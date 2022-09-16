ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Richland police and school investigating ‘dangerous’ fight video that went viral

By Eric Rosane
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

Comments / 36

Tanya Mcbrearty
3d ago

I am a school bus driver and I can't believe no one stopped this And for all the kids that are egging it on this is bull crap they deserve a very fine penalty all of the kids

Reply(1)
15
Stacy Batson
3d ago

That’s bad what is wrong with kids these days they need to bring paddles back because if they’re parents won’t Correct them then someone else will we all made it

Reply(4)
14
Youseriousclark
3d ago

Mouthy punks like one who is videoing get on my last nerve. Guess these little children need duty teachers around because they're not adult enough to not act like punks. The 1st one throwing punches needs to learn how to throw a punch. I've seen twelve-year-old girls hit better.

Reply
5
nbcrightnow.com

KPD responds to weapons complaint Sunday night

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police were dispatched to a weapons complaint around 10:30 Sunday night on the 400 block of N. Volland Street. Reports indicated that one person had pointed a handgun at another. According to a KPD press release, officers arrived and arrested a 19 year old male suspect. The...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Weapons Threat Leads to Kennewick Arrest Sunday Night

Thanks to a call from an alert citizen, a threat suspect is behind bars. Sunday night, police called to the area north of Winco Foods. Around 10:40 PM Sunday night, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 400 block of North Volland Street in Kennewick, about an alleged gun threat.
KENNEWICK, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Richland, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Richland, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

CTUIR reports officer involved shooting

Mission, OR – On Sunday morning, September 18, 2022, there was an officer involved shooting. incident on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The incident is alleged to involve an officer of the. Umatilla Tribal Police Department and a citizen of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian. Reservation. The FBI...
UMATILLA, OR
Big Country News

Central Washington priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend

A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
KENNEWICK, WA
#Police#School Principal#Richland High School
oregontoday.net

Attempted Murder Charge at Casino, Sept. 19

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Umatilla County, Oregon, man with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and several other charges after he robbed the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint and fired at least one round at a tribal police officer. Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with commerce by robbery, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. According to court documents, in the early afternoon on August 17, 2022, Vigil is alleged to have entered the Wildhorse Casino, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area, and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million. Vigil then drew a holstered pistol, pointed it at the cashier, and threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.” After being given nearly $70,000 in cash, Vigil exited the casino, pointed his firearm at a responding tribal police officer, and discharged at least one round. Vigil sustained injuries in an ensuing exchange of gunfire and was transported by officers to a local hospital. Vigil appeared in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and detained pending a 4-day jury trial scheduled to begin on November 1, 2022. If convicted, Vigil faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison, 3 years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. This case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Umatilla Tribal Police Department and the Hermiston Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Ashley R. Cadotte and Cassady Adams, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the U.S Attorney’s Office in the District of Oregon. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Power restored after crash in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- UPDATE: 9/19/22. According to the Richland Police Department power has been restored in Richland following a crash that brought down three major power lines. Temporary road closures are expected to remain in effect until noon. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. 9/19/22 6 a.m. A...
RICHLAND, WA
610KONA

Gun Brandished at Driver on Southbound Blue Bridge

(Pasco, WA) -- One is under arrest after what's being called a bizarre case of road rage. This happened on the Southbound US 395/Blue Bridge around 11:45 Friday morning, when a merging motorist reported to police that a passenger inside another vehicle had pointed a pistol at them. State Patrol says they were able to stop the suspect vehicle and arrested the man who was brandishing a gun. The suspect is said to be a convicted felon and should not have been able to have a gun in the first place. Authorities stress the victim did nothing wrong. Traffic was snarled for a time while WSP blocked the right lane of the bridge during the investigation. No one was hurt.
PASCO, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

