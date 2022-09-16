Read full article on original website
Fort Riley will celebrate Apple Day Sept. 24
Fort Riley sets aside a fall Saturday in September each year for an open house and apple day celebration. This year it will be on Sept. 24. Admission is free from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both the Artillery and Cavalry Parade Fields. Ron Stewart, Coordinator for the event,...
Historical Society celebrates 50 years
Members of the Geary County Historical Society celebrated 50 years for that organization with their ice cream social on Sunday. Heather Hagedorn, Executive Director, said there was a strong turnout and music provided by the Kansas Brigade Band, JCHS Jazz Band and JCHS Orchestra. The event, which is a fundraiser...
WIBW
Five Shawnee Co. agencies set to vacate courthouse next month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Commission, along with several other county agencies will do business from a new location before the end of this year. Shawnee Co. purchased the building at 707 Quincy St. for $750,000 in 2021. By October, Shawnee Co. Board Commissioners, along with the Shawnee Co. Human Resources, IT, Audit Finance and Legal will take up residence by October 2022.
$800,000 approved for new campsites at Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Monday morning the Shawnee County Commissioners approved an $800,000 project to build new campsites at Lake Shawnee. The area is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The new campsites will be located in Area B of the campgrounds. “For a point of reference, if you were to pull […]
Veterans Banners go up in downtown Junction City
Phyllis Fitzgerald, Executive Director of the Society of the 1st Infantry Division, along with 1st Infantry Division Soldiers Dawana Bennett and Matthew Howitson installed banners downtown bearing photos of Big Red One Veterans and details about their service. The banners are being hung starting at 6th Street, going north on Washington.
Burglar steals safe from recently opened Salina restaurant
A recently opened restaurant in south-central Salina was the victim of an early Friday burglary. Officers were dispatched to Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio, Friday after an employee arrived at the restaurant and discovered the safe and its contents missing from a back storeroom, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. It appeared that the backdoor to the restaurant had been pried open.
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Dismissals of 33 faculty and staff come when ESU Foundation is seeking funds so students can experience ‘outstanding and supportive professors’
The full impact of dismissals at Emporia State University will be evident over the next few weeks, but the university has announced the number of affected employees. Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson says administrators notified 33 faculty and staff they will be dismissed as part of face-to-face meetings Thursday and Friday. ESU has not confirmed its total workforce, but the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas listed 745 for the university as part of the RDA’s most recent annual survey. A seven-percent cut as indicated by ESU President Ken Hush would have led to around 50 job cuts.
WIBW
4-wheeler crash sends girls to Emporia hospital
AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two girls were sent to an Emporia hospital after a 4-wheeler crash near Americus. KVOE reports that around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Lyon County emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Road 245 with reports of a 4-wheeler crash. When officials arrived,...
Manhattan woman injured after car goes airborne, lands on its side
RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Sunday in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department activity reported a 2013 Honda Civic driven by Shelby Innes, 23, Manhattan, struck an embankment in near the intersection of Pillsbury Drive and Garibay Lane in Manhattan.
Police escort ESU president to his office after layoffs, protests
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Police escorted Emporia State University President Ken Hush to his office after students organized a sit-in at Plumb Hall Friday morning. About 100 students were at the sit-in throughout the day. The protest comes after two days of layoffs at the university. One day after the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) accepted […]
K-State Honors Fort Riley, 1ID Soldiers
FORT RILEY, Kan. - Kansas State University’s annual Fort Riley Day kicked off Saturday, September 17 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan. This tradition is a celebration of the long-standing partnership between the university and the military community. 1st Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General-Support, U.S. Army Brig. Gen....
Making of a Leader is the title of Lunch and Learn
Abilene, Kan.- The public is invited to attend the September Lunch & Learn scheduled for Thursday, September 22 at noon either in person or online. The program will be held in the Eisenhower Presidential Library building auditorium and will begin promptly at noon. Guests are encouraged to arrive by 11:45 a.m. A light box-lunch will be served on a first come, first served basis.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 17
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Albrecht, Joshua James; 38; no city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Crim discharge of...
esubulletin.com
“We must stop the ‘students, students, students’ mantra:” Students raise concerns over faculty dismissals
A representative from administration spoke to Emporia State’s student government during their meeting on Sept. 15 to answer questions about ESU’s Workforce Management framework, which resulted in Thursday’s dismissal of 33 faculty members. “In the end, this decision is final. We have no one else to go...
WIBW
One dies following car fire North of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident led to a car fire north of Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, Sept. 18, that an adult male has now died due to injuries sustained during an accident near the intersection of NW 46th St. and NW Landon Rd. on Saturday evening.
Man hospitalized after pickup rolls on I-70
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 7p.m. Monday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Dodge Ram driven by Walter Glen Chapman, 52, Guthrie, Oklahoma, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of Snokomo Road. The pickup entered the center median and...
1350kman.com
Outdoor Warning Sirens confuse Riley County residents during T-storm warning
As the KMAN Severe Weather Center was broadcasting warnings over the air Saturday evening, the Outdoor Warning Sirens sounded at 9:55 p.m. in Riley County. While there was no threat of tornado, many residents interpreted the sirens as such. KMAN and other Manhattan Broadcasting Company staff quickly reviewed the latest alerts from the National Weather Service in Topeka, and confirmed there continued to be no threat of tornadoes.
Sheriff: Kansas man dead after car crash and fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 6p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. A 2015 Ford Taurus was westbound on NW 46th Street at Landon Road north of Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The car traveled off the road to the south and caught on fire. The...
Emporia State gets green light on faculty, program realignment
TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents endorsed a request Wednesday by Emporia State University administrators to initiate a process of transforming the campus workforce and realigning academic offerings to address harsh financial and enrollment trends. The state Board of Regents unanimously approved ESU president Ken Hush’s request to...
Investigation follows crash that left one dead
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead on Saturday evening. Dispatch received a call around 5:45 p.m. Saturday that stated there had been a single vehicle crash near NW 46th Street and NW Landon Road. The gray 2015 Ford Taurus had been traveling west […]
