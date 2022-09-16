Read full article on original website
Penn State-Northwestern Game to Start at 3:30
The Penn State-Northwestern game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, at Beaver Stadium will kick off at 3:30. Per Northwestern, the game will be broadcast either on ABC or ESPN depending on what happens in the games played this coming Saturday, Sept. 24. This will be the first meeting between Penn...
Penn State 25.5-Point Favorite Over Central Michigan
Penn State (3-0, 1-0 Big 10) has entered as a +25.5 point favorite over Central Michigan (1-2) for their game on Saturday. The two teams play in State College with a scheduled noon kick-off in Penn State’s second home game of the season. FanDuel is reporting that 84% of...
Penn State HC James Franklin Doesn’t Want More Big Ten-SEC Matchups
That’s what many Penn State fans felt like shouting from the rooftop Saturday. “No.” is what coach James Franklin would say in response. Penn State’s two-year mini-series with Auburn came to a close Saturday, and Franklin’s team finished it 2-0 with an emphatic 41-12 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was the first time a Big Ten team ever played in Jordan-Hare, and Auburn is now 0-1 lifetime against Big Ten teams in its house.
J’ven Williams Leads Penn State Football Commits in On300 Rankings
Penn State Class of 2023 OL commit J’ven Williams is good at what he does. People previously unfamiliar with the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder from Wyomissing Area High School near Reading, saw what Williams could do Friday night in a viral video of one of his blocks. In On3Sports’ latest 2023...
Penn State Target, Auburn De-Commit Karmello English Tweets #We Are After Penn States Win Over Auburn
Karmello English, a four-star athlete out of Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama, who decommitted from Auburn earlier this week, sent a #Weare tweet after Penn State’s 41-12 victory over Auburn on Saturday evening. English as since deleted the tweet, adding more intrigue to his saga. Penn State...
Look: Penn State Fans Well-Represented in Auburn
Penn State fans were expected to come in droves to Auburn for Saturday’s game. They did not disappoint. Here’a what Twitter is reporting about Penn State’s representation in the state of Alabama.
Penn State Moves up in Latest Top 25 Rankings
The new rankings are in, and to little, if any, surprise, Penn State moved up after its convincing 41-12 win over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Penn State moved from No. 22 to No. 14, and with Michigan State’s loss to Washington, is now behind only Ohio State (No. 3) and Michigan (No. 4) in the rankings. Michigan is Penn State’s next big test.
Singleton, Allen, Defense Shine in Penn State Rout of Auburn
Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton rushed for two touchdowns apiece, the defense forced four turnovers, and the defense forced six sacks as Penn State defeated Auburn by the score of 41-12 at Jordan Haire Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Auburn got on the board first on an Anders Carlson field goal....
Saquon Barkley, Others React to Nick Singleton’s Performance
Nick Singleton is the most hyped Penn State running back since Saquon Barkley made his presence known back in 2015. Singleton lived up to that hype in Saturday’s 41-12 win over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium, finishing the day with 124 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Barkley— who...
Penn State TE Theo Johnson Warming Up
It looks like Penn State TE Theo Johnson will be playing for the first time in 2022. Johnson missed Penn State’s first two games but practiced with the team this week and is warming up ahead of today’s big game with Auburn. He travelled to Penn State’s season-opening...
Twitter Reacts to the hit Penn State QB Sean Clifford Took
On Penn State’s first possession, quarterback Sean Clifford got his bell rung by Auburn’s Owen Pappone. It looked like Clifford would convert a 3rd and 9 with his feet but Pappone had other ideas. Clifford immediately got up, but one play later, Penn State ran a sneak on...
Nittany Sports Now Daily Notebook: Sept. 17
Update (9:50 a.m.)- **Three-star QB commit Jaxon Smolik and Dowling Catholic took care of business with a 34-0 win over City High. **Four-star wide receiver commit Carmelo Taylor and Patrick Henry (Virginia) got a 31-7 win over William Fleming. Update (8:31 a.m.)- **Five-star offensive line commit J’ven Williams did this....
