wymt.com
FRANKFORT Ky. (WYMT) - As part of an initiative between governors in several other states, Kentucky officials are trying to create a network that would bring more jobs to the commonwealth. Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday the Bluegrass State is teaming up with Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and...
WTVQ
Officials hold town halls on foster care system
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky’s foster care system. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
WTVQ
Taiwan officials visit Kentucky in anticipation of future corn, soybean purchases
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Members of Kentucky corn and soybean associations joined representatives from the Republic of China (Taiwan) at an event Friday, Sept. 16 to sign a letter of intent for Taiwan to purchase corn and soybean products from United States farmers over the next two years. The...
Gov. Andy Beshear announced recently that Kentucky, having already attracted more than $9 billion of investments from electric vehicle battery makers and automotive suppliers, has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70-million electric vehicle charging network. “Kentucky was already a leader in automotive production and the EV battery production...
WTVQ
Beshear partners with 6 governors for Midwest Hydrogen Coalition
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he’s working with governors in six other states to advance a hydrogen market, supply chain and workforce development across the Midwest by creating the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition. Beshear joined the governors of Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin....
WTVQ
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah.
wdrb.com
6 people inducted into Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Distillers' Association welcomed six new members into its Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame. Kentucky Distillers' Association, KDA, created the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame in 2001. After two years off for COVID-19, this year marks 20 years of adding influential people to the hall of fame, recognizing their dedication to the industry.
wymt.com
Kentucky Honor Flight returns to nation’s capital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Dozens of war veterans are back in Kentucky tonight after a memorable day in the nations capital. The Honor Flight takes WWII, Korean and Vietnam veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built for them. “I just feel like they are all my people,” said...
thelevisalazer.com
Gov. Beshear: KENTUCKY TO RECEIVE NEARLY $70 MILLION TO DEVELOP STATEWIDE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING NETWORK
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky, having already attracted more than $9 billion of investments from electric vehicle battery makers and automotive suppliers, has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network. “Kentucky was already a leader...
WKYT 27
Day 1 of Ky. school shooter’s parole hearings wraps up
PADUCAH, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - The parole hearings for Kentucky school shooter Michael Carneal are underway. Carneal was a 14-year-old high school freshman in 1997 when he killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting in Western Kentucky. He is eligible for parole after serving 25 years of his life sentence.
WLKY.com
USA Care collecting donations for National Guard members impacted by eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — USA Care is collecting donations in support of National Guard members affected by eastern Kentucky flooding. National Guard members are oftentimes the first emergency responders to catastrophic situations such as the western Kentucky tornadoes in December and the eastern Kentucky flooding in July. Many of them...
WTVQ
Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son enters plea
CINCINNATI (AP) – An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on an Ohio street earlier this year has pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Thirty-three-year-old Heather Adkins of Shelbyville is scheduled for sentencing later this month in Hamilton County. A kidnapping charge was dropped as part...
wymt.com
Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States. Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown. “We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years...
We all do it, even though we try not to. It's something we aren't proud of, but we just can't help it. What is it? Silently, without knowing them personally, we judge others. Sometimes it over the silliest things like tattoos, hair color, type of vehicle they drive, or where they live. It's ridiculous, really, but the list goes on and on.
kentuckytoday.com
5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
Entry fees waived on National Public Lands Day in Kentucky this weekend
Sept. 24 is National Public Lands Day when entry fees are waived at federal public lands. There are at least 10 volunteer events around Ky.
5 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts We’ll Have A Harsh Hard Winter for Kentucky & Indiana (PHOTOS)
There are all kinds of ways people try to predict winter but they say nature is the best way to do it. Observing these things can often be your best bet in knowing what's ahead. FIVE WAYS NATURE PREDICTS A HARSH WINTER. If you're anything like me you always take...
Donations of musical instruments being collected for eastern Kentucky flood victims
Folksinger Michael Johnathon is asking the community to donate instruments that can then be provided to flood victims for free.
clayconews.com
SUSPECT IN DEADLY SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY SHOOTING FACING MURDER CHARGE AFTER CAPTURE FRIDAY BY KSP TROOPERS IN WHITLEY COUNTY
WILLIAMSBURG, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a suspect entered into NCIC and wanted on an arrest warrant for Murder regarding a fatal shooting in southestern Kentucky has been captured. Martin A. Canada age 48 of Williamsburg, KY. was taken into custody early Friday morning September...
