit woman’s house and pool were hit by gunfire
DETROIT – A Detroit woman pleads with the police to put an end to the gunfire happening right outside of her home. Lisa Barton, a resident of southwest Detroit, watched her home security footage back to see shots being fired, hitting her pool and her home. This happened at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Detroit News
Jury acquits Detroit man charged with killing baby girl in 2020
Detroit — A jury acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a baby girl he was caring for, according to prosecutors. Dwan Dudley, 27, was caring for the 7-month-old baby at the time of her February 2020 death, prosecutors said when charges were filed that year. Dudley was an acquaintance of the baby's mother.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Good Samaritan comes forward after helping wandering 8-year-old boy on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – The Good Samaritan that helped save an eight-year-old boy who was lost and wandering on Detroit’s east side after being put on the wrong bus at school has come forward. The little boy’s mother spoke Wednesday night and expressed so much admiration for the man who...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Friend of man who helped steal 76+ guns in Westland, Dearborn Heights turns him in for reward money
WESTLAND, Mich. – A robber who helped steal at least 76 guns from stores in Westland and Dearborn Heights went over to his friend’s house afterward to show him the weapons, and that friend turned him and his brother in for a $20,000 reward, police said. Westland gun...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dearborn Press & Guide
Melvindale man who died during carjacking identified
The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office said that Jervon Jones, 31, of Melvindale was the man killed when he allegedly tried to carjack a man in Dearborn Heights. Jones was run over by his would-be victim at about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 4. Two people attempted to carjack a man...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police officer hurt in accidental shooting by partner
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after he was struck by another officer. A department spokesman said the officer had been taken to Sinai Grace Hospital after being injured on Prevost Street, west of Greenfield. Officers responded to a suicide...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: 88-year-old Oakland County man wins $300K on Bingo scratch off
An Oakland County man couldn’t contain his excitement when he won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Bingo Blockbuster instant game. The lucky 88-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 8320 Highland Road in White Lake. “I purchased...
88-year-old Oakland County man wins $300,000 lottery prize, planning vacation
LANSING, MI -- An Oakland County man says he’s planning on taking a vacation to Northern Michigan after he won a $300,000 jackpot recently. The 88-year-old player won the prize by playing the Michigan Lottery’s Bingo Blockbuster instant game. “I purchased four Bingo tickets while I was at...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Oakland Press
15-year-old boy reported missing in Southfield
The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old boy, last seen near Ten Mile and Greenfield Wednesday, Sept. 14. Karim Muhammad, 15, is described as black, 5-foot-8, and around 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. Anyone with...
Michigan State Police trooper injured when struck by drunk driver on I-94
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- A Michigan State Police suffered minor injuries when he was struck by a drunk driver early Monday, police said. The trooper was investigating a crash involving an intoxicated driver at roughly 1:30 a.m. Sept. 19, on westbound I-94 near Zeeb Road in Scio Township, according to Michigan State Police The trooper was blocking part of the lane for the tow truck when another driver struck the patrol car, which was occupied by the trooper at the time, police said.
MetroTimes
All the fabulous people and hairstyles we saw at Hair Wars Detroit
Many know Detroit as the Motor City, but did you know Motown is also the Hair Capital of the World?. On Sunday, hairstylists (or should we call them architects?) took to Dearborn's Ford Community and Performing Arts Center for the return of Hair Wars Detroit. What started in the mid-'80s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroiters laced up their laces as they took over Belle Isle to promote heart health
DETROIT – For the 10th year, women from all over Metro Detroit have been running to spread awareness of heart health. Women Run the D takes place on Belle Isle in Detroit and allows runners to participate in a 5K, 10K or a half marathon. This is a typical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
After school threats shut down Metro Detroit schools last week, MSP Lt. says they 'need help' from parents, students
Multiple schools across Metro Detroit were interrupted by threats of violence last week, leaving authorities asking for help keeping students safe. Michigan State Police are asking for help from parents and students.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service, 4 missing children located -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey. Watch live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey in London, England, starting...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police officer accidentally shot on the city’s west side -- what we know
DETROIT – A Detroit police officer was rushed to the hospital this afternoon after being shot in the leg accidentally by their partner. The officers were dispatched on a mental health run responding to reports of a possibly suicidal person. Upon the officer’s arrival at the scene, a dog...
13abc.com
Garbage truck driver fighting for his life after being struck by a car on the job
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A garbage truck driver for Steven’s Disposal and Recycling Inc. is in critical condition after a car struck him while on the job. This happened Thursday morning in Monroe, MI according to his family. Now, as Donnie Cooper fights for his life in a hospital in Toledo, his mother and girlfriend are speaking out on the dangers of reckless driving.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sisters Supporting Sisters offers empowerment, healing for women in Flint area
FLINT TWP, MI - Tanisha Thompson had the vision in 2015 to help create a Facebook support group for women that help heal traumas and empower them to move beyond their pain to grow personally professionally and financially. Sisters Supporting Sisters is a women empowerment organization promoting sisterhood and unity...
fox2detroit.com
Missing 27-year-old Taylor man found dead in wooded area
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor man who went missing in early September was found dead on Thursday. According to officials, the body of Kyle Laski, 27, was located in a wooded area near Goddard and Allen Road in Taylor. His mother said he was last seen on Sept....
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Vandal burns woman’s Trump 2024 flag; man fleeing police at 115 mph on Woodward crashes in Detroit
A Royal Oak woman reported someone burned one of about a half dozen Trump flags she has outside her house in the 2200 block of North Main Street. Police said the resident called police about 5:15 p.m. Sept. 11. Officers arrived and determined someone had burned a spot about 1-foot...
WNEM
Flint Twp. Police investigate death of 29-year-old man
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Township Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man found shot at Sunridge Apartments. Officers responded to the scene Saturday around 1:05 p.m. where they found the victim shot. He was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead. Investigators said there...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0