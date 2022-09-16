Read full article on original website
2 Small Florida Towns Mentioned on Architectural Digest's List of Most Beautiful Small Towns in AmericaL. CaneAlys Beach, FL
Michael Myers Was Spotted Walking down the Beach in FloridaNikyee CloughPanama City, FL
This Pared Down Florida Barrier Island Includes Nothing Man-Made and is Named After a Popular ActivityL. CanePanama City, FL
Stay at this (allegedly) haunted Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach, FloridaEvie M.Panama City Beach, FL
mypanhandle.com
Record Heat Possible as Fiona curves away
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The heat will be building this week as a ridge grabs the area. This will keep the wind out of the northeast. This is important as it will keep the dew points low. As the heat build, we will not be seeing high humidity that will make the feels like temps fairly close to the actual temps. A dry heat if you will, it will however still be very warm with temps approaching the upper 90s in some locations by the end of the week. The good news here is that Fiona will curve away from the mainland US and continues to not be a threat to our area. The rest of the tropics are calm with nothing to worry about in the near term.
mypanhandle.com
Heat building and watching Fiona
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The forecast in the coming days is one that won’t see much variability from day to day. This weekend will have just enough moisture around to squeeze out a shower or storm but rain chances will remain on the low side 20-30% at most. Next week from Monday forward a high-pressure ride build overhead this will allow for compressional heating. That means temps will climb back into the 90s for daily highs. The dew points will remain in the 60s and low 70’s so this won’t feel like mid-summer heat but it will be warm and relatively hot compared to where we should be this time of year. Fiona should be watched closely for interest along the east coast but for the Gulf of Mexico, any solution for the storm to end up there is highly improbable at this point.
TROPIC TOPICS: Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chief Meteorologists Ross Whitley discusses what impacts we may see from Tropical Storm Fiona, current activity in the tropics, and much more in this episode of Tropic Topics.
cohaitungchi.com
Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL
You are reading: Things to do in freeport fl | Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL. The seemingly simple woods and waters around Freeport are actually quite complex – and threatened. With that that in mind, philanthropist M.C. Davis constructed the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center on his 54,000-acre conservation land, Nokuse Plantation. The center is named after Dr. Edward O. Wilson, whose passion for global conservation influenced Davis, who amassed the largest block of privately owned conservation land in the Southeast. During summer months, the public is invited to the facility where they’ll see bobcats, bald eagles, snakes, turtles, ducks, and birds of prey. But during the school year an average of 100 students a day will attend free, multi-day programs comprised of more than twenty environmental science lessons. The result? Kids learn long-lasting lessons on the importance of biodiversity, sustainability, conservation, preservation, and the restoration of ecosystems.
PCB officials advise drivers of Front Beach Road lane closure
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Beginning Tuesday, September 19, Front Beach Road will be reduced to one lane near Tidewater. Panama City Beach officials are advising drivers that the westbound lane on Front Beach Road near Lullwater Drive and Carmen Street will be reduced to one lane from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning […]
navarrenewspaper.com
Apparent drowning in Gulf today
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
niceville.com
Traffic advisory includes Brooks Bridge area, John Sims Parkway, U.S. 98
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter intermittent east and...
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here is a list of events happening around the Panhandle this weekend. WSL Panama City Beach World Championships Week 2 When: Sep 16 – Sep 18 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Stargazing on the Lawn at Eden Gardens When: Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: […]
WJHG-TV
Extended stay hotel to be built in Callaway
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Callaway is growing, and new businesses seem to be popping up all over the area. As you drive down Tyndall parkway you’ll notice several new businesses are either being built or just opened. Now another business is being added to the city’s list. A local business...
Texas man drowns in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Deputies
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating an “apparent drowning,” after a man was seen “floating face down,” and later died in Destin Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. An 81-year-old from Texas was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle just before 11 a.m. […]
WJHG-TV
Free food for 500 Panama City families
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local organization Feed the Gulf Coast reports one in eight people experience food insecurity in Florida. That’s why they teamed up with Winn-Dixie and other local organizations to feed those in need in Bay County. Five-hundred families were fed this afternoon at Messiah Lutheran...
850businessmagazine.com
Holmes Sweet Home
A lot of ink has been spilled in recent months on the idea of the “Great Resignation” — a pandemic-induced staffing shortage that has roiled industries across the United States. The manufacturing industry has been among those hardest hit. The enormous demand for labor has led some...
Panama City Beach Fire and Rescue graduated another set of Rookies
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Panama City Beach Fire and Rescue put their rookies to the test to see if they have what it takes to be a firefighter. Panama City Beach Fire and Rescue partnered with Gulf Coast State College to give real-life hands-on experience to their trainees. The new firefighters participated in “Rookie School.” […]
WJHG-TV
Port St. Joe Police Department shares warning to boaters
Port St. Joe, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Port St. Joe Police Department has a strict warning for boaters. Port St. Joe Police Chief Jake Richards says people could get a hefty fine if they leave their boat unattended at the city pier. That’s according to a city ordinance passed in...
franklincounty.news
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
Hoping to enjoy some time out of the house this weekend? Here's what's going on in Gulf and Franklin Counties. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Windmark Beach Music Festival. After being postponed last week due to...
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Michael, Jason and Freddy
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Michael, Jason, and Freddy, News 13’s Pet Adoption Options of the Week! These sweet Catahoula Leopard Hounds are eleven weeks old. They have all been adopted through the Bay County Animal Shelter. Their furry friends are still available at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable […]
WATCH: Walton deputies searching for graffiti suspect
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County deputies are searching for a man who has spraypainted graffitti in several locations in Rosemary Beach. Deputies say they caught the suspect on security footage during one of his excursions and are asking the public for help identifying him. “This individual has vandalized the Western Greens bathroom, a […]
waltonoutdoors.com
FWC cracking down on illegal harvesting of saw palmetto berries
An ongoing problem in Central and South Florida has now spanned across the Panhandle. The illegal harvesting of saw palmetto berries has been on the rise in several local state managed lands, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) law enforcement is cracking down. Each year, the FWC Division...
