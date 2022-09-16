ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KMPH.com

Commercial fire at Aramark building in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Fire crews responded to a single-story commercial fire at an Aramark building Sunday afternoon in Southwest Fresno. Fire crews arrived on the scene and found fire and smoke coming out of the Aramark building on Whitesbridge Avenue, near South Teilman Avenue. Aramark is a...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man killed, shot multiple times in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man has been killed after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning in Southwest Fresno. Fresno Police responded to South Fairview and Tower Avenues for a Shot Spotter alert of seven shots in the area. When officers arrived, they say they found a Hispanic...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

One dead after officer-involved shooting in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Central Fresno. Deputies were called out to a house in the 2100 block of Mayfair Drive East around 5:20 p.m. for reports of a stabbing during a disturbance. When deputies arrived, they...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Woman killed in head-on crash on HWY 180 in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One woman has been killed and multiple others injured after a head-on crash on Highway 180 Saturday night in western Fresno County. CHP Fresno officers responded to a crash around 9:15 p.m. on Eastbound Highway 180 near Shasta Avenue. Officers say they found a...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

