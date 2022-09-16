ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Officials hold town halls on foster care system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky’s foster care system. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.
Kentucky gets federal approval for $70million statewide electric vehicle charging network

Gov. Andy Beshear announced recently that Kentucky, having already attracted more than $9 billion of investments from electric vehicle battery makers and automotive suppliers, has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70-million electric vehicle charging network. “Kentucky was already a leader in automotive production and the EV battery production...
Beshear partners with 6 governors for Midwest Hydrogen Coalition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he’s working with governors in six other states to advance a hydrogen market, supply chain and workforce development across the Midwest by creating the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition. Beshear joined the governors of Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin....
Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah.
6 people inducted into Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Distillers' Association welcomed six new members into its Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame. Kentucky Distillers' Association, KDA, created the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame in 2001. After two years off for COVID-19, this year marks 20 years of adding influential people to the hall of fame, recognizing their dedication to the industry.
Kentucky Honor Flight returns to nation’s capital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Dozens of war veterans are back in Kentucky tonight after a memorable day in the nations capital. The Honor Flight takes WWII, Korean and Vietnam veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built for them. “I just feel like they are all my people,” said...
Gov. Beshear: KENTUCKY TO RECEIVE NEARLY $70 MILLION TO DEVELOP STATEWIDE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING NETWORK

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky, having already attracted more than $9 billion of investments from electric vehicle battery makers and automotive suppliers, has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network. “Kentucky was already a leader...
Day 1 of Ky. school shooter’s parole hearings wraps up

PADUCAH, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - The parole hearings for Kentucky school shooter Michael Carneal are underway. Carneal was a 14-year-old high school freshman in 1997 when he killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting in Western Kentucky. He is eligible for parole after serving 25 years of his life sentence.
Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son enters plea

CINCINNATI (AP) – An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on an Ohio street earlier this year has pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Thirty-three-year-old Heather Adkins of Shelbyville is scheduled for sentencing later this month in Hamilton County. A kidnapping charge was dropped as part...
5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
