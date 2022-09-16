Richland police and school investigating ‘dangerous’ fight video that went viral

I am a school bus driver and I can't believe no one stopped this And for all the kids that are egging it on this is bull crap they deserve a very fine penalty all of the kids
That’s bad what is wrong with kids these days they need to bring paddles back because if they’re parents won’t Correct them then someone else will we all made it
Mouthy punks like one who is videoing get on my last nerve. Guess these little children need duty teachers around because they're not adult enough to not act like punks. The 1st one throwing punches needs to learn how to throw a punch. I've seen twelve-year-old girls hit better.
