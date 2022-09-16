Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMPH.com
Commercial fire at Aramark building in Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Fire crews responded to a single-story commercial fire at an Aramark building Sunday afternoon in Southwest Fresno. Fire crews arrived on the scene and found fire and smoke coming out of the Aramark building on Whitesbridge Avenue, near South Teilman Avenue. Aramark is a...
KMPH.com
Man killed, shot multiple times in Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man has been killed after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning in Southwest Fresno. Fresno Police responded to South Fairview and Tower Avenues for a Shot Spotter alert of seven shots in the area. When officers arrived, they say they found a Hispanic...
KMPH.com
Store clerk surprises thieves with gun after taking beer and demanding money
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Three men are on the run following a store robbery in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department responded to a Chevron gas station on Ventura and Cedar Avenues Monday afternoon. The trio was caught on camera throughout the entire incident. As seen on video, the...
KMPH.com
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Central Fresno. Deputies were called out to a house in the 2100 block of Mayfair Drive East around 5:20 p.m. for reports of a stabbing during a disturbance. When deputies arrived, they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
Man dead after being ejected from motorcycle and hit by car on HWY 99 in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is dead after he was ejected from his motorcycle and hit by another car Friday night on Highway 99 in Fresno. CHP Fresno officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to a call of a crash on Highway 99, just north of Shaw Avenue. Officers...
KMPH.com
Woman killed in head-on crash on HWY 180 in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One woman has been killed and multiple others injured after a head-on crash on Highway 180 Saturday night in western Fresno County. CHP Fresno officers responded to a crash around 9:15 p.m. on Eastbound Highway 180 near Shasta Avenue. Officers say they found a...
KMPH.com
Nightmare continues for an American Home Shield customer after company's mistake, he says
KINGSBURG, Calif. — Customer left to pay $1,700 after American Home Shield contractor's mistake and he says the company is denying his request for warranty coverage. Mike Sorenson says he reached out to the warranty company in June because his a/c unit wouldn't go below 82 degrees. American Home...
