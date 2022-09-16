The new rankings are in, and to little, if any, surprise, Penn State moved up after its convincing 41-12 win over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Penn State moved from No. 22 to No. 14, and with Michigan State’s loss to Washington, is now behind only Ohio State (No. 3) and Michigan (No. 4) in the rankings. Michigan is Penn State’s next big test.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO